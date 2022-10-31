ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

By Brett Samuels
 2 days ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities.

“With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Trump said in an interview with Americano Media, a conservative Spanish language outlet. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked early Friday morning in his home by an intruder, police said. Authorities arrived at the home and found the two men tussling over a hammer. The suspect then gained control of the hammer and used it to attack Pelosi.

Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and is expected to recover.

Before the assault occurred, the man confronted Paul Pelosi and shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” according to a source briefed on the attack.

Mista Mr
2d ago

And that is all his Supporters needed to hear…”Well he said it was terrible. It’s not his fault his supporters listened to everything he’s been saying about her and decided to take matters into their own hands…. Nope, not Trump’s fault!”

Greg Packett
2d ago

does anyone really believe anything that comes out of his mouth he's the reason why Paul pelosi got attacked in the first place because of all of his conspiracy theories that he's been putting out there his lawyers and Qannan and the rest of his cult members

Robin13
2d ago

Typical Trump- it’s a terrible thing that happened in a blue state but not because of anything he said. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

