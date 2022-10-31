Read full article on original website
David Companion
2d ago
How do you have an epidural or surgery without consent? Did you say no? When the doc said they have to leave at 930 did you say “and?” And then not sign consent? You may have felt pressured, but if you truly did not consent and they did the surgery anyway then you have one hell of a lawsuit for assault and battery. If you signed that consent, you’re out of luck and should have paid more attention
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident discusses childbirth after C-section
In response to a recent letter from a resident who voiced concerns on the state of women’s healthcare in Marion County, another resident wrote in to discuss the topic. “There is nothing said in the recent letter about the cut made into the uterus. The lower the cut, the safer it is to deliver normally.
ocala-news.com
DOH-Marion seeks to educate community on diabetes during awareness month
The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is recognizing November as National Diabetes Awareness Month in an effort to improve education about how this disease adversely affects the community. Since 2008, the annual death rate from diabetes in Marion County has exceeded that of Florida as a whole...
villages-news.com
Sumter County offering lifesaving nasal spray aimed at battling opioid deaths
The Sumter County Health Department is making available free Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits to battle the opioid crisis. Naloxone is available to people who use opioid narcotics, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, friends, family members, and others who may witness an overdose. Kits consist of two Naloxone nasal sprays that are administered even without a health care professional present.
alachuachronicle.com
District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
Marion County School Board unanimously OKs agreement with Marion Education Association
There was a sense of accomplishment and hopefulness during the Marion County School Board meeting held on Oct. 25 as the board unanimously approved its annual contract with the Marion Education Association. Negotiations between the two sides have been difficult and tense in recent years, and officials on both sides...
Police: Animals left for days without food, water at Lake Butler slaughterhouse
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — A Union County slaughterhouse owner is facing an animal cruelty charge after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the Department of Agriculture, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Union County Sheriff's Office to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues.
ocala-news.com
Flora Mai Beard
Flora Mai Beard, 82 years of Ocala, Florida passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. A Graveside Service for Flora will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Curlew Hills Memory Gardens 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care...
WCJB
“It’s opening a big can of worms”: Possible zoning change angers Ocala residents in single-family neighborhood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - What is currently a neighborhood of single-family homes, could soon have a multi-family development. The plot of land on the corner of Pine Radial Run and Water Trak could become a development with 21 townhouses, and the people who live across the street are not happy about it.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Sheriff's Office hosts summit to better serve seniors
To ensure that Citrus County seniors get the help they need when local law enforcement is on scene, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday hosted its fourth annual Law Enforcement Summit to Protect and Serve Our Seniors. During the summit, held at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in...
WCJB
Old Town woman, group spreading missing teen fliers
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of a Dixie County town are going from light post to light post, handing out fliers with the information of a teen missing for over two weeks. 14-year old Demiah Appling was last seen near the Church of God in Old Town, that’s located...
fox5ny.com
Florida man claims he was driving car with 2 missing tires because of a 'curse': 'That is paranormal activity'
MARION OAKS, Fla. - A Florida man driving a vehicle missing two tires was pulled over by law enforcement and alleged that paranormal activity was responsible. Andres Orjuela-Montealegre, 29, was stopped on an Interstate 75 ramp near Marion Oaks on October 23 at about 4 a.m. after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies noticed the vehicle's hazard lights were on and that the tires on the driver's side appeared deflated.
villages-news.com
Public hearing set this week on long-troubled home in The Villages
A public hearing is set this week regarding a long-troubled home in The Villages where a dead couple’s son has been living. The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo will be the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The board will meet at 9:30 a.m.
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a food distribution
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event starts at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It is located at 1100 SE 7th Dr.
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident says property taxes for seniors is ‘wrong approach’
To tax seniors on their homes each year is wrong. Seniors have worked all their lives and paid taxes for many years. Then in their twilight years, while many are living on fixed incomes, their homes can be taken away?. The government needs to remember that when the seniors pass...
WCJB
Ocala duo convicted of killing the wrong man in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two sides of a “love triangle” are convicted of killing an uninvolved man while trying to shoot another person involved in the relationship. On Monday, an Alachua County jury returned a guilty verdict for both Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Johnson was also convicted of accessory after the fact.
floridapolitics.com
Inverness officials criticized over ‘Cooterween’ contest winner depicting a Mexican jumping a wall
City Council members and Mayor Bob Plaisted took part in judging the costume contest. Residents reacting to the Inverness “Cooterween” costume contest were not amused to learn one winner depicted a Mexican climbing over a wall while being detained by a border agent. “Can y’all explain why that...
Citrus County Chronicle
MPO wants to identify most vulnerable roads in Citrus County
The Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will discuss paying a consultant $98,752 to do a study identifying the vulnerability of roads during catastrophic weather. A prioritized list of locations and mitigation strategies would be included in the MPO’s 2050 long-range transportation plan.
Citrus Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detective, friend
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Detective James West who passed away early Tuesday morning.
wuft.org
43-year-old High Springs cold case reopened after body is identified
Although investigators finally have a name to go with the remains of a man found more than 40 years ago, they have plenty of questions about how Ralph Tufano’s body ended up in the woods near High Springs. In the winter of 1979, James Prince, a Florida Division of...
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
