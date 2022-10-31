Read full article on original website
The Inside Scoop on CMSD CEO Eric Gordon’s Resignation
Justin Bibb, education power players and the future of the Cleveland Plan
ideastream.org
Cuyahoga County executive candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne largely agree on jail's future
In many ways, the two candidates for Cuyahoga County executive agree on what they’d do about the decrepit county jail. Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne want to scale the project back. They agree that building a campus-style, 2400 bed facility on the county’s most recent preferred site outside Downtown Cleveland at a cost of $750 million is a mistake.
Mayor Bibb’s apparent backtracking on Issue 24 is troubling, to say the least: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- Last year, social advocacy groups such as Black Lives Matter Cleveland, NAACP Cleveland, ACLU Ohio, and others, formed the Citizens for a Safer Cleveland coalition with the goal to reform police accountability and oversight. In April 2021, they launched a campaign for a ballot initiative which, in their view, would go a long way towards accomplishing their lofty goals. The initiative was ambitious, as it would alter the city of Cleveland’s foundational instrument, its charter.
ideastream.org
Democrat Chris Ronayne makes his bid to be the next Cuyahoga County Executive
Cuyahoga County residents will vote for a new County Executive next month. Republican Lee Weingart is facing off against Democrat Chris Ronayne. Ideastream is profiling both candidates ahead of the election, and recently caught up with Ronayne on the campaign trail. Ronayne has visited all 59 communities in Cuyahoga County during this campaign season.
I-Team: Mayor cancels leaf pickup for CLE residents
The FOX 8 I-Team revealed the City of Cleveland will not have crews picking up leaves piled along streets this fall. Now a firestorm is growing.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents ‘angry’ over new policy requiring leaves to be bagged for pickup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Cleveland. The city announced plans on Wednesday to now require residents to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up. According to city officials, the changes to the seasonal pickup program will...
Numbers show how seldom police have utilized Cuyahoga County Diversion Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is considering a move to invest $4.3 million to keep the Diversion Center open for another year, which would offer police an option to help offenders avoid a jail cell. But law enforcement hasn’t been using the facility much since it opened on...
Russos already in search of new grocery for Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Fairmount District
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time in roughly a century, the Cedar-Fairmount District finds itself without a grocery store. It’s a vacancy that the Russo family, owners of the Heights Medical Building, remains confident will be filled sooner rather than later.
Cleveland reopens search for new police headquarters
City leaders held a groundbreaking for the Cleveland Police HQ project at the intersection of East 75th and Opportunity Corridor, but the city is again looking for potential sites for the building.
Does Cleveland’s Jan. 6 insurgent deserve 15 months in prison for trying to overthrow the government? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal judge ruled that the 30 minutes that Christine Priola of Willoughby spent inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot will cost the former Cleveland schools occupational therapist 15 months in prison. We’re talking about Priola’s sentence on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Group overseeing Cleveland police faces concern over social media posts
The FOX 8 I-Team has found new questions over postings on social media by some members of a new group to oversee Cleveland police.
Family of man killed by Euclid police officer awarded $4.4m in civil lawsuit
A jury has awarded the family of Luke Stewart, a 23-year-old man fatally shot by Euclid Police Officer Matthew Rhodes, $4.4 million compensatory damages following a wrongful death civil trial.
Euclid cop must pay $4.4 million to family of unarmed man he killed, jury says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Tuesday awarded $4.4 million to the family of a man shot and killed by a Euclid police officer in 2017. Officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away from a stop, an eight-member jury unanimously held after a trial sparked by a wrongful death lawsuit that Stewart’s mother filed.
16-year-old fatally shot in Cleveland apartment following altercation
CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old was fatally shot following an altercation in Cleveland on Tuesday afternoon. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 1560 Ansel Rd. at 4:56 p.m. for a shooting. Upon arriving at the apartment, officers located the male victim with gunshot wounds and administered aid to the victim until the arrival of EMS. The victim was pronounced deceased after being conveyed to University Hospital.
ideastream.org
Path to middle class jobs: Cleveland's new manufacturing center is a combination classroom, museum
Jennie Becker snips a strip of aluminum and winds it around a metal mold while students from Cleveland’s Garrett Morgan High School watch. “I need some volunteers,” says Becker, an instructor for the new Manufacturing Innovation, Technology and Job Center, a $17 million business incubation lab and student teaching center opened last week to support local industry and show students skills and jobs that might lead them to a career.
What happened to the $2M Cleveland approved for the troubled NEON Hough health center?
CLEVELAND -- One of the few places for Hough residents to receive medical care remains closed, a year and a half after a fire damaged the building -- and it is unclear when that could change. That lack of clarity comes despite Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services, or NEON, being...
Investigation underway after female Cuyahoga County Jail inmate dies
A Cuyahoga County Jail inmate died Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office reported.
Jury should make Euclid cop pay family of unarmed man he killed $11.5 million, attorney says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury should make the Euclid police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man after jumping into his car in 2017 pay $11.5 million to the man’s surviving family members, attorneys for the man’s estate said in court Monday. Officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly...
ideastream.org
47-year-old woman dies in custody at Cuyahoga County jail
A 47-year-old woman being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail was found “in distress” in her cell at 5:42 a.m. today and transported to the emergency room at MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 6:38 a.m. There are no details on the cause of death...
Crash report raises suspicions, leads Willoughby police to stabbing victim
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A report of a crash ended up leading police in Lake County to a vehicle parked in a driveway where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is charged with counts of felonious assault.
