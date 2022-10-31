Read full article on original website
The Secret to Modern-Day Wholesale Success
We won’t hold out on you, the secret to a successful wholesale business is simple: it’s people. More specifically, it’s the way suppliers and dealers collaborate to meet consumer demand by implementing a mutually beneficial wholesale pipeline. But what is a mutually beneficial wholesale pipeline, and how...
How did Britishvolt go from charged startup to ‘life support’ patient?
When Britishvolt started gaining momentum with its plan to build a giant battery factory in north-east England, its timing could barely have been better. The then prime minister, Boris Johnson, was on the lookout for big projects that could bring jobs to poorer areas of the country and burnish his green credentials.
Sunrise brief: California requires utilities to develop and post hourly retail electric rates
Enphase to open several U.S. manufacturing lines The solar inverter provider’s announcement was made amid a Q3 earnings call with record revenues reported. People on the move: BayWa r.e., Empower Energies, Sophos Harbert, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. California requires utilities...
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
Community Solar: Get Solar Power for Your Home Without Rooftop Panels
In 2021, over half a million residential solar projects were installed in the United States, the most ever. In 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act locked in an increased tax credit for solar projects (and incentives for other energy efficiency projects). Industry groups project 13% of American houses would have solar panels by 2030.
Invisible Payments Are the Driving Force That Transforms and Connects Ecosystems
Consumers all over the world are conducting more of their routine activities using digital methods, whether that’s booking trips, buying food, gassing up the car, shopping for any number of retail purchases, or doing their banking. Booking.com Senior Vice President of FinTech Daniel Marovitz; ClassWallet Co-Founder/President Neil Steinhardt; and...
Travel Industry Payment Innovations Enable A Quick Rebound to Those that Dare
Few industries have been significantly impacted more in the past two years than travel, following healthcare closely. In 2020, the global travel and tourism sector lost nearly $4.5 trillion due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since the world has moved past the heavy travel restrictions, the full rebound of travel has yet to formalize. The problems exist in nearly every section of the process, from the supply chain challenges to the reluctance of travelers to commit without knowing in advance that they will be fully refunded in case of an issue.
Patagonia Will Donate $100 Million a Year to Fight Climate Change. What Can that Money Accomplish?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. On September 14, one of the most influential business owners in the outdoor space made a decision that stunned the world. Yvon Chouinard, founder of the apparel brand Patagonia, announced that he had voluntarily given away his $3 billion company, placing ownership in a trust and vowing to spend all future profits on environmental causes. A Patagonia spokesperson said the move will generate about $100 million each year for the fight against climate change.
Balancing Speed with Success in Bringing New Products to Market
Global supply chain issues continue to grow more challenging due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflict in Eastern Europe and other macroeconomic issues the world over. Ingredient shortages, rising costs and changing consumer preferences shape the environment for new product development initiatives for food and beverage brands. Shoppers seek new culinary experiences, and after more than two years in survival mode, brands are eager to please. The pressure and desire to innovate has never been higher.
Rackless, earth-mounted solar 107 MW memorandum of understanding signed
Erthos, an energy technology company with uniquely designed utility-scale Earth Mount Solar PV, announced 14 MW of projects under contract and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a single 107 MWdc project. These agreements are with five of the top U.S. and global utility-scale solar developers, Erthos reports. What makes...
Where Fashion Stands in Sustainability: Data Crunching, Laws and a Long Way to Go
VENICE, Italy — Sustainability in fashion has made leaps in recent years but it has a long way to go as its complexity and many aspects pose daily challenges, regulatory nightmares and costs the supply chain as a whole has yet to account for. “Sustainability is boring, burdensome and...
500 Global, GIZ establish bootcamp for accelerators in Africa to help them define sustainable business models
The program, dubbed Bootcamp for Accelerator Managers (BAM), will use project-based teaching and real-world scenarios informed by 500 Global’s work running over 80 accelerator programs across the globe, and GIZ’s Make-IT in Africa experience in igniting innovation on the continent. Fifteen accelerators from key tech hubs, including Uganda,...
Retailers Manage the Deluge of Assets at Trade Shows with KeepMail
Retailers everywhere are facing the same challenge. They receive a large number of digital assets from brands, and have difficulty keeping them organized and accessible. These assets include workbooks, product catalogs, lookbooks, MAP policies, B2B links, rep contacts, order forms, marketing assets, and more. BrandKeep solves this organizational challenge with KeepMail and Brand Cards.
Food Brands Tap Digital Supply Chain Platforms to Streamline Logistics
For Africa’s restaurant and hospitality industry, the combination of global supply chain bottlenecks and rising wholesale prices have led to local logistics challenges and inefficient distribution networks. In that environment, the lack of the lack of a digitized end-to-end food supply chain process, from procurement, logistics and warehousing to...
Why Predictive R&D is Paramount in Developing Sustainable Chemicals
To deliver safer, greener chemicals for the apparel industry, Verdant Innovations wants to look 20 years ahead. In 2022, the company burst on the scene to debut FIBRE-PURE™, its first line of specialty green sustainable chemicals geared toward textiles and nonwovens. Thus far, the line ranges from binding and coating applications used for healthcare gowns, masks and scrubs, to deodorizers and antimicrobial protection for apparel, athleticwear and performance wear. Instead of simply providing “off the shelf” chemicals using plants, soil and natural energy from the earth’s resources, Verdant aims to add value by customizing chemicals based on client-specific requirements. A subsidiary of...
Treez Acquires Swifter Enhancing Fintech Solutions For Cannabis Industry
Treez, an enterprise commerce technology platform for the cannabis retail and supply chain industry, has reached an agreement to acquire Swifter, a payment solutions platform tailored to meet the needs of the cannabis industry. Swifter’s suite of existing multi-location operating retail cannabis clients, along with their credentials as a Y...
OSARO Debuts Partners Alliance: a Collaborative Program for E-commerce Robotics Integrators and Vendors
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- OSARO®, a global leader in AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, has launched a partner program that aims to streamline the deployment of robotic solutions for e-commerce and logistics businesses. The OSARO Partners Alliance program provides a range of collaboration and comarketing opportunities for vendors, integrators, distributors, resellers, third-party logistics companies (3PLs), and consultants, to deliver unified solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005370/en/ Working with a FANUC robot and a Pregis automated bagging machine, OSARO staff members collaborate with NPSG Global technicians to construct OSARO® Robotic Bagging System cells at Zenni Optical in Novato, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch+ roundup: 2022 R&D tax prep, social media for founders, managing remote teams
After he posted a thread on Twitter offering several rationales explaining why some should definitely avoid them, I invited him to adapt it for a TC+ guest post we published yesterday. “Keep in mind that funding will solve your money problems, but it won’t solve everything else,” he writes....
James and James Fulfilment, Launch an Update for Their Award Winning ControlPort Software
Established in 2010, James and James Fulfilment is a UK based eCommerce fulfilment service that is committed to doing things differently, creating change for the better, and delivering fast results. They have now launched their fulfilment software roadmap and updates for ControlPort, their award winning innovative technology that has been...
