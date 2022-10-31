Read full article on original website
School supplies, furniture up for auction in Easthampton
The now closed down Maple Street Elementary school in Easthampton is holding an auction for some of what remains in the building.
KTTS
Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield
(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
amherstbulletin.com
Debt exclusion vote for new school in Amherst pegged for next May
AMHERST — Amherst voters may decide the fate of a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion vote for a new elementary school building on May 2, based on a draft timeline for the project’s needed approvals being presented to the Town Council. The possible dates for various milestones associated...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke school district re-enters phase 2 re-zoning plans
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Holyoke elementary and middle school students may be attending a different school next fall as the school district enters phase two of their re-zoning plans. Officials told Western Mass News the plans are designed to help students better achieve their academic and social-emotional needs. On Friday, Holyoke...
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
New Big E vendor donates to The Parish Cupboard
After the 17-day fair, Chris Bayle, the owner of BoardWok Noodles, donated surplus food to The Parish Cupboard of Agawam and West Springfield.
Westfield Planning Board has questions about proposed contractors’ shops on Root Road
WESTFIELD — Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand of Sage Engineering presented an application on behalf of owner Frank DeMarinis for a special permit and site plan approval to the Planning Board on Nov. 1 to build a 21,160-square foot metal building on slabs at 233 Root Road for use as contractor’s shops. The facility would be built on two and a half acres in the water resource area.
Springfield DPW issues changes to city’s bulk pick-up operations
The new mattress recycling law begins Tuesday and the Springfield DPW is issuing immediate changes to the city's bulk pick-up operations.
amherstbulletin.com
Dragon to return to Hadley Board of Health, giving it a full complement of members
HADLEY — A former health director for the town of Amherst, who also previously served on Hadley’s Board of Health, is returning to the panel so that it will have a full complement of members. In a joint unanimous vote last week by four members of the Select...
Waste management departments in Western Mass. adapt to mattress recycling law
REGION — With a statewide ban on the disposal of textiles and mattresses going into effect Tuesday, municipalities across Western Massachusetts are preparing to divert incoming mattresses from the landfill to the recycler. While residents in Springfield can still arrange for a bulk pickup, municipalities across the area are...
wamc.org
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
amherstbulletin.com
With Deerfield Town Meeting support, Tilton Library expansion moves forward
DEERFIELD — Residents approved borrowing money for Tilton Library’s expansion and amended town sewer bylaws in a well-attended Special Town Meeting Monday night. More than 370 voters packed into the Frontier Regional School auditorium where they approved the next step in Tilton Library’s expansion project, which will now go to a special election for a debt exclusion vote in early December. Residents also approved modernized amendments to the town’s sewer bylaws, among other articles.
westernmassnews.com
Pet owners struggle to book vet appointments as clinic requests surge
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post caught our attention. In it, a dog owner sharing concerns about the long waits to get their sick pet seen by a veterinarian, so Western Mass News decided to check back in with the veterinary emergency and specialty hospital for updates on their plans to add a location in West Springfield.
Car fire causes traffic on I-91N in Springfield
A car fire caused traffic to be backed up on I-91 northbound Tuesday afternoon.
amherstbulletin.com
Around Amherst: Halloween’s not just for children anymore
AMHERST — Halloween festivities for both children and adults, as well as their canine companions, are being staged over the weekend. For children, Amherst Recreation is putting on the Halloween Spooktacular, in partnership with the Amherst Business Improvement District and the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday afternoon.
amherstbulletin.com
The Lehrer Report: Oct. 28, 2022
Reminder: Real estate taxes are due Nov. 1, which is a Tuesday. Joan and Allen Hanson of Shutesbury sent a post of various sites of Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland. They traveled by train to visit Dublin, Cork, the Ring of Kerry, the cliffs of Moher and Limerick. They toured the Guinness Brewery, the Jameson Whiskey distillery y and a butter-making factory. “Irish butter on Irish bread with Irish stew was delightful,” they wrote.
Traffic: Intersection of Federal Street and Silver Street closed in Greenfield
The intersection of Federal Street and Silver Street will be closed on Wednesday.
thesuffieldobserver.com
New Business Opens in Suffield Village
John S. Caswell, a Hearing Instrument Specialist, will be opening his second Discount Hearing store in the Suffield Village at 68 Bridge Street, Suite 211 in late October. Mr. Caswell has 32 years’ experience working with hearing aid customers and has worked on his own with his wife and daughter for the past eight years. His other Discount Hearing store can be found in Hamden, Conn.
Forest Park family decorate home as Christmas nightmare
Even with Batman around, it still felt a little too spooky at Forest Park in Springfield this Halloween. One home in the neighborhood even scared our 22News crew!
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: reports of nails spilled on Canal Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post about nails on a road in Holyoke, causing damage to car tires, caught our attention, so went out to get answers and spoke exclusively with an impacted driver. Pamela Rivera told us she was driving her car on Canal Street in Holyoke...
