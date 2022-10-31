Read full article on original website
amherstbulletin.com
Historic Deerfield looks to shine light on untold history with memorial plaques
DEERFIELD — Up and down Old Main Street, houses from the Colonial era still stand, now turned into educational opportunities by Historic Deerfield in an effort to share the town’s rich history. That history, however, has not always been represented in full — until this month. In...
amherstbulletin.com
$180K state grant caps caps capital campaign for Amherst’s Drake venue
AMHERST — A capital campaign for the build-out of downtown Amherst’s first live performance venue, which opened last spring, is coming to a close after the Drake and the Downtown Amherst Foundation received a $180,000 state Cultural Facilities Fund grant last week. “This grant and the amount awarded...
amherstbulletin.com
The Lehrer Report: Oct. 28, 2022
Reminder: Real estate taxes are due Nov. 1, which is a Tuesday. Joan and Allen Hanson of Shutesbury sent a post of various sites of Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland. They traveled by train to visit Dublin, Cork, the Ring of Kerry, the cliffs of Moher and Limerick. They toured the Guinness Brewery, the Jameson Whiskey distillery y and a butter-making factory. “Irish butter on Irish bread with Irish stew was delightful,” they wrote.
amherstindy.org
Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9
A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
Daily Hampshire Gazette announces move to new Northampton office
The Daily Hampshire Gazette will soon vacate its longtime Northampton office on Conz Street and move to a new workspace down the road, the paper announced Monday. The Gazette has called 115 Conz St. home since 1975, when it moved from the Armory Street office it had operated out of since 1927.
westernmassnews.com
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
National Grid rates increase this month
New rates have just taken effect for National Grid customers and you'll probably notice the difference when you look at your next utility bill.
Waste management departments in Western Mass. adapt to mattress recycling law
REGION — With a statewide ban on the disposal of textiles and mattresses going into effect Tuesday, municipalities across Western Massachusetts are preparing to divert incoming mattresses from the landfill to the recycler. While residents in Springfield can still arrange for a bulk pickup, municipalities across the area are...
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst town officials, superintendent near deal on CRESS role in schools
AMHERST — Unarmed community responders will have a role in promoting conflict resolution at the Amherst’s public schools, but any responses to school buildings and events from the town’s new public safety team will be guided by terms of a memorandum of understanding. Members of the Amherst...
amherstbulletin.com
Around Amherst: Halloween’s not just for children anymore
AMHERST — Halloween festivities for both children and adults, as well as their canine companions, are being staged over the weekend. For children, Amherst Recreation is putting on the Halloween Spooktacular, in partnership with the Amherst Business Improvement District and the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday afternoon.
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst mother and son saved after eating mushroom, recovering in hospital
WORCESTER — An Amherst mother and son who took ill after eating foraged mushrooms are continuing to recover from a near-fatal experience that required significant medical intervention from a team led by a toxicology expert at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center. Kam Look, 63, and Kai Chen,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officers, troopers, presented George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery
WORCESTER – Today, in a ceremony at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy presented the 39th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery. The Hanna Awards honor the memory of Massachusetts State Police Trooper George Hanna, killed in the line of duty in 1983, and recognize members of law enforcement for exemplary acts of bravery.
$75 gift card for Springfield residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is looking to motivate people who still haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot by providing a monetary incentive.
amherstbulletin.com
Debt exclusion vote for new school in Amherst pegged for next May
AMHERST — Amherst voters may decide the fate of a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion vote for a new elementary school building on May 2, based on a draft timeline for the project’s needed approvals being presented to the Town Council. The possible dates for various milestones associated...
NHPR
On old gravestones, a 'teachable moment' about death, hundreds of years later
Many people attempt to re-create little graveyards on their lawns to celebrate the fall season and Halloween. This starkly contrasts with the early American tradition observed in the book "Reading the Gravestones of Old New England" by Tyringham, Massachusetts, author John Hanson. He met up with NEPM’s Carrie Healy last...
amherstbulletin.com
With Deerfield Town Meeting support, Tilton Library expansion moves forward
DEERFIELD — Residents approved borrowing money for Tilton Library’s expansion and amended town sewer bylaws in a well-attended Special Town Meeting Monday night. More than 370 voters packed into the Frontier Regional School auditorium where they approved the next step in Tilton Library’s expansion project, which will now go to a special election for a debt exclusion vote in early December. Residents also approved modernized amendments to the town’s sewer bylaws, among other articles.
No. 1 Ludlow boys soccer defeats No. 2 Longmeadow, claims Western Mass. Class A championship (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- No. 1 Ludlow defeated No. 2 Longmeadow in the Western Massachusetts boys soccer Class A final on Tuesday, 2-1, completing their title defense as the regional champions.
KTTS
Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield
(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
