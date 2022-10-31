FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football has lost another player to a season-ending injury. Running back Dominique Johnson tore the ACL in his right knee for the second time in less than a year, coach Sam Pittman said Monday.

Johnson sustained the injury Tuesday while making a cut in practice last Tuesday, Pittman said. An MRI on Thursday revealed the ACL tear.

Johnson tore the ACL in the Outback Bowl in January. Johnson was limited in spring and fall practices, and he missed Arkansas' first three games this season while recovering.

"It's certainly disheartening for him because he worked so hard to try to get back," Pittman said.

Pittman said the "silver lining" is that Johnson, a junior, can get a medical redshirt for this season. The recovery timeline would mean Johnson would be ready for preseason practices ahead of the 2023 season.

Johnson was one of Arkansas' leading running backs last season, collecting 575 yards and seven touchdowns on 97 carries. This season, Johnson played in four games before the injury. His most productive game came against Texas A&M, when he had five carries for 32 yards.

Arkansas' running back room, led by standout sophomore Raheim "Rocket" Sanders. Johnson, sophomore AJ Green and freshman Rashod Dubinion round out the group, and Pittman and his staff have been working to strike a balance in carries among the bunch all season.

Johnson is the third Arkansas player to suffer a season-ending injury this season. Safety Jalen Catalon suffered a shoulder injury early in the season, and cornerback LaDarrius Bishop is also out with a knee injury.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Sam Pittman: Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson out with torn ACL