Amherst, MA

amherstindy.org

Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9

A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

With Deerfield Town Meeting support, Tilton Library expansion moves forward

DEERFIELD — Residents approved borrowing money for Tilton Library’s expansion and amended town sewer bylaws in a well-attended Special Town Meeting Monday night. More than 370 voters packed into the Frontier Regional School auditorium where they approved the next step in Tilton Library’s expansion project, which will now go to a special election for a debt exclusion vote in early December. Residents also approved modernized amendments to the town’s sewer bylaws, among other articles.
DEERFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Planning Board has questions about proposed contractors’ shops on Root Road

WESTFIELD — Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand of Sage Engineering presented an application on behalf of owner Frank DeMarinis for a special permit and site plan approval to the Planning Board on Nov. 1 to build a 21,160-square foot metal building on slabs at 233 Root Road for use as contractor’s shops. The facility would be built on two and a half acres in the water resource area.
WESTFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

$180K state grant caps caps capital campaign for Amherst’s Drake venue

AMHERST — A capital campaign for the build-out of downtown Amherst’s first live performance venue, which opened last spring, is coming to a close after the Drake and the Downtown Amherst Foundation received a $180,000 state Cultural Facilities Fund grant last week. “This grant and the amount awarded...
AMHERST, MA
KTTS

Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield

(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
westernmassnews.com

State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

The Lehrer Report: Oct. 28, 2022

Reminder: Real estate taxes are due Nov. 1, which is a Tuesday. Joan and Allen Hanson of Shutesbury sent a post of various sites of Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland. They traveled by train to visit Dublin, Cork, the Ring of Kerry, the cliffs of Moher and Limerick. They toured the Guinness Brewery, the Jameson Whiskey distillery y and a butter-making factory. “Irish butter on Irish bread with Irish stew was delightful,” they wrote.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Halloween’s not just for children anymore

AMHERST — Halloween festivities for both children and adults, as well as their canine companions, are being staged over the weekend. For children, Amherst Recreation is putting on the Halloween Spooktacular, in partnership with the Amherst Business Improvement District and the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday afternoon.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

International Climate and Cryosphere Office coming to UMass Amherst

AMHERST — The University of Massachusetts will host the international office of Climate and Cryosphere project for the next five years, engaging in research aimed at better understanding the impacts of global warming on the planet’s frozen areas. The project is one of the World Climate Research Program’s...
AMHERST, MA
franklincountynow.com

Motorcyclist Lifeflighted After Ashfield Accident

(Ashfield, MA) Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. a motorcyclist crashed and sustained “significant injuries” on Cape Street in Ashfield. The rider was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by helicopter from the Ashfield Highway Department. There were no other vehicles involved. Ashfield and Goshen Fire and Police Departments along with a Highland ambulance responded to the accident. The Massachusetts State Police and Ashfield Police Department are investigating the accident.
ASHFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst mother and son saved after eating mushroom, recovering in hospital

WORCESTER — An Amherst mother and son who took ill after eating foraged mushrooms are continuing to recover from a near-fatal experience that required significant medical intervention from a team led by a toxicology expert at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center. Kam Look, 63, and Kai Chen,...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police possibly locate suspect with firearm during wellbeing check in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are on scene in Monson after locating a man with a possible firearm inside of a residence Wednesday evening. According to Monson Police, officers responded to May Hill Road near Bumstead Road around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, officials said that...
MONSON, MA

