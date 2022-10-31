Jazz vs. Grizzlies Rematch: 4 Keys to Victory

The Utah Jazz are looking to make it two in a row vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Utah Jazz look to get back-to-back wins in a rematch with the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena on Monday night.

Utah took the first game Saturday night 124-123 in a see-saw battle that came down to the last possession.

Can the Jazz make it two in a row? Let's break down what it'll take.

Avoid the Bug

Both teams were short-handed in Saturday night's game, with Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant being the most notable missing . Morant (non-covid illness) and rookie Jake LaRavia (non-covid illness) have been listed as questionable for Monday night's contest.

The Jazz will be missing Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio due to Covid, while Walker Kessler (non-covid illness) is listed as questionable. Memphis getting Morant back or Kessler suiting up for Utah would be a major boost for either team.

Share the Ball

One of the key components that has contributed to Utah’s early success is its willingness to share the ball. The Jazz rank fourth in the league in assist percentage at 66.9%.

Head coach Will Hardy took note after Saturday night’s victory.

“We executed our offense down the stretch," Hardy said post-game. "[The] last 23 points were assisted. [Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson] JC made great decisions. [The] team knocked down big shots.”

In the Jazz's five wins, they’ve averaged 30.6 assists a game, while in the two losses, that number has dipped to 23.5. Let’s see if the Jazz can be in the 30 range at the end of the night.

Who Emerges from the Bench?

Utah has gotten contributions up and down the roster this year. Multiple players have stood out off the bench in Utah's wins, whether it’s Malik Beasley knocking down the game-winner on Saturday night, Collin Sexton leading the team in scoring, or Kessler filling up the stat sheet with a double-double.

Who’s turn is it tonight?

Energy of the Crowd

The Jazz don't beat Memphis without the crowd creating a playoff-like atmosphere on Saturday night. This year's squad has gotten the fans engaged early and wanting more.

The Grizzlies guard will be up this time around, but let’s see if the crowd can match Saturday night's energy and help contribute to Utah’s sixth win of the year.

