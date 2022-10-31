Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Westfield Planning Board has questions about proposed contractors’ shops on Root Road
WESTFIELD — Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand of Sage Engineering presented an application on behalf of owner Frank DeMarinis for a special permit and site plan approval to the Planning Board on Nov. 1 to build a 21,160-square foot metal building on slabs at 233 Root Road for use as contractor’s shops. The facility would be built on two and a half acres in the water resource area.
Longmeadow Planning Board discuss rebuilding Maple Center Shopping Plaza
It's been a year since a fire destroyed Armata's Market in Longmeadow. Town residents came together Wednesday night to discuss rebuilding the site.
amherstbulletin.com
Debt exclusion vote for new school in Amherst pegged for next May
AMHERST — Amherst voters may decide the fate of a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion vote for a new elementary school building on May 2, based on a draft timeline for the project’s needed approvals being presented to the Town Council. The possible dates for various milestones associated...
amherstbulletin.com
Developers pitch high-end housing at North Hadley Village Hall
HADLEY — Several high-end apartments may be coming to the historic North Hadley Village Hall, but a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals may be needed to accommodate such a project, according to town planners. Rick Bramucci told the Planning Board on Oct. 18 that he and Mount...
amherstbulletin.com
Dragon to return to Hadley Board of Health, giving it a full complement of members
HADLEY — A former health director for the town of Amherst, who also previously served on Hadley’s Board of Health, is returning to the panel so that it will have a full complement of members. In a joint unanimous vote last week by four members of the Select...
Daily Hampshire Gazette announces move to new Northampton office
The Daily Hampshire Gazette will soon vacate its longtime Northampton office on Conz Street and move to a new workspace down the road, the paper announced Monday. The Gazette has called 115 Conz St. home since 1975, when it moved from the Armory Street office it had operated out of since 1927.
amherstbulletin.com
$180K state grant caps caps capital campaign for Amherst’s Drake venue
AMHERST — A capital campaign for the build-out of downtown Amherst’s first live performance venue, which opened last spring, is coming to a close after the Drake and the Downtown Amherst Foundation received a $180,000 state Cultural Facilities Fund grant last week. “This grant and the amount awarded...
KTTS
Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield
(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
Election 2022: Granby businessman William Johnson, state Rep. Jacob Oliveira vie for state Senate seat vacated by Eric Lesser
Ballot Question 4 — which aims to reverse a state law passed earlier this year allowing those who cannot prove legal residence in the United States to get a driver’s license — has emerged as an issue in the state Senate race for the Hampden, Hampshire & Worcester District.
wamc.org
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There is no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst takes issue with Fire Department’s hiring of former police detective Luke Cournoyer
SPRINGFIELD - A city councilor is questioning how a former police detective, involved in one of the Police Department’s most damaging recent cases of misconduct allegations, is now hired as a rookie firefighter. Councilor Justin Hurst is calling on Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi and Mayor Domenic J. Sarno...
National Grid rates increase this month
New rates have just taken effect for National Grid customers and you'll probably notice the difference when you look at your next utility bill.
westernmassnews.com
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
Family gathering for ‘grand closing’ in final days at Westfield’s Mama Cakes
WESTFIELD — One of the most popular bakeries in Greater Westfield announced over the weekend on social media that it will shut its doors for good after more than 11 years in business. Mama Cakes, best known for their specialty cupcakes, will close up shop on Elm Street on...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Northampton Fire responding to record number of calls
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton Fire Department is getting the word out that they responded to a record number of emergency calls last month and we’re digging deeper to find the cause for the uptick. Northampton Fire-Rescue serves the city each and every day. However, lately, they’ve noticed...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
Truck hits bridge on South St in Dalton
Crews are working to clean up South Street in Dalton after a truck hits the bridge Wednesday morning.
amherstbulletin.com
Around Amherst: Halloween’s not just for children anymore
AMHERST — Halloween festivities for both children and adults, as well as their canine companions, are being staged over the weekend. For children, Amherst Recreation is putting on the Halloween Spooktacular, in partnership with the Amherst Business Improvement District and the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday afternoon.
amherstbulletin.com
Historic Deerfield looks to shine light on untold history with memorial plaques
DEERFIELD — Up and down Old Main Street, houses from the Colonial era still stand, now turned into educational opportunities by Historic Deerfield in an effort to share the town’s rich history. That history, however, has not always been represented in full — until this month. In...
Comments / 1