Baltimore Homicide Investigation Launched After Man Shot In Head Succumbs To Injuries

Police lights Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)

A Baltimore shooting case has been upgraded to a homicide investigation after a man who was shot in the head succumbed to his injuries, authorities say.

The 26-year-old victim was pronounced dead despite extensive medical efforts to save his life after being shot in the head around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, according to Baltimore police.

Investigation reveals that the victim was shot in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard.

Homicide Detectives are leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.