The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season is not going well. They are now 3-5, tied in record with the Chicago Bears, as the Minnesota Vikings continue pushing their lead in the NFC North. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been able to carry the team to victories and it could result in them missing the playoffs.
Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It has happened before and it will happen again and it happened on "Sunday Night Football,'' with an opposing defense seeming to feel that a big hit against Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen might shake him up. That - again - is not how this guy works. In the Bills'...
The Green Bay Packers are not having a great season so far this year with just a 3-5 record through eight games. The team started out 3-1 but is in the midst of an embarrassing four-game losing streak. While many things are contributing to the struggles, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed one big one: a lack of discipline.
The nightmare season from hell continues for the Green Bay Packers. Their losing streak was extended to four games after their Week 8 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. While the team performed better than their previous games, there were still a couple of head-scratching moments for Green Bay. That includes rookie Quay Walker’s questionable ejection.
The NFL trade deadline is today at 4 pm and while the Bills are actively looking at making a move or two, there is one trade in Bills history that changed the fortunes of the franchise. The trade happened back in 1987. The Bills were looking to bring in some...
The Buffalo Bills undressed the Green Bay Packers in front of a national audience on Sunday evening, beating them 27-17 in a game they controlled from front to back. Before the season, the Week 8 matchup between the Bills and the Packers promised to be a showdown between two MVP candidates and Super Bowl contenders. As the NFL season progressed, it became increasingly obvious that this wouldn’t be the case, and by the time the game actually arrived, the Packers were 11-point underdogs to the Bills.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers 27-17 point loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 was their fourth straight, and the Green and Gold drop to 3-5 on the season. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the injuries contributed to the loss […]
The Green Bay Packers were in the market for more than just wide receiver help at the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers also “explored” their options in terms of trading for a tight end. It’s fairly clear the Packers...
