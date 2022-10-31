Driver who’d smoked marijuana injures cyclists during Ironman race, Utah police say

A woman was arrested after being accused of hitting two cyclists at during an IronMan triathlon in Utah, police told local media outlets

The 68-year-old woman hit the cyclists around 11 a.m. on Oct. 29 on in Washington City, according to FOX 13. She later told police that she’d smoked pot earlier in the day.

Police say the woman “ failed to obey a flagger ” at the 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championship, according to KUTV.

Police arrived at the scene and saw that the two bikers had been hit and “one of the patients was experiencing agonal breathing, according to KUTV.

One of the injured cyclists suffered a compound fracture to his arm, according to KSL. Both cyclists had “serious bodily” injuries and were transported to a local hospital, according to an affidavit obtained by KSL.

McClatchy News reached out to police and is awaiting a response.

In an interview with police, the woman told police she had smoked marijuana on the day of the crash, according to KUTV.

After being observed by by “drug recognition experts,” it was determined that she was under the influence of illegal narcotics, Fox 13 reported.

The woman was booked into jail on “suspicion of causing an accident with serious bodily injury while under the influence of illegal narcotics” and failing to obey a flagger, according to media outlets.

Her bai l was set at $10,000, according to Washington County Jail records.

Washington City is about 300 miles south of Salt Lake City.

