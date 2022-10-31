ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NBC Sports Chicago

Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain

Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
thecomeback.com

Matt LaFleur reveals one thing “killing” Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are not having a great season so far this year with just a 3-5 record through eight games. The team started out 3-1 but is in the midst of an embarrassing four-game losing streak. While many things are contributing to the struggles, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed one big one: a lack of discipline.
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur calls out Packers’ lack of discipline in loss to Bills after Quay Walker’s ejection

The nightmare season from hell continues for the Green Bay Packers. Their losing streak was extended to four games after their Week 8 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. While the team performed better than their previous games, there were still a couple of head-scratching moments for Green Bay. That includes rookie Quay Walker’s questionable ejection.
Yardbarker

Green Bay Packers Prove That They Can’t Pretend Anymore in 27-17 Loss to Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills undressed the Green Bay Packers in front of a national audience on Sunday evening, beating them 27-17 in a game they controlled from front to back. Before the season, the Week 8 matchup between the Bills and the Packers promised to be a showdown between two MVP candidates and Super Bowl contenders. As the NFL season progressed, it became increasingly obvious that this wouldn’t be the case, and by the time the game actually arrived, the Packers were 11-point underdogs to the Bills.
