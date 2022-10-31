Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Related
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking to identify shooting suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police need your help identifying shooting suspects. Police said the people seen on this page were involved in a shooting near Hefner and Western that left one person wounded. If you know who they are, call police at 405-235-7300. You can remain anonymous...
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Guthrie
The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is now investigating an officer-involved shooting in Guthrie.
Police Investigate Double Shooting, Drive-By Gunshots Injured 2 OKC Metro Teenagers
Authorities are investigating a double shooting on Oklahoma City's northwest side. The drive-by shooter injured two teenagers on Tuesday. Police said they were both shot in the legs. Oklahoma City police said three teenagers were walking together at an apartment complex near Northwest 63rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard when...
KOCO
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
Stillwater PD searches for man last heard from Oct. 18
The Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is hoping to locate a local man whom family hasn't heard from since since Oct. 18. SPD officials say Thomas Lee was last known to be homeless and living in Stillwater.
KOCO
More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
2 Teens Recovering After Overnight Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police say two teens are recovering in the hospital after a shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police, both teens were shot in the leg. Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting. Police say they do not have any information on a possible suspect.
news9.com
OKC Police Investigating Multiple Shooting Across Metro
Oklahoma City police are looking for suspects behind multiple overnight shootings in the metro. Investigators do not believe the shootings are connected in any way but are asking for the public’s help by reporting tips. Officers were monitoring traffic coming and going from a Halloween party held at an...
Oklahoma County deputy saves man from fentanyl overdose
Officials say a man is alive thanks to the hard work from Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputies.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man found walking in traffic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The person and safely returned him home. Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man they found on Tuesday morning. Police said the "non-communicative" man was walking in traffic near NW Expressway and Council. "He is unable to tell us who he...
Second suspect arrested in deadly motel shooting
Officials say a second person is in custody in connection with a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
OKCPD searches for additional indecent exposure victims after recent arrest
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a 23-year-old man has been implicated in two indecent exposure cases in as many months - and now, investigators are asking other victims to come forward.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Man accused of indecent exposure may have more victims
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a victim in a parking lot on the city's southwest side in late September. Oklahoma City police said 23-year-old Bryan Kilgore was arrested and investigators believe there may be more victims who have yet to report incidents.
KOCO
New bus in Oklahoma aims to help victims of human trafficking
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bus from the Oklahoma Transit Association aims to help victims of human trafficking. The bus also aims to educate how the transit system works. "Whether that’s safety, whether that’s security, or to make people aware of the opportunities for them to get to work," said Andrea Ball, executive director of the Oklahoma Transit Association.
okcfox.com
OKCFD rescue man found unconscious in SW OKC housefire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a housefire on Wednesday morning where they rescued a man found unconscious in the home. OKCFD was dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to a house on fire in the 800 block of SW 47th St. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke,...
Oklahoma City police searching for missing teens
Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for two missing teenagers.
KOCO
Authorities investigate reported shooting, crash that shut down part of I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation into gunfire following a Halloween event in Oklahoma City shut down Interstate 35 overnight. Police told KOCO 5 that the incident started after a Halloween event near I-35 and Northeast 23rd Street. The shooting investigation shut down the interstate’s southbound lanes for nearly three hours.
okcfox.com
Two teens injured in late night shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two teens were injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened Tuesday night around 11 near Northwest 63rd and MacArthur. Police say the teens were shot in the leg. They are expected to be okay. Police don't have any information on the...
KTUL
Oklahoma County deputies bring overdose victim back to life
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A man was brought back to life after some help from Oklahoma County deputies at around 11 p.m. on Sunday. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home near Harrah on Sunday for a possible fentanyl overdose. When they arrived, deputies found...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Eight arrested after search warrant finds gambling operation and drugs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Numerous people were arrested after Oklahoma City police executed a search warrant on the city's northwest side on Friday. Police said a search of 1219 NW 23rd Street uncovered numerous gambling machines and tables, multiple rounds of vacuumed sealed marijuana "consistent with the intention to distribute," money from the gambling operation, and other items.
Comments / 0