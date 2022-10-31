ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cavaliers Nation

Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lastwordonsports.com

Have Russell Westbrook and the Lakers Figured it Out?

The Lakers earned their first win of the season on Monday, beating the Denver Nuggets 121-110 and avenging their loss in the Mile High City last week. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 49 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. But one of the key storylines from the victory was Russell Westbrook, who had 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists off the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Russell Westbrook Saving NBA Career With Lakers Bench Role

At some point in every professional athlete’s career, they come to a crossroads. It is later on in their career and they have to choose whether they want to adapt and change the way they play or risk falling out of the league as younger players look to take their spots. In the NBA, this is something we have seen some high-profile players suffer from.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
DALLAS, TX
Footwear News

The 8 Best adidas Basketball Shoes of 2022 You Can Buy Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Basketball is a sport best played with the right gear. Whether you’ve recently joined your company’s intramural basketball team or you’re shooting hoops just for fun, a good pair of basketball sneakers can make all the difference. And when it comes to coming up with the best sneaker innovations to meet sports where they’re at, no one does it better than adidas. adidas has been making sneakers for nearly 100 years, and the German sportswear juggernaut began its ascent into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy