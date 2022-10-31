Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Cardano’s Founder, Charles Hoskinson, Says $DOGE Could Soon Merge With Twitter. Is Twitter Finally Getting Doge Payments?
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson believes that Elon Musk may soon merge Dogecoin with Twitter. Musk had earlier tweeted his intention of adding Doge payment integration to Twitter. Cardano’s founder and IOHK head, Charles Hoskinson, believes that Dogecoin could soon merge with Twitter now that the internet’s “Dogefather,” Elon Musk, has...
Dogecoin Rally Ends With Whimper Ahead Of 15 Cent Mark — But Analyst Says Good Boi Still In For Big Treat
A pseudonymous cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD reaching levels 317% higher than the $0.12 it was seen trading at 2:43 a.m. EDT on Monday. What Happened: Altcoin Sherpa tweeted on Sunday that his levels for DOGE indicate that the $0.50 mark could "come too." In a separate tweet, the analyst said "DOGE...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Makes BTC Prediction for Next Four Months
A popular crypto trader says Bitcoin (BTC) has hit its bottom and the beginning of a bull run is now imminent. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 536,100 Twitter followers the opportunity to purchase Bitcoin under $20,000 won’t last long. “Every day Bitcoin is under $20,000 is...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plays Catchup With DOGE; Will Bulls Push For $0.00002?
SHIB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on a high of $0.00002 as the price tends to mimic DOGE. SHIB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above its range channel after a successful breakout. SHIB’s price remains strong...
coinjournal.net
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin holders are getting Interested in the Metacade Pre-Sale
Metacade (MCADE) Is a brand-new project looking to disrupt the cryptocurrency world’s play to earn (P2E) sector. Metacade has even caught the eye of both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) holders who have seen their fortunes turn in the recent bear market. With the world’s first community-built metaverse arcade, Metacade has all of the features that created the meme coin success of SHIB and DOGE.
dailyhodl.com
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Says Meme Token Dogecoin (DOGE) Has Ended 17-Month Long Downtrend
Veteran analyst and crypto trading legend Peter Brandt says meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) has technically broken the trend that has kept the coin bearish for nearly a year and a half. Brandt, who is known for calling Bitcoin’s (BTC) epic collapse after its 2017 bull run, says Dogecoin’s recent rally...
u.today
Dogecoin Price Exploded by 115% Last Week, Speculations Abound
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens Is A Must-Have Crypto With A More Effective Hedge Over Inflation Than Dogecoin And Algorand
No one can forecast the future, nor can they anticipate the success of current trades; but, selecting the appropriate coins can considerably boost your chances. Choosing them correctly will benefit you and may save you money in the long run if you decide to hold them. Cryptocurrencies such as Dogeliens (DOGET), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Algorand (ALGO) have the potential to improve your profits as they prepare to go bullish.
NEWSBTC
Can The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Replace Top-rated Meme Coins Such As Dogecoin (DOGE) And Floki Inu?
The world of cryptocurrency has become quite popular and has drawn thousands of new investors, with all the new cryptocurrencies being released all the time in the crypto market. Although the crypto market has been in a dip, some new cryptocurrency sources suggest it might experience a full recovery soon.
NEWSBTC
Have The Last Laugh By Purchasing Big Eyes Coin, Dogelon Mars And Baby Doge Coin
Incorporating humour into finance may be an aspect that many people do not comprehend. However, the world of crypto has implemented and introduced many new elements to finance that have previously not been explored. Take meme coins for example, they are one of the most popular categories in crypto due to their satirical characteristics and lighthearted nature.
NEWSBTC
LUNC Price Prediction: Why is Terra Classic The Only Coin Not Rallying? Here’s 3 Reasons & 3 Better Alternatives
While major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, have been pumping throughout October 2022, Terra Classic (LUNC) has been one of the few altcoins trading sideways. After analyzing three key reasons for LUNC’s lack of momentum, we will evaluate three top altcoin alternatives – Dash 2 Trade (D2T), IMPT (IMPT), and...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Solana (SOL) Gearing Up for Sizeable Rally, Updates Outlook on Litecoin (LTC) and FTT
A closely followed crypto trader says a rally is in store for Solana (SOL), and also updates his outlook on Litecoin (LTC) and FTX Token (FTT). Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 186,200 Twitter followers that the Ethereum (ETH) rival could see more than a 50% rally if its current support holds steady at several critical exponential moving averages (EMAs) on the four-hour time frame.
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Jumps 29% as Musk-Fueled Meme Rally Continues
The coin behind the dog ralled double-digits after Musk posted a picture of his Shiba Inu donning the Twitter logo. Same Doge, different CEO. Top meme-coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have posted significant gains over the past 24 hours, per data from CoinGecko. Billionaire investor and Twitter’s new...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices flat; Dogecoin, SHIB lead gains in crypto top 10
Bitcoin and Ether were little changed in Wednesday morning trading in Asia along with most of the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. The world’s two leading memecoins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu token were the exceptions, still buoyed by longtime proponent Elon Musk’s purchase of social media platform Twitter Inc.
cryptonewsz.com
All the other kids with the pumped-up Shibs: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu skyrocket as Big Eyes prepare for take-off
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have recently been skyrocketing in price. In the past week, Dogecoin has gone up 250% and Shiba Inu by 150%. In this article, we will examine why this is and also look at a newer meme coin on the block, Big Eyes (BIG). A...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Spurts Over 12% In 24 Hours – Just For The Day Or Will SHIB Soar This Week?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues to move in the same trend as Dogecoin but the asset is having problems sustaining its gains. In fact, earlier today, the crypto managed to register a 10.3% price pump over a 24-hour period as it traded for $0.00001342. But, according to latest tracking from...
NEWSBTC
VeChain Notches 10% Weekly Gains – Time For Investors To Bet On VET?
VeChain is now undergoing some promising developments, as would any blockchain-based endeavor. The official VeChain Twitter account stated that things became rough in October, but that the team is happy with the progress made so far on the VeChain network. Vechain.energy aims to connect the web2 and web3 communities. Developers...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Rally Unless ETH Dips Below This Support
Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,550 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh rally unless it breaks the $1,550 support zone. Ethereum is consolidating and is showing positive signs above the $1,550 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly...
