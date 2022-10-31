Read full article on original website
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth $1 Billion
The next Powerball game will offer the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.
Powerball grand prize continues to climbs, hit $1B without jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
Powerball jackpot increases to $610 million, one Texas ticket won $1 million
While nobody won the $580 million Powerball jackpot Saturday night, someone in Texas did win $1 million, lottery officials said. That winning ticket sold in Texas matched all five white balls to win $1 million. Saturday night’s winning numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and red Powerball 18.
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $1B ahead of tonight's drawing
The jackpot for tonight's drawing is now at an estimated $1 billion.
Powerball jackpot now $1.2 billion after no winner in latest drawing
There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19,...
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
Saturday's Powerball jackpot estimated to be $580 million
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is estimated to be $580 million, lottery officials announced Friday. It marks the tenth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.There have been 33 drawings without a jackpot winner, the lottery said. The last winning ticket, for a then-$206.9 million jackpot, was sold on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. In Wednesday's drawing, a New Jersey ticket won $2 million, while a second New Jersey ticket and a Michigan ticket each won $1 million.The winning numbers will be announced at 11 p.m. ET Saturday. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.In July, a single winning ticket for...
Powerball jackpot approaches world record amount after no winner on Wednesday
The Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $1.5 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night. It’s now the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
