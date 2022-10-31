Winter Haven Police Investigating Two Separate Domestic-Related Shootings Over The Weekend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Police in Winter Haven are investigating two separate domestic-related shootings that happened over the weekend.

According to police, on Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Abbey Lane Apartments in Winter Haven.

The victim of the shooting had been transported to Winter Haven Health with two gunshot wounds.

Police say an argument occurred between Olivia Marie Dorleans and the victim when Ouslo Dorleans (Olivia’s brother) began arguing with the victim as well.

Ouslo shot the victim striking him twice.

29-year-old Ouslo Elijah Dorleans, Jr. was charged with Aggravated Battery (F2) and 31-year-old Olivia Marie Dorleans was charged with Battery (M1).

The shooting victim remains in the hospital and the condition is unknown at this time.

On Sunday, at approximately 9:09 p.m., members of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the County jurisdiction regarding a suspicious incident.

The caller indicated that someone had contacted a church pastor who had a small child brought to his residence.

Police say that information was obtained that the child’s father stated he had shot his wife at their home, located on Sophia Dr. within the City limits of Winter Haven.

Members from Winter Haven Police and Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence and located the female victim. She was transported to Lakeland Regional Health in extremely critical condition.

Phone pings were utilized and the husband was ultimately located driving in the area of Hwy 640 near Mulberry.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and attempted to have the man exit the vehicle.

A short time elapsed and the man was seen but appeared to not be moving. Ultimately the victim was found deceased inside of the vehicle from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

