Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."
Russell Westbrook finally agreeing to come off the bench for the Lakers has garnered high praise from teammate Patrick Beverley.
Lakers Fans Celebrate Russell Westbrook After He Dominates Off The Bench For Third Straight Game: "He's Back!"
Russell Westbrook gets showered in praise after terrific game in win over Pelicans.
lastwordonsports.com
Have Russell Westbrook and the Lakers Figured it Out?
The Lakers earned their first win of the season on Monday, beating the Denver Nuggets 121-110 and avenging their loss in the Mile High City last week. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 49 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. But one of the key storylines from the victory was Russell Westbrook, who had 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists off the bench.
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook’s new bench role underscores his need for “rhythm”
The Lakers’ Russell Westbrook experience has been topsy turvy (to say the least!) and the latest turn it’s taken is Westbrook moving to the bench to initially lead the second unit and then, as the game progresses, share minutes with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Bill Simmons Suggests Blockbuster Trade Of Russell Westbrook For Sacramento Kings Star
Bill Simmons dropped the idea of the Los Angeles Lakers trading Russell Westbrook and a first-rounder for a Sacramento Kings star.
Jazz beat Grizzlies for second time in three days
Lauri Markkanen compiled a season-high 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Utah Jazz to a
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Ecstatic About L.A.'s New Sixth Man Russell Westbrook
If Russel Westbrook can embrace his role, good things are in the foreseeable future
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Knows His New Reserve Role Helps The Whole Team
Here's hoping Bench Russ can help the team win its second straight game tomorrow night.
NBA Analyst Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Save His Career If He Continues To Play Well Off The Bench
Russell Westbrook may have found a new role that helps him thrive.
Russell Westbrook Saving NBA Career With Lakers Bench Role
At some point in every professional athlete’s career, they come to a crossroads. It is later on in their career and they have to choose whether they want to adapt and change the way they play or risk falling out of the league as younger players look to take their spots. In the NBA, this is something we have seen some high-profile players suffer from.
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies drop back-to-back games in Salt Lake City
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Utah Jazz 121-105 on Halloween night in Salt Lake City. The Jazz shot 40.4% from 3-point range and 81.8% from the free throw line, compared to the Grizzlies’ 23.1% effort from deep and 54.8% clip at the free throw line. Lauri Markkanen posted...
Paul George sinks late winner as Clippers edge Rockets
Paul George made a contested 15-foot baseline jumper with 6.2 seconds left to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 95-93
ESPN
Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
The 8 Best adidas Basketball Shoes of 2022 You Can Buy Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Basketball is a sport best played with the right gear. Whether you’ve recently joined your company’s intramural basketball team or you’re shooting hoops just for fun, a good pair of basketball sneakers can make all the difference. And when it comes to coming up with the best sneaker innovations to meet sports where they’re at, no one does it better than adidas. adidas has been making sneakers for nearly 100 years, and the German sportswear juggernaut began its ascent into...
