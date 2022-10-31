Read full article on original website
newyorkupstate.com
CNY boy gets first deer in last hour on opening day of fall youth hunt
The light was fading fast on October 8, opening day of New York state’s three-day fall youth big game hunt, as Eddie Cahill, 13, of Cicero, peered through the window of a wooden ground blind, gripping his .243 rifle. No movement, nothing. It had been a slow day. The...
newyorkupstate.com
Angler lands personal best salmon, dedicates catch to stranger who lost his dad
All of Kelly Young’s favorite fishing holes were occupied by other anglers on a recent trip to the Salmon River. So Young, of Central Square, tried a new spot instead. A man was sitting nearby, no pole in hand. He just stared into the water. After chatting with the...
Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor catches fire, building a loss, firefighters say
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor caught fire Tuesday, causing so much damage the building is a loss, firefighters said. At 10:46 a.m. first responders received a call that the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina on the banks of Seneca River was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
waer.org
Glow sticks and batteries trigger more Halloween night calls to poison center than tampered candy
Halloween often has parents worried about the safety of their children’s candy. But a bigger concern may be some of the products they’re wearing with their costumes. The Upstate New York Poison Control Center says calls increase two to three times around Halloween. And many are linked back to flashing battery-operated lights or glow sticks.
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers choppered in to rescue two ADK hikers badly injured in separate falls on same day
On Saturday, a 40-year-old woman from Newark, New York, slipped on ice near the summit of Mount Marcy, the state’s highest peak. She slid 30 feet before slamming into a rock, fracturing her leg. Due to her extreme location and severity of her injury, New York State Department of...
32 new businesses in CNY include a flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year-old entrepreneur
Thirty-two new businesses filed certificates with Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 24 through Oct. 28. These businesses include a home flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year old who breeds reptiles.
Highlights From Oswego Creepy Crawl 2022
OSWEGO – The end of October in Oswego always goes out with a bang; the excitement of Halloween still lingering in the air – candy buckets overflowing with goods from trick-or-treating, remnants of costumes lying around, and a myriad of fall festivities still fresh in our minds. The...
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.
The Chase Manor Auburn New YorkThe Chase Manor Auburn New York/ Facebook. Happy Halloween, ghouls and goblins! Today, we take you on a journey to a very haunted old farmhouse in beautiful Auburn, New York. The Spirits here are very real, very active, and very much aware of their surroundings. The Chase Manor offers investigations to all skill levels and types, private booking for Paranormal Research Teams, full tours and group parties.
Oswego County woman walking in road killed when she’s hit by car, troopers say
Volney, N.Y. - A woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle while she was walking on a road in Volney, troopers said. Around 8:50 p.m., Megan E. Delong-Hahn, 38 of Mexico, was walking in the eastbound lane of State Route 3 when she was struck by a 2013 Honda Civic, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
localsyr.com
Founder of OG’s Against Violence loses everything in house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 100 block of Bradford Street in Syracuse on Monday night, October 31. Being extra careful with trick-or-treaters around, firefighters made it to the house in four minutes to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
Central NY man may avoid prosecution in fatal stabbing; still faces life in prison after bat attack
Syracuse, NY -- A Central New York man may avoid prosecution in a stabbing death because the victim had apparently broken into the man’s home and attacked him first. But Loius Beaulieu, 51, of Chancery Lane, Clay, still faces accusations that he injured another man with a baseball bat before the fatal stabbing. And because Beaulieu has four prior felony convictions, he could be a persistent violent felony offender, eligible to receive a possible 25-year-to-life sentence if convicted of the non-fatal baseball bat attack.
Fire in Clay, one person taken to hospital
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A fire broke out in a town house complex on Wednesday, November 2 on Marlin Drive in Clay, N.Y. Clay Fire Department responded, and help came from Brewerton, Cicero & North Syracuse fire departments. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland to end blue bag trash system
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
Juror bolts courtroom during murder verdict, but longtime Syracuse abuser guilty anyway
Syracuse, NY — A juror bolted from the courtroom instead of confirming her guilty verdict Tuesday afternoon in the stabbing death of a longtime domestic abuse victim. But the jury came back Wednesday morning for a redo, with the same juror now agreeing that her verdict was, in fact, guilty.
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
Fulton Residents Honored For House Fire Rescue During Fulton Common Council Meeting
FULTON – Three men were honored by Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard for their heroic efforts in saving a grandmother and her two grandchildren from a burning house fire during last night’s Fulton Common Council meeting, Tuesday, November 1. According to Howard, Ted Starr, Shawn Perry and Ian...
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes
Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County woman accused of introducing prison contraband in Marcy, police say
MARCY- A Lewis County woman is accused of introducing prison contraband in the Mohawk Valley, authorities say. Jennifer S. Simpson, 44, of Castorland, NY was arrested Sunday morning by the New York State Police (Marcy). She was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of introducing prison contraband in the second-degree.
newyorkupstate.com
Central New York’s funniest meme gets a blimp-sized upgrade (photo)
Central New York has its own internet memes, from Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim ripping off his jacket to snowy winters being compared to the “Star Wars” ice planet Hoth. The funniest and most frequent CNY meme is likely all those jokes about trucks hitting the Onondaga Lake...
