Cleveland, OH

ideastream.org

Cuyahoga County executive candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne largely agree on jail's future

In many ways, the two candidates for Cuyahoga County executive agree on what they’d do about the decrepit county jail. Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne want to scale the project back. They agree that building a campus-style, 2400 bed facility on the county’s most recent preferred site outside Downtown Cleveland at a cost of $750 million is a mistake.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Bibb’s apparent backtracking on Issue 24 is troubling, to say the least: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- Last year, social advocacy groups such as Black Lives Matter Cleveland, NAACP Cleveland, ACLU Ohio, and others, formed the Citizens for a Safer Cleveland coalition with the goal to reform police accountability and oversight. In April 2021, they launched a campaign for a ballot initiative which, in their view, would go a long way towards accomplishing their lofty goals. The initiative was ambitious, as it would alter the city of Cleveland’s foundational instrument, its charter.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Democrat Chris Ronayne makes his bid to be the next Cuyahoga County Executive

Cuyahoga County residents will vote for a new County Executive next month. Republican Lee Weingart is facing off against Democrat Chris Ronayne. Ideastream is profiling both candidates ahead of the election, and recently caught up with Ronayne on the campaign trail. Ronayne has visited all 59 communities in Cuyahoga County during this campaign season.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Euclid cop must pay $4.4 million to family of unarmed man he killed, jury says

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Tuesday awarded $4.4 million to the family of a man shot and killed by a Euclid police officer in 2017. Officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away from a stop, an eight-member jury unanimously held after a trial sparked by a wrongful death lawsuit that Stewart’s mother filed.
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

16-year-old fatally shot in Cleveland apartment following altercation

CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old was fatally shot following an altercation in Cleveland on Tuesday afternoon. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 1560 Ansel Rd. at 4:56 p.m. for a shooting. Upon arriving at the apartment, officers located the male victim with gunshot wounds and administered aid to the victim until the arrival of EMS. The victim was pronounced deceased after being conveyed to University Hospital.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Path to middle class jobs: Cleveland's new manufacturing center is a combination classroom, museum

Jennie Becker snips a strip of aluminum and winds it around a metal mold while students from Cleveland’s Garrett Morgan High School watch. “I need some volunteers,” says Becker, an instructor for the new Manufacturing Innovation, Technology and Job Center, a $17 million business incubation lab and student teaching center opened last week to support local industry and show students skills and jobs that might lead them to a career.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

47-year-old woman dies in custody at Cuyahoga County jail

A 47-year-old woman being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail was found “in distress” in her cell at 5:42 a.m. today and transported to the emergency room at MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 6:38 a.m. There are no details on the cause of death...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

