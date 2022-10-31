ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking to identify shooting suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police need your help identifying shooting suspects. Police said the people seen on this page were involved in a shooting near Hefner and Western that left one person wounded. If you know who they are, call police at 405-235-7300. You can remain anonymous...
KOCO

Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI

EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
KOCO

More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
news9.com

OKC Police Investigating Multiple Shooting Across Metro

Oklahoma City police are looking for suspects behind multiple overnight shootings in the metro. Investigators do not believe the shootings are connected in any way but are asking for the public’s help by reporting tips. Officers were monitoring traffic coming and going from a Halloween party held at an...
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man found walking in traffic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The person and safely returned him home. Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man they found on Tuesday morning. Police said the "non-communicative" man was walking in traffic near NW Expressway and Council. "He is unable to tell us who he...
KOCO

New bus in Oklahoma aims to help victims of human trafficking

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bus from the Oklahoma Transit Association aims to help victims of human trafficking. The bus also aims to educate how the transit system works. "Whether that’s safety, whether that’s security, or to make people aware of the opportunities for them to get to work," said Andrea Ball, executive director of the Oklahoma Transit Association.
okcfox.com

OKCFD rescue man found unconscious in SW OKC housefire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a housefire on Wednesday morning where they rescued a man found unconscious in the home. OKCFD was dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to a house on fire in the 800 block of SW 47th St. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke,...
okcfox.com

Two teens injured in late night shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two teens were injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened Tuesday night around 11 near Northwest 63rd and MacArthur. Police say the teens were shot in the leg. They are expected to be okay. Police don't have any information on the...
KTUL

Oklahoma County deputies bring overdose victim back to life

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A man was brought back to life after some help from Oklahoma County deputies at around 11 p.m. on Sunday. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home near Harrah on Sunday for a possible fentanyl overdose. When they arrived, deputies found...
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Eight arrested after search warrant finds gambling operation and drugs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Numerous people were arrested after Oklahoma City police executed a search warrant on the city's northwest side on Friday. Police said a search of 1219 NW 23rd Street uncovered numerous gambling machines and tables, multiple rounds of vacuumed sealed marijuana "consistent with the intention to distribute," money from the gambling operation, and other items.
