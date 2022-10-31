Loyd James Westbrook, age 86, and a longtime resident of Bay Springs, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Bro. Westbrook was born Friday, September 4, 1936 at Sylvarena, and was a graduate of Sylvarena High School. He was a farmer by profession as well as a welder. He will be remembered most for his Christian service as pastor of Jesus Name Church of Sylvarena for over forty years. He had a strong work ethic. Known by "Pop" among those far and near, his love for his family and many friends will be remembered for generations to come.

BAY SPRINGS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO