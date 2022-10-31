Read full article on original website
As Brazil cracks down on fake news, Bolsonaro’s new move is straight out of Trump’s playbook
CNN — After Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid failed, some supporters claimed that the media and social media had been unfair to the former President – a narrative that continues to resonate among his base today. Similar claims are now echoing thousands of miles south in Brazil,...
The Guardian view on Brazil’s election: Bolsonaro’s return would cost us all
On Sunday, Brazilian electors will cast their vote in a tight contest that will not only set the course for this extraordinarily polarised country but also have a powerful impact on the future of the world. Hopes that the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, would be decisively rejected in the first round were dashed when he fared far better than expected, with 43% of votes, and his challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, fell just short of an outright majority with 48%. Eleventh-hour handouts to the poorest and lavish quantities of disinformation have aided Mr Bolsonaro’s recovery.
MSNBC
Despite Trump’s excessive efforts, Bolsonaro loses in Brazil
It wasn’t easy, and it clearly wasn’t a landslide, but Brazilian voters made a dramatic change in leadership yesterday. NBC News reported this morning:. Leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated his bitter rival, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, to secure his return as Brazil’s leader Sunday after a tightly fought race in the world’s fourth-largest democracy. The country’s Superior Electoral Court verified the win. ... Pre-election polls had given da Silva, a former metalworker and union leader known universally as “Lula,” a commanding lead.
Jair Bolsonaro is Brazil’s Donald Trump – and this election could break the country
Video resurfaces of Bolsonaro admitting he would eat human flesh. Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. Brazil is going through the most important...
Fears Bolsonaro may not accept defeat as son cries fraud before Brazil election
Fears are growing that Jair Bolsonaro could refuse to accept defeat in Brazil’s crunch election this Sunday after his politician son claimed Brazil’s far-right president was the victim of “the greatest electoral fraud ever seen” amid unproven allegations of foul play. The assertion from the president’s...
Daily Beast
Just Like His Idol Trump, Bolsonaro’s Movement Isn’t Going Anywhere
RIO DE JANEIRO—On the left, tears of joy and profound relief. On the right, anger and resentment. On Sunday, Brazil elected former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to be president once again. Lula, the leftist figure venerated by millions of Brazilians, beat the current, far-right icon, President...
Hear what Lula said after narrowly beating Bolsonaro
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been elected the next president of Brazil following a tight run-off race against incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.
France 24
Live: Bolsonaro supporters block Brazil highways over electoral defeat
Truckers protested the defeat of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro Monday by blocking national highways. Bolsonaro had yet to concede defeat Monday morning following a tight race, raising fears the far-right nationalist might contest the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former leftist president, has reclaimed the leadership and vowed to reunify his country
‘We are for democracy’: Brazil football fans clear pro-Bolsonaro blockades
Brazilian football ultras keen to reach away games have been hailed as democratic heroes after breaking through road blockades set up by far-right supporters of president Jair Bolsonaro, who refuse to accept his defeat to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Sunday’s tightly contested presidential election. Pro-Bolsonaro demonstrators...
Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak today, won't contest election result -minister
BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is set to make an official statement on his election defeat later on Tuesday, a minister said, adding that the far-right leader will not contest the results.
AOL Corp
Leftist, Pro-Environment Candidate Lula Seeks to Unseat Bolsonaro as Brazil's Next President
Since taking office as Brazil’s president on the first day of 2019, Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his environmental policies — namely, for rolling back various protections for the Amazon rainforest, making way for development and deforestation. With the 2022 Brazil election for president around the...
Trucker blockades in Brazil increase in wake of Bolsonaro election defeat
SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Truckers who support Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro escalated their protests on Monday, blocking roads throughout the country in actions that could affect exports in one of the world's top food producers and cause wider economic chaos.
Jair Bolsonaro Fast Facts
Read CNN's Jair Bolsonaro Fast Facts to learn more about the president of Brazil.
