High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
stevensducks.com
Women's Soccer Defeats Lycoming to Advance to MAC Freedom Championship
HOBOKEN, N.J. (Nov. 2, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology women's soccer team defeated Lycoming College at home in the MAC Freedom Semifinals by score 2-0, Wednesday night. Graduate student Rachel Rouse led the way for Stevens with one goal and one assist in a dominant win. The...
stevensducks.com
Women’s Volleyball Sweeps DeSales to Reach Third Straight MAC Freedom Final
HOBOKEN, N.J. (November 2, 2022) – Sophomore Cleo Shannon had nine kills and three blocks and first-year Vivian Lisboa had three kills and six blocks as the Stevens Institute of Technology women's volleyball team defeated DeSales University 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-16) Wednesday night in a MAC Freedom semifinal matchup at Canavan Arena.
stevensducks.com
Men's Soccer's Cross Earns Fourth MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week Honor
ANNVILLE, Pa. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Senior goalkeeper Justin Cross of the Stevens Institute of Technology men's soccer team was named the MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week and fourth time this season. The award was announced by the conference on Monday. Cross made...
stevensducks.com
Field Hockey's Franco Named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week
ANNVILLE, Pa. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Fifth-year goalkeeper Emily Franco of the Stevens Institute of Technology field hockey team was named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The award is the second of the season for the Ducks and first of the season...
stevensducks.com
Field Hockey Falls to Arcadia in the MAC Freedom Semis
GLENSIDE, Pa. (Nov. 2, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology field hockey team was defeated by Arcadia University by a score of 1-0 in the MAC Freedom Semifinals, Wednesday night on the road. Fifth-year goalkeeper Emily Franco made three saves in the loss for the Ducks. Arcadia controlled...
MaxPreps
High school basketball rankings: Roselle Catholic opens at No. 1 in Preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) begins the season as our team to beat after capturing its fifth New Jersey Tournament of Champions title last season to finish the year ranked No. 4 nationally with a record of 29-2. The Lions look to continue their ascension this season behind one of the...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
Legislative Gazette
Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters
Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
Video shows movements of pair charged with killing standout N.J. basketball player, police say
Home surveillance video and an automated license-plate reader helped detectives track two suspects wanted in the killing of Letrell Duncan, a standout basketball player from East Orange who was shot Oct. 3, according to police. Josiah Wade, 22, of Newark, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the...
rocklanddaily.com
Shimon Rose, President of ERCSD, Announces Candidacy to Represent Newly-Formed Rockland County Legislature 15th District
East Ramapo School Board President Shimon Rose, who has become a household name in local politics in recent years and earned a reputation for tirelessly serving the community on the school board, is throwing his hat in the ring to serve as the County Legislator for the newly formed 15th County District.
Winning numbers for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $1.2 billion before Wednesday night’s drawing, the second-largest total in the lottery’s history. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2X. The estimated $1.2 billion jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history. […]
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district
The 4th Congressional district - which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.
thepositivecommunity.com
Documenting Good News Happening in Newark And Beyond
On a warm, autumn evening, downtown Newark’s arts and entertainment nightlife was bustling. Walking down Halsey Street, crossing over to Washington to enter the Newark Museum, young girls and boys skipped down the street, their parents strolling behind them. Across the street singing, laughter, and groovy beats emanated from Harriet Tubman Square. Further down at The Yard, a line formed waiting for a juicy meal, a hamburger perhaps. This culture, life, love, and community seemed to be extra dramatic because of the Newark Arts Festival, but the beauty that comes out of this city is an everyday occurrence.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each sold at West Hempstead store
Officials say the tickets were purchased at Bolla located at 820 Hempstead Ave.
paramuspost.com
Connecting the Dots to Paterson
In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
rocklanddaily.com
Four Spring Valley Police Department Officers Receive Award for Heroic Act
Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick and the Spring Valley Village Board presented four Spring Valley police officers with the 2022 NYS Senate Commendation Award for preventing a suicide jumper incident. On September 20, officers Jordan and Ungar were first to arrive at the overpass on Route 59 in Spring Valley. A visibly...
3 Take 5 lottery tickets worth $11,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The cash keeps rolling in for lucky lottery players in New York. There were three top-prize tickets sold for Sunday evening’s Take 5 drawing. They were sold in Manhattan, Levittown and Rochester. The winning ticket sold in Manhattan is worth $11,117. It was bought at Ejays Liquors Inc, located at 1621 […]
Jersey City bans parking on sections of Marvin Blvd. and Newark Ave.
Jersey City is banning parking on certain sections of Marin Boulevard and Newark Avenue to help protected bike lanes. Two new ordinances will ban parking on the west side of Marin Boulevard from 18th Street to the Hoboken border, as well as banning it on both sides of Newark Avenue from Chestnut Avenue to Brunswick Street, which is the section of the road that connects Journal Square to Downtown.
Too many marijuana shops! Jersey City, NJ looks to stem growth
The Jersey City City Council is on the path toward adopting a local law that would cap the number of marijuana dispensaries in the city at 55. The number 55 was derived from the number of applications for dispensaries that have been submitted. The number is not set in stone and open for additional discussion, Business Administrator John Metro said during the October meeting when the ordinance was introduced.
Hudson County seeking $1 million grant to spur development of Hackensack River walkway
Hudson County is moving forward with its ultra-ambitious plan to create a continuous walkway on the eastern bank of the Hackensack River. The linear riverwalk that would be similar to the Hudson River Walkway, is no doubt years away, but the county announced this week it is applying for $1 million from the state Department of Transportation’s (DOT) 2023 Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Grant Program (TAP).
