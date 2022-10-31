Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Porsche Taycan Facelift Due In 2024, 1,000-HP Turbo GT Variant Also On The Way
The Porsche Taycan is expected to be facelifted for the 2024 model year. The electric sedan will receive a minor styling update, with new larger headlights and a slightly updated bumper design. The general exterior and interior design of the car is expected to remain the same however, meanwhile range and power numbers should also be similar to existing figures.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
insideevs.com
New Porsche Sport E-Bike Is A Sleek Full-Suspension All-Rounder
Porsche is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable automotive brands in the world. While the German company has indeed been making strides in the world of electric cars, it has also been doing so in the world of electric two-wheelers, more specifically, electric bicycles. One of its...
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
1980 BMW M1 Supercar In Perfect Condition Up For Sale
This flawless and highly valued BMW M1, considered by many experts in the classics industry to be the finest example of the 453 units ever produced, will be going under the hammer without reserve in Munich next month as part of the Bavarian Legends Collection. This particular model has just over 39,500 miles on the clock, but more impressive than that is its close ties to the BMW brand.
Should You Daily Drive a Porsche 911?
Well-balanced and surprising practical Porsche 911s make decent daily drivers compared to other performance cars, especially AWD variants like the Carrera 4. The post Should You Daily Drive a Porsche 911? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022
The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
mensjournal.com
Now is the Time to Pick up the Samsung 85” QLED TV at Best Buy
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. We are getting to that time...
Truth About Cars
Dodge Puts Horsepower Numbers to Charger Daytona SRT Concept
Earlier this year, the speed freaks at Dodge rolled out their Charger Daytona SRT Concept car, an all-electric glimpse into the brand’s future. At the time much noise (literal and figurative) was made about its style and so-called Fratzonic chambered exhaust – the latter remains the source of much debate.
MotorAuthority
The Nissan GT-R is back on sale for 2023
Reports of the Nissan GT-R's death were greatly exaggerated. The all-conquering sports car returns to Nissan's lineup for the 2023 model year. Nissan in June announced that both the 370Z and GT-R were “sold out,” which made sense for the 370Z as the automaker had already revealed the redesigned 2023 Z. However, with no successor in sight for the GT-R, speculation soon surfaced that Godzilla might be dead.
conceptcarz.com
RECARO Automotive raises the standard again at SEMA 2022: Ultimate performance, groundbreaking technology, sustainability focused
RECARO Automotive, the premium seat manufacturer, introduces cutting-edge new technology at SEMA 2022 bolstering their position as industry-leader in revolutionary seating technology. RECARO Automotive ORV Ultra Seat. RECARO is bringing the latest sustainability-focused product to SEMA 2022. The RECARO ORV Ultra is a pioneering first step in bringing a carbon...
iPhone 15 Pro models could feature haptic solid-state volume and power buttons
Forward-looking: Next year's iPhone 15 Pro may feature changes that'd move Apple one step closer to what some believe could be an eventuality for the company's top-selling product. In a recent series of tweets, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said his latest survey suggests Apple might replace the physical volume and power buttons on next year's high-end iPhones with a solid-state button design.
TechSpot
Robotics startup develops shoe accessory that increases your walking speed to a run
TL;DR: Shift Robotics has developed a set of shoe accessories called "Mookwalkers." It is a 21st-century take on the early 20th-century strap-on skate. Unlike their early or even modern predecessors, Moonwalkers use sensors, AI software, and two 300-watt motors to control braking and acceleration, so all the user has to do is walk. The skates can boost normal walking speed by up to 250 percent.
Origami-inspired mouse folds flat when not in use
In a nutshell: Those with a penchant for peculiar PC peripherals may be interested in a new project on Kickstarter called Air.0. It's an origami-inspired foldable computer mouse that sounds a bit gimmicky at first glance. Dig deeper, however, and you'll likely come away impressed or at least intrigued. Air.0...
Xiaomi unveils concept phone that supports full-size Leica M lenses
WTF?! While it's long been said that flagship smartphones are making digital cameras obsolete, that statement has never been truer than with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept. The phone has the unique feature of allowing users to attach an interchangeable Leica M lens to the rear of the device. Developed...
lina134
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Nvidia is adamantly opposed to selling Lovelace. Make the 4090 (non-FE) too large to fit in most circumstances, release a meagre amount...
Rode launches new gamer oriented products
Something to look forward to: Rode has long been seen as one of the "go-to" companies for premium microphones and audio equipment for musicians, podcasters, movie production, and many other groups. Now, Rode has decided to launch a new gaming line, hoping to draw in customers from that multi-billion-dollar sector.
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0