Deerfield, MA

MassLive.com

Westfield Planning Board has questions about proposed contractors’ shops on Root Road

WESTFIELD — Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand of Sage Engineering presented an application on behalf of owner Frank DeMarinis for a special permit and site plan approval to the Planning Board on Nov. 1 to build a 21,160-square foot metal building on slabs at 233 Root Road for use as contractor’s shops. The facility would be built on two and a half acres in the water resource area.
WESTFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Debt exclusion vote for new school in Amherst pegged for next May

AMHERST — Amherst voters may decide the fate of a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion vote for a new elementary school building on May 2, based on a draft timeline for the project’s needed approvals being presented to the Town Council. The possible dates for various milestones associated...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Developers pitch high-end housing at North Hadley Village Hall

HADLEY — Several high-end apartments may be coming to the historic North Hadley Village Hall, but a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals may be needed to accommodate such a project, according to town planners. Rick Bramucci told the Planning Board on Oct. 18 that he and Mount...
HADLEY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

$180K state grant caps caps capital campaign for Amherst’s Drake venue

AMHERST — A capital campaign for the build-out of downtown Amherst’s first live performance venue, which opened last spring, is coming to a close after the Drake and the Downtown Amherst Foundation received a $180,000 state Cultural Facilities Fund grant last week. “This grant and the amount awarded...
AMHERST, MA
KTTS

Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield

(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
wamc.org

A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood

Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Northampton Fire responding to record number of calls

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton Fire Department is getting the word out that they responded to a record number of emergency calls last month and we’re digging deeper to find the cause for the uptick. Northampton Fire-Rescue serves the city each and every day. However, lately, they’ve noticed...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?

During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Halloween’s not just for children anymore

AMHERST — Halloween festivities for both children and adults, as well as their canine companions, are being staged over the weekend. For children, Amherst Recreation is putting on the Halloween Spooktacular, in partnership with the Amherst Business Improvement District and the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday afternoon.
AMHERST, MA

