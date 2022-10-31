Read full article on original website
Harry Truman Glenn
Harry Truman Glenn, 75 of Laurel, MS passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel, Mississippi. He was born Thursday, October 16, 1947, in Sylvarena, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 12:00PM until 2:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of...
Shermon Miles Welborn Jr.
Shermon Miles "S.M." Welborn, Jr. passed away October 29th 2022 at Guardian Angels in Ellisville. S.M. was a staff photographer for the Laurel Leader Call newspaper for decades from the 1960s. His photographs documented Laurel civic events, Tornado football touchdowns, golf tournaments, and weddings. He would take portrait photographs at his studio for families and brides. S.M. also photographed President Kennedy and President Ford in New Orleans while working by assignment for the Associated Press.
Sonja J. Carnahan
Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Beaumont for Mrs. Sonja J. Carnahan, age 79, of Beaumont, who passed from this life on October 28, 2022. Bro. Delton Parker will officiate the service with burial to follow in Beaumont Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Blake Lott, Dale Carnahan, Sean Carnahan, Josh Carnahan, Shane Walley and Dustin Walley.
Minnie M. Chancellor
Minnie Chancellor, devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, passed from this life into the presence of our Lord on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 20, 1934 in New Hebron, MS. Minnie served as the original organist for Lawn Haven Baptist Church where she was a long-time member. She also worked as Office Manager for Powers Water Association for many years before her retirement.
Funeral, visitation arrangements set for fallen Jackson police officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for the Jackson police officer killed in a motorcycle crash last week. Public visitation for Cpl. Michael Antwan Tarrio is slated for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, November 3, at Westhaven Funeral Home in Jackson, according to an obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Loyd James Westbrook
Loyd James Westbrook, age 86, and a longtime resident of Bay Springs, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Bro. Westbrook was born Friday, September 4, 1936 at Sylvarena, and was a graduate of Sylvarena High School. He was a farmer by profession as well as a welder. He will be remembered most for his Christian service as pastor of Jesus Name Church of Sylvarena for over forty years. He had a strong work ethic. Known by "Pop" among those far and near, his love for his family and many friends will be remembered for generations to come.
Mobile home engulfed in flames Wednesday in Jones Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mobile home was engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade, Powers and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 452 Magnolia Road Wednesday around 1:30 pm. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
Afternoon wreck leads to fire
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No one was severely injured during a Wednesday afternoon wreck near downtown Meridian. A truck and SUV collided near 24th Ave. and 10th St. around 3:30 p.m. The SUV caught fire, but the Meridian Fire Department was able to put the flames out quickly. The area...
Mississippi Insight for Oct. 30, 2022: Lumumba and Henderson
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talks about water system repairs, long-term management, friction between him and Gov. Tate Reeves, and more. And Dr. Anita Henderson voices her concerns about the state of healthcare for women and children in Mississippi.
Trunk-or-treating held at the Outlets of Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday. Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Children still came out in their costumes with buckets, bags and pockets to collect as much candy as they could. A group dressed up as the popular Sanderson Sisters greeted the kids with giggles and […]
Simpson County woman missing, last seen driving white F-150, MBI says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 46-year-old Simpson County woman. Heather Marie Blackwell, of Magee, was last seen at about 12:08 p.m. Tuesday driving a white Ford F-150 with Mississippi tag SP11039. She was traveling north in the 200 block of Dolly Lane.
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian fire and police departments responded to the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Meridian late Wednesday morning. “All of the sudden it just all came at one time,” Robert Morgan, who witnessed the collapse, said. “It was just a big dust cloud and I jumped in on top of my wife who was sitting in the doorway.”
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, five individuals in total were injured during the shooting that happened Wednesday night. Two of the individuals have been pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem. They have been identified as the following:. Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, of Hattiesburg,...
Jackson woman charged in death of 14-month-old son
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman has been charged in connection to the death of her 14-month-old son. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Crystal Loftin was arrested on October 31 and charged with child neglect and hindering prosecution in connection to the death of her son, Kahari Loftin. Police said Kahari died from multiple […]
Missing Clarke County man found dead
SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp said the body of 88-year-old Robert L. Gray was found in a pond behind a house in Shubuta Wednesday morning. An investigation is underway. ________. (Original story posted below.) The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Robert L....
Jackson State announces inaugural class of first Mississippi Teacher Residency program
Correction: The release sent out on Monday from JSU implied that this was a new grant when it was intended to be an update on the program’s progress and an announcement of our inaugural MTR cohort. The following article has been updated with the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College […]
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have heard from many of you regarding an exchange in a WLBT newscast last week. In an effort to be transparent, we want you to know we have had meaningful internal conversations and discussions about this situation. Barbie Bassett would like to address those comments.
One arrested after Hattiesburg Halloween assault
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after officers responded to reports of shots fired on Halloween. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 27-year-old Chris Holmes on one count of aggravated assault in connection to an incident on Mable Street that occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone around here has already won a really nice prize, $50,000!. The ticket was sold at Meridian’s North Hills Texaco. The lucky player matched 4 out of 5 white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 29 drawing. If you bought a ticket, check it carefully!
