Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Final Dodge Challenger Special Edition Can't Stop Blowing Up Engines
With the electrified future of Dodge on the horizon, a series of Dodge Challenger and Charger "Last Call" special editions have been announced. So far, we've seen six of them in total, with the seventh scheduled to be unveiled at this year's SEMA event. As we now know, that's not going to happen.
fordauthority.com
2008 Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car Up For Auction
If you’ve ever wanted to own a bona-fide race car that’s seen track time at famous courses such as Sebring and Le Mans, now’s your chance – a 2008 Ford GT-R race car is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. This particular 2008 Ford...
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor
700 horsepower, 37-inch tires, $109,000 starting price. These are BIG numbers that describe the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, a new eight-cylinder version of Ford's popular off-road truck. The original Raptor debuted more than a decade ago powered by a V8 engine, but downsized to a twin-turbocharged V6 for the second generation and carried it over into the current third-generation model. We thought the latest Raptor was fantastic, V6 and all, but a small contingent of Ford fans pleaded with the automaker to bring back the sweet-sounding V8, especially after Ram delivered the TRX.
Top Speed
Honda S2000: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Honda S2000 is a celebration of Honda's motorsport lineage. For Honda's 50th anniversary, the Japanese automaker wanted to do something special. Something timeless that would be their pure expression of driving pleasure. The plan was to create the ultimate roadster. Starting with a blank sheet of paper and a dream, the end result was the S2000.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
insideevs.com
Watch Xpeng VTOL Flying Electric Car Successfully Complete First Flight
The arrival of commercially viable flying cars has been erroneously foretold countless times before over the course of the last century, but in recent years, with the popularization of electric vehicles, the idea that we will travel around like the Jetsons in the foreseeable future seems to be gaining traction again. Companies dedicated to providing such a product are now popping up, and other companies like China’s Xpeng are also looking allocating resources for this.
Dodge Reveals New HurriCrate Straight-Six Engine And 1,100-HP Hellephant Engine At SEMA 2022
Dodge and Mopar have always aimed to provide power-hungry customers with an enviable array of modifications, stylish accessories, and even crate engines. The Dodge Hellcrate motor, for example, allowed customers to rejuvenate their old Challenger or Charger muscle cars. What's more, it reinforced the automaker's reputation as a performance-loving brand.
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
Why Did This Mustang Sell For $1 Million?
A limited-edition Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition just sold for $1 million, but there's a reason why. The post Why Did This Mustang Sell For $1 Million? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
E36 BMW 3 Series V12 Sleeper Takes On Ford Mustang GT At The Drag Strip
The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
topgear.com
Ford will take on the Baja 1000 in this race-prepped Ranger Raptor
Running on biofuel and competing in the ‘stock’ class, this Raptor has big shoes to fill... Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Back in 2017, Ford took on the Baja 1000 in an almost-standard F-150...
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
Ford And GM Will Clear Chip Shortage Backlogs By End Of Year
The Ford Bronco has been a semiconductor shortage (and supply shortage) poster child for almost as long as it's been around. Now, Automotive News reports that the shortage could be coming to an end for both Ford and GM. The two brands have long battled shortages of almost every kind, from the Bronco top fiasco to GM's own order backlogs.
Slammed VW Bus Builds Head To SEMA 2022
It's crazy to think we'll have a new version of the iconic VW Bus in the Volkswagen ID. Buzz in 2024. To tide us over, Kenny Pfitzer Designs will debut two custom Buses that will complement two clothing brands that "embody the style and class of the Southern California lifestyle."
Ford Microcar Concept Has McLaren F1-Style Seats No Engine And A $500K Price Tag
Ford doesn't make anything like this weird little Smart-esque car anymore, especially with the Fiesta dead. If you squint you can call the Maverick "compact," at least until you see this. The car in question is a wild one-off Ford concept from the 80s. The Ford Ghia Trio concept had some strange features, like McLaren F1-style seating and windows, a single wiper blade, and a single rearview mirror on the outside of the car.
2023 Ford Super Duty Truck Order Books Open Earlier Than Expected
The all-new Ford Super Duty series was revealed in September, and the Blue Oval was quick to point out the new 6.8-liter V8 engine and towing technology but failed to mention key details like power outputs and payload capacity. That's finally been revealed and, based on what we've seen, we're guessing people will be queuing around the block to order the F-250.
Buick Electra EV Will Become A Family Of Electric Cars
General Motors is on an electric vehicle onslaught with recent reveals such as the Chevrolet Equinox EV, GMC Sierra EV, and Cadillac Celestiq. Meanwhile, the Buick brand has been mostly left out, apart from a possible EV replacement for the Encore. The company revealed the stunning Wildcat, which is only a design study, and the Electra Concept, which previews a future EV model.
CarBuzz.com
