ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
TechRadar

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
AOL Corp

Top Samsung TVs Are Up to $3,000 Off During Early Black Friday Savings for Samsung Week

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Now is a terrific time to upgrade your TV: Samsung has kicked off their early Black Friday offers on top-line TV picks, smartphones, tablets, and more. In celebration of their 53rd birthday, Samsung is giving us major deals that can’t be beat. This Samsung Week is an early Black Friday offer, and the deals won’t last past Nov. 1.
knowtechie.com

How to connect Echo and Echo Dot to WiFi (with or without Alexa app)?

By now, it’s common knowledge that Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, require a WiFi connection to work. Without access to the internet, these devices can’t perform their many functions, such as streaming music, checking the weather, adding items to a shopping list, and much more.
SPY

For Alexa’s Birthday, Amazon’s Echo Show 10 and 15 Smart Displays Are Down to Lowest Prices Ever

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Amazon’s smart displays are so incredibly useful. Its two biggest options, the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) and Echo Show 15, have just been given their lowest prices to date thanks to Alexa’s upcoming birthday. If you’ve been holding off for a while, this is the time to get them. Currently, both smart displays are 32% off their normal prices — making them a smidge under $170. That’s tempting to know because the Echo Show 15 was previously at $190 back in...
TechRadar

Early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy: big-screen 4K TVs starting at $299.99

Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now thanks to Best Buy's early sale that launched last week. The retailer is offering Black Friday prices on a wide range of 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, and Insignia, with prices starting at just $299.99. Best Buy's Black Friday deals event is a perfect opportunity to score a massive discount before the official sale even begins.
Digital Trends

Which Amazon Echo should you buy?

If you’re a fan of Alexa’s gentle tones and like using voice commands around your home — including setting up smart routines or enabling Alexa Guard for some extra safety while you’re away — then you may be thinking about getting an Amazon Echo smart speaker. Or maybe you want to give an Amazon Show to a family member or friend to make it easier to communicate with them. But what should you get?
knowtechie.com

How to factory reset the Echo Dot? (Gen 1 to Gen 4)

The Echo Dot is an awesome smart speaker, and Alexa works great with it. But when there are issues, it can be a frustrating experience. Over time, the smart assistant can experience connection issues or behave erratically. Among the many issues that can plague the experience is an Echo Dot...
Digital Trends

Latest Amazon Echo is 50% off in rare Prime Day-like deal

The fourth-generation Amazon Echo, the latest version in this line of smart speakers, is currently on sale on Amazon for just $50, which is half its original price of $100. This offer for $50 in savings is something that you’d only expect to see from Prime Day deals, so we don’t expect it to last long, as it will surely catch the attention of a lot of shoppers. Click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out on one of the best Amazon Echo deals that you can shop right now.
Tracey Folly

Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
The Independent

Black Friday 2022 – live: Early deals as they drop, from TVs to air fryers

While there are still a couple of weeks to go until Black Friday 2022 – aka the biggest shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching deals early. And we’re here for it. The shopping bonanza sees all of your favourite retailers, including Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon slash the price of everything from TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles and gaming to beauty, home appliances and kids’ toys. It is the best time to find a deal and get your Christmas shopping done.To help you grab a bargain during the mammoth event, our team of expert deal-hunters will reveal the best deals as they drop – whether that’s on Dyson vacuum cleaners or Ninja air fryers. Happy shopping!Read more: When is Black Friday and what are the best deals to shop now?Currys has kicked off its early Black Friday sale The best Black Friday TV deals as they dropBest deals in Argos’s pre-Black Friday sale
techunwrapped.com

How to download and install apps on an LG Smart TV

In order to personalize the experience with your LG TV, you will need to access the LG Content Store. LG Content Store is he marketplace official applications, subscriptions and content for LG smart TVs. You can find it on any TV of the brand that has a webOS operating system. Through it you will be able download free and paid apps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy