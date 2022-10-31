ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR

The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go

The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL trade deadline tracker: Full list of deals completed before record 2022 deadline, from Calvin Ridley to Christian McCaffrey

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and it was one of the more active ones in recent NFL history. The NFL had often expressed hope that moving the deadline to after Week 8 would spark trade action across the league. There had been speculation in previous seasons that a lot of action would come at the deadline, but there were rarely many big-time results.
NBC Sports

Lynch explains emotional Wilson Jr. trade, why 49ers did it

Running back Jeff Wilson was on a plane Tuesday preparing for a week off with his family in Texas when he received a call from John Lynch. The 49ers' general manager informed Wilson that he had been traded to the Miami Dolphins. On a conference call with local media later...
TEXAS STATE
ClutchPoints

The Irv Smith injury reason Vikings traded for TJ Hockenson

The Minnesota Vikings made the first big deal on the day of the NFL trade deadline, sending a 2023 second round pick and a 2024 third round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end TJ Hockenson. In addition to Hockenson, the Vikings received a 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick from Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities

It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the team traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

Falcons designate RB Cordarrelle Patterson to return from IR

The Atlanta Falcons designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Patterson, who was placed on IR on Oct. 3 with a knee injury, was expected to participate in practice Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day window in which he is eligible to practice before officially joining the active roster. The Falcons (4-4) have won four of their last six games heading into Sunday's clash with...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield

There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season. Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.
NBC Sports

Will Brandin Cooks negotiate a release from the Texans?

Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Nick Wright: Jimmy G will be 49ers' 'weak link' in playoffs

The 49ers have been touted by NFL pundits as a Super Bowl-caliber team for months now, even before they acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. But “First Things First” co-host Nick Wright believes there’s one player who will hold San Francisco back in its pursuit of a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.
NBC Sports

Zac Taylor: I’m confident Monday night’s performance isn’t who we are

The Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but they appeared to have righted the ship after winning four of their next five. That impression changed after Monday night’s game in Cleveland. The Browns beat the Bengals convincingly on both sides of the ball and got a 32-13 home win as a result of their efforts.
CINCINNATI, OH

