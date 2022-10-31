Read full article on original website
Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9
A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
Exhausted Amherst Councilors end six-hour meeting without consensus on police incident
AMHERST — Councilors adjourned Tuesday’s six-hour long meeting without consensus on what the body might hope to accomplish regarding the July 5 incident where police responding to a noise complaint told a group of youths they had no rights. Around midnight, a 7-6 vote rejected Councilor Michele Miller’s...
Dragon to return to Hadley Board of Health, giving it a full complement of members
HADLEY — A former health director for the town of Amherst, who also previously served on Hadley’s Board of Health, is returning to the panel so that it will have a full complement of members. In a joint unanimous vote last week by four members of the Select...
With Deerfield Town Meeting support, Tilton Library expansion moves forward
DEERFIELD — Residents approved borrowing money for Tilton Library’s expansion and amended town sewer bylaws in a well-attended Special Town Meeting Monday night. More than 370 voters packed into the Frontier Regional School auditorium where they approved the next step in Tilton Library’s expansion project, which will now go to a special election for a debt exclusion vote in early December. Residents also approved modernized amendments to the town’s sewer bylaws, among other articles.
Westfield Planning Board has questions about proposed contractors’ shops on Root Road
WESTFIELD — Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand of Sage Engineering presented an application on behalf of owner Frank DeMarinis for a special permit and site plan approval to the Planning Board on Nov. 1 to build a 21,160-square foot metal building on slabs at 233 Root Road for use as contractor’s shops. The facility would be built on two and a half acres in the water resource area.
$180K state grant caps caps capital campaign for Amherst’s Drake venue
AMHERST — A capital campaign for the build-out of downtown Amherst’s first live performance venue, which opened last spring, is coming to a close after the Drake and the Downtown Amherst Foundation received a $180,000 state Cultural Facilities Fund grant last week. “This grant and the amount awarded...
Nurses at Berkshire Medical Center vote in favor of new contract
The registered nurses of Berkshire Medical Center, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, voted overwhelmingly on November 1 to ratify a collective bargaining agreement with the hospital.
Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield
(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
The Lehrer Report: Oct. 28, 2022
Reminder: Real estate taxes are due Nov. 1, which is a Tuesday. Joan and Allen Hanson of Shutesbury sent a post of various sites of Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland. They traveled by train to visit Dublin, Cork, the Ring of Kerry, the cliffs of Moher and Limerick. They toured the Guinness Brewery, the Jameson Whiskey distillery y and a butter-making factory. “Irish butter on Irish bread with Irish stew was delightful,” they wrote.
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst takes issue with Fire Department’s hiring of former police detective Luke Cournoyer
SPRINGFIELD - A city councilor is questioning how a former police detective, involved in one of the Police Department’s most damaging recent cases of misconduct allegations, is now hired as a rookie firefighter. Councilor Justin Hurst is calling on Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi and Mayor Domenic J. Sarno...
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
$75 gift card for Springfield residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is looking to motivate people who still haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot by providing a monetary incentive.
Around Amherst: Halloween’s not just for children anymore
AMHERST — Halloween festivities for both children and adults, as well as their canine companions, are being staged over the weekend. For children, Amherst Recreation is putting on the Halloween Spooktacular, in partnership with the Amherst Business Improvement District and the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday afternoon.
No. 1 Ludlow boys soccer defeats No. 2 Longmeadow, claims Western Mass. Class A championship (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- No. 1 Ludlow defeated No. 2 Longmeadow in the Western Massachusetts boys soccer Class A final on Tuesday, 2-1, completing their title defense as the regional champions.
International Climate and Cryosphere Office coming to UMass Amherst
AMHERST — The University of Massachusetts will host the international office of Climate and Cryosphere project for the next five years, engaging in research aimed at better understanding the impacts of global warming on the planet’s frozen areas. The project is one of the World Climate Research Program’s...
Motorcyclist Lifeflighted After Ashfield Accident
(Ashfield, MA) Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. a motorcyclist crashed and sustained “significant injuries” on Cape Street in Ashfield. The rider was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by helicopter from the Ashfield Highway Department. There were no other vehicles involved. Ashfield and Goshen Fire and Police Departments along with a Highland ambulance responded to the accident. The Massachusetts State Police and Ashfield Police Department are investigating the accident.
Amherst mother and son saved after eating mushroom, recovering in hospital
WORCESTER — An Amherst mother and son who took ill after eating foraged mushrooms are continuing to recover from a near-fatal experience that required significant medical intervention from a team led by a toxicology expert at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center. Kam Look, 63, and Kai Chen,...
Truck hits bridge on South St in Dalton
Crews are working to clean up South Street in Dalton after a truck hits the bridge Wednesday morning.
Police possibly locate suspect with firearm during wellbeing check in Monson
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are on scene in Monson after locating a man with a possible firearm inside of a residence Wednesday evening. According to Monson Police, officers responded to May Hill Road near Bumstead Road around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, officials said that...
