The Buffalo Bills undressed the Green Bay Packers in front of a national audience on Sunday evening, beating them 27-17 in a game they controlled from front to back. Before the season, the Week 8 matchup between the Bills and the Packers promised to be a showdown between two MVP candidates and Super Bowl contenders. As the NFL season progressed, it became increasingly obvious that this wouldn’t be the case, and by the time the game actually arrived, the Packers were 11-point underdogs to the Bills.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO