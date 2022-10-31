ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock

New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plays Catchup With DOGE; Will Bulls Push For $0.00002?

SHIB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on a high of $0.00002 as the price tends to mimic DOGE. SHIB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above its range channel after a successful breakout. SHIB’s price remains strong...
coinjournal.net

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin holders are getting Interested in the Metacade Pre-Sale

Metacade (MCADE) Is a brand-new project looking to disrupt the cryptocurrency world’s play to earn (P2E) sector. Metacade has even caught the eye of both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) holders who have seen their fortunes turn in the recent bear market. With the world’s first community-built metaverse arcade, Metacade has all of the features that created the meme coin success of SHIB and DOGE.
u.today

Dogecoin Price Exploded by 115% Last Week, Speculations Abound

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com

Dogeliens Is A Must-Have Crypto With A More Effective Hedge Over Inflation Than Dogecoin And Algorand

No one can forecast the future, nor can they anticipate the success of current trades; but, selecting the appropriate coins can considerably boost your chances. Choosing them correctly will benefit you and may save you money in the long run if you decide to hold them. Cryptocurrencies such as Dogeliens (DOGET), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Algorand (ALGO) have the potential to improve your profits as they prepare to go bullish.
NEWSBTC

Have The Last Laugh By Purchasing Big Eyes Coin, Dogelon Mars And Baby Doge Coin

Incorporating humour into finance may be an aspect that many people do not comprehend. However, the world of crypto has implemented and introduced many new elements to finance that have previously not been explored. Take meme coins for example, they are one of the most popular categories in crypto due to their satirical characteristics and lighthearted nature.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Says Solana (SOL) Gearing Up for Sizeable Rally, Updates Outlook on Litecoin (LTC) and FTT

A closely followed crypto trader says a rally is in store for Solana (SOL), and also updates his outlook on Litecoin (LTC) and FTX Token (FTT). Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 186,200 Twitter followers that the Ethereum (ETH) rival could see more than a 50% rally if its current support holds steady at several critical exponential moving averages (EMAs) on the four-hour time frame.
decrypt.co

Dogecoin Jumps 29% as Musk-Fueled Meme Rally Continues

The coin behind the dog ralled double-digits after Musk posted a picture of his Shiba Inu donning the Twitter logo. Same Doge, different CEO. Top meme-coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have posted significant gains over the past 24 hours, per data from CoinGecko. Billionaire investor and Twitter’s new...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices flat; Dogecoin, SHIB lead gains in crypto top 10

Bitcoin and Ether were little changed in Wednesday morning trading in Asia along with most of the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. The world’s two leading memecoins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu token were the exceptions, still buoyed by longtime proponent Elon Musk’s purchase of social media platform Twitter Inc.
NEWSBTC

VeChain Notches 10% Weekly Gains – Time For Investors To Bet On VET?

VeChain is now undergoing some promising developments, as would any blockchain-based endeavor. The official VeChain Twitter account stated that things became rough in October, but that the team is happy with the progress made so far on the VeChain network. Vechain.energy aims to connect the web2 and web3 communities. Developers...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Rally Unless ETH Dips Below This Support

Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,550 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh rally unless it breaks the $1,550 support zone. Ethereum is consolidating and is showing positive signs above the $1,550 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy