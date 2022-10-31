ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

David Companion
2d ago

How do you have an epidural or surgery without consent? Did you say no? When the doc said they have to leave at 930 did you say “and?” And then not sign consent? You may have felt pressured, but if you truly did not consent and they did the surgery anyway then you have one hell of a lawsuit for assault and battery. If you signed that consent, you’re out of luck and should have paid more attention

ocala-news.com

Ocala resident discusses childbirth after C-section

In response to a recent letter from a resident who voiced concerns on the state of women’s healthcare in Marion County, another resident wrote in to discuss the topic. “There is nothing said in the recent letter about the cut made into the uterus. The lower the cut, the safer it is to deliver normally.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

DOH-Marion seeks to educate community on diabetes during awareness month

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is recognizing November as National Diabetes Awareness Month in an effort to improve education about how this disease adversely affects the community. Since 2008, the annual death rate from diabetes in Marion County has exceeded that of Florida as a whole...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County offering lifesaving nasal spray aimed at battling opioid deaths

The Sumter County Health Department is making available free Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits to battle the opioid crisis. Naloxone is available to people who use opioid narcotics, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, friends, family members, and others who may witness an overdose. Kits consist of two Naloxone nasal sprays that are administered even without a health care professional present.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Flora Mai Beard

Flora Mai Beard, 82 years of Ocala, Florida passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. A Graveside Service for Flora will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Curlew Hills Memory Gardens 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County Sheriff's Office hosts summit to better serve seniors

To ensure that Citrus County seniors get the help they need when local law enforcement is on scene, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday hosted its fourth annual Law Enforcement Summit to Protect and Serve Our Seniors. During the summit, held at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Old Town woman, group spreading missing teen fliers

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of a Dixie County town are going from light post to light post, handing out fliers with the information of a teen missing for over two weeks. 14-year old Demiah Appling was last seen near the Church of God in Old Town, that’s located...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
fox5ny.com

Florida man claims he was driving car with 2 missing tires because of a 'curse': 'That is paranormal activity'

MARION OAKS, Fla. - A Florida man driving a vehicle missing two tires was pulled over by law enforcement and alleged that paranormal activity was responsible. Andres Orjuela-Montealegre, 29, was stopped on an Interstate 75 ramp near Marion Oaks on October 23 at about 4 a.m. after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies noticed the vehicle's hazard lights were on and that the tires on the driver's side appeared deflated.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Public hearing set this week on long-troubled home in The Villages

A public hearing is set this week regarding a long-troubled home in The Villages where a dead couple’s son has been living. The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo will be the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The board will meet at 9:30 a.m.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a food distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event starts at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It is located at 1100 SE 7th Dr.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala duo convicted of killing the wrong man in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two sides of a “love triangle” are convicted of killing an uninvolved man while trying to shoot another person involved in the relationship. On Monday, an Alachua County jury returned a guilty verdict for both Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Johnson was also convicted of accessory after the fact.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

MPO wants to identify most vulnerable roads in Citrus County

The Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will discuss paying a consultant $98,752 to do a study identifying the vulnerability of roads during catastrophic weather. A prioritized list of locations and mitigation strategies would be included in the MPO’s 2050 long-range transportation plan.

