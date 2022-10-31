ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis to the Chicago Bulls? Here’s why it could potentially happen

The Chicago Bulls enter today with a 3-4 record, coming off a tough loss at home last night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid took over late, and even took a jab at the city of Chicago in an Instagram post later that evening. It was a rough night for the Bulls as they dropped their second game in a row. It’s been an up and down start, leaving fans to wonder how high the ceiling really is for this injury-riddled Bulls squad. It’ll be tough to judge until the team is fully healthy.
ESPN

Siakam has 31 points, 12 boards, Raptors rout Hawks 139-109

TORONTO -- — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Atlanta Hawks 139-109 Monday night. “We weren’t ready to play and we got our (butt) kicked,” Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray said. Gary Trent...
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine Outscores Nets in Fourth Quarter of Comeback Win

10 observations: LaVine barrage fuels comeback vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through two-and-a-half quarters, spotty Chicago Bulls' defense looked poised to sink them in a winnable game at the Brooklyn Nets. But Zach LaVine, with 20 fourth quarter points, and the rest of his side had other...
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine, Andre Drummond, Coby White Questionable Vs. Hornets

LaVine, Drummond, White questionable for Bulls-Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls again have a crowded injury report, this time for Wednesday night's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. Zach LaVine (left knee injury management), Andre Drummond (left shoulder sprain) and Coby White (left quadricep contusion) are...
NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu Active on Bulls-Nets Injury Report

Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu active for Bulls-Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls got a bit of good injury news ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Zach LaVine, who had been listed questionable with knee injury management, and Ayo Dosunmu, who had been questionable...
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Nets (11.01.22)

The Chicago Bulls (3-4) travel to Bed-Stuy this evening to meet up with the Brooklyn Nets (2-5) on national TV in the first of four games lined-up between the teams this season. Tonight’s contest will also be the first of a road-home back-to-back for Chicago as they’ll return to the Windy City immediately after to meet the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow at the United Center. Tonight is also the second of a home back-to-back for the Nets, who knocked off the Indiana Pacers last night at the Barclays Center, 116-109.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Head Coach Unable To Tell Us Anything New About Lonzo Ball, But His Updates Are Still Of Great Importance

The Chicago Bulls have gotten off to a 3-2 start this NBA season and are certainly suffering from not having point guard Lonzo Ball, while Zach LaVine is also out. The start, of course, is still decent. The Bulls are coming off back-to-back wins and just beat 2021/22 NBA finalists, the Boston Celtics, ahead of Friday’s clash with the San Antonio Spurs. But Billy Donovan would be a lot better off having a full squad at his disposal.
ESPN

Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
