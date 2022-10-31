Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.
Irv Smith Jr. May Have Seen the End of His Vikings Career
With the news that the Minnesota Vikings have traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson, it’s also been reported that Irv Smith Jr. will miss the next 8-10 weeks due to a high ankle sprain. For those playing along at home, that puts him on track to miss the rest of the regular season. Effectively, it could end his Vikings career.
Reactions suggest Vikings crushed Lions in Hockenson trade
Nobody seems impressed by the Lions...
Vikings Acquire Former Pro Bowler In Trade With Division Rival
The Minnesota Vikings have acquired a former Pro Bowl offensive player in a trade with a division rival.
Yardbarker
Grading the Trade: Minnesota Vikings Acquire T.J. Hockenson From Detroit Lions
The NFL keeps throwing surprises at us. The Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings before the trade deadline passed. It’s not often we see intradivisional trades go down. It’s even rarer to see it happen to one of the best young players at their position.
Vikings Statistically Tabbed as ‘3rd-Worst’ 6-1 Team of All Time
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t started a season with a 6-1 record or better since 2009, a popular year in franchise lore. And according to Football Outsiders, that Brett Favre-led campaign is wildly different than Minnesota’s 2022 start. Per Football Outsiders‘ DVOA statistic, the Vikings are the third-worst 6-1...
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go
The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL trade deadline tracker: Full list of deals completed before record 2022 deadline, from Calvin Ridley to Christian McCaffrey
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and it was one of the more active ones in recent NFL history. The NFL had often expressed hope that moving the deadline to after Week 8 would spark trade action across the league. There had been speculation in previous seasons that a lot of action would come at the deadline, but there were rarely many big-time results.
NBC Sports
Lynch explains emotional Wilson Jr. trade, why 49ers did it
Running back Jeff Wilson was on a plane Tuesday preparing for a week off with his family in Texas when he received a call from John Lynch. The 49ers' general manager informed Wilson that he had been traded to the Miami Dolphins. On a conference call with local media later...
The Irv Smith injury reason Vikings traded for TJ Hockenson
The Minnesota Vikings made the first big deal on the day of the NFL trade deadline, sending a 2023 second round pick and a 2024 third round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end TJ Hockenson. In addition to Hockenson, the Vikings received a 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick from Detroit.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities
It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the team traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
Falcons designate RB Cordarrelle Patterson to return from IR
The Atlanta Falcons designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Patterson, who was placed on IR on Oct. 3 with a knee injury, was expected to participate in practice Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day window in which he is eligible to practice before officially joining the active roster. The Falcons (4-4) have won four of their last six games heading into Sunday's clash with...
NBC Sports
49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield
There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season. Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.
NBC Sports
Will Brandin Cooks negotiate a release from the Texans?
Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the...
NBC Sports
Nick Wright: Jimmy G will be 49ers' 'weak link' in playoffs
The 49ers have been touted by NFL pundits as a Super Bowl-caliber team for months now, even before they acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. But “First Things First” co-host Nick Wright believes there’s one player who will hold San Francisco back in its pursuit of a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.
First Coast News
What the Calvin Ridley deal means for the Jaguars
Jaguars were active on trade deadline, but with a caveat. The help won't be on the field this season as the team traded for suspended Falcons WR Ridley.
Brad Holmes Insists Hockenson Trade Considered with 6-1 Record
Brad Holmes addressed reporters after the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
NBC Sports
Zac Taylor: I’m confident Monday night’s performance isn’t who we are
The Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but they appeared to have righted the ship after winning four of their next five. That impression changed after Monday night’s game in Cleveland. The Browns beat the Bengals convincingly on both sides of the ball and got a 32-13 home win as a result of their efforts.
