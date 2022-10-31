ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot Country

Patriots WR DeVante Parker Injury Status Revealed; Out Against Colts?

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfiz1_0itGIH4d00

Parker suffered a knee injury during the first quarter of New England’s Week 8 victory over the New York Jets.

FOXBORO — New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker has apparently sidestepped serious injury.

Despite having left Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the New York Jets in the first quarter with a knee injury , Parker’s time away from the field will reportedly be minimal, at most.

Per a Monday morning report via NFL Network , Parker “suffered just a knee sprain” and “if forced to miss time, it’ll likely only be one game.”

Parker appeared to land awkwardly after an incompletion on a slant route on the Pats’ first offensive play of the Pats’ Week 8 victory. Despite briefly returning to the sideline while wearing his helmet, Parker eventually walked to the locker room for further evaluation. Initially designated as questionable to return, the 29-year old was later downgraded to out for the remainder of the game

The Louisville product has been one of the Pats more notable big-play threats in 2022. He had hauled in 15 passes for 321 yards and one touchdown, while averaging 21.4 yards-per-catch through the pats first seven games. He is ranked second on the team in yards and touchdowns, and tied for third in receptions.

At 6-3, 219-pounds, Parker is the type of receiver who can thrive in New England’s timing-based offense. He has the size and toughness to make contested catches, while giving quarterback Mac Jones a viable red zone target at the receiver position. Most notably, he is a true vertical presence on the perimeter, capable of winning his matchups both on the outside and downfield.

Losing a receiver of Parker’s caliber would create a problematic void for a Patriots offense which has struggled to date . In Parker’s absence, rookie Tyquan Thornton, as well as veteran Kendrick Bourne provided proper support to top receiver Jakobi Meyers in New England’s three-wide sets. All three saw the field for greater than 50 percent of the Pats offensive snaps against the Jets.

Parker’s potential status for the Patriots upcoming Week 9 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts may get some additional clarity on Wednesday, when the team releases its first injury report. Kickoff for the Pats and Colts is set for 1 p.m. Sundayfrom Gillette Stadium.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @ mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Comments / 1

Related
NESN

Top Five Greatest Wide Receivers In New England Patriots History

The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent. Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. But one position in which the Patriots have been truly unique is wide receiver.
NEW ENGLAND, ND
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
numberfire.com

Bills obtain Nyheim Hines from Colts at deadline

The Buffalo Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Hines is a pass-catching specialist who should provide an upgrade for a Bills offense that averages the fifth-most pass attempts per game (38.7). Devin Singletary will likely lose a chunk of volume moving forward and James Cook could have a harder time getting on the field. In the Colts' backfield, Deon Jackson will presumably step in for Hines as the third-down back and Moss will remain an afterthought. Hines is expected to be available to make his Bills debut in Week 9 against the New York Jets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers

The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Tom Brady addresses his work-life balance, following recent divorce

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has become the centerpiece for intense focus and discussion this year, due to issues regarding his personal life that became intertwined with his professional life. Last week, Brady and his wife divorced. On Monday, Brady addressed the situation on his Let’s Go! podcast. “There’s a...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Devin McCourty Sees This As Key To Patriots Defensive Success

The New England Patriots have gotten into the backfield with regularity this season, ranking fifth in the NFL in sacks with 23. And Patriots safety Devin McCourty sees a direct correlation between the pressure the Patriots are putting on opposing quarterbacks to the number of turnovers the team has forced. New England has recorded 16 takeaways through eight games, tied for the top mark in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

Travis Kelce calls out Patriots fans for heckling his mother

Travis Kelce and the New England Patriots have never gotten along. But Kelce says his disdain for the franchise is personal. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who has had multiple battles with the Patriots in the regular season and playoffs over his career, called out New England fans for heckling his mother during a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy