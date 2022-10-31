Patriots WR DeVante Parker Injury Status Revealed; Out Against Colts?

Parker suffered a knee injury during the first quarter of New England’s Week 8 victory over the New York Jets.

FOXBORO — New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker has apparently sidestepped serious injury.

Despite having left Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the New York Jets in the first quarter with a knee injury , Parker’s time away from the field will reportedly be minimal, at most.

Per a Monday morning report via NFL Network , Parker “suffered just a knee sprain” and “if forced to miss time, it’ll likely only be one game.”

Parker appeared to land awkwardly after an incompletion on a slant route on the Pats’ first offensive play of the Pats’ Week 8 victory. Despite briefly returning to the sideline while wearing his helmet, Parker eventually walked to the locker room for further evaluation. Initially designated as questionable to return, the 29-year old was later downgraded to out for the remainder of the game

The Louisville product has been one of the Pats more notable big-play threats in 2022. He had hauled in 15 passes for 321 yards and one touchdown, while averaging 21.4 yards-per-catch through the pats first seven games. He is ranked second on the team in yards and touchdowns, and tied for third in receptions.

At 6-3, 219-pounds, Parker is the type of receiver who can thrive in New England’s timing-based offense. He has the size and toughness to make contested catches, while giving quarterback Mac Jones a viable red zone target at the receiver position. Most notably, he is a true vertical presence on the perimeter, capable of winning his matchups both on the outside and downfield.

Losing a receiver of Parker’s caliber would create a problematic void for a Patriots offense which has struggled to date . In Parker’s absence, rookie Tyquan Thornton, as well as veteran Kendrick Bourne provided proper support to top receiver Jakobi Meyers in New England’s three-wide sets. All three saw the field for greater than 50 percent of the Pats offensive snaps against the Jets.

Parker’s potential status for the Patriots upcoming Week 9 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts may get some additional clarity on Wednesday, when the team releases its first injury report. Kickoff for the Pats and Colts is set for 1 p.m. Sundayfrom Gillette Stadium.

