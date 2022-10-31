ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Warrants issued for county residents

Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man indicted on domestic violence charge

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In late October, Jenna Lee spoke with WTOL 11 about her experience as a victim of an alleged domestic violence incident. It wasn't the first time she had been abused, she said, but it was the worst. Her accused abuser, Montrice Hughes, was indicted Wednesday...
TOLEDO, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

North Ridgeville, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Oberlin High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Ridge Academy on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
OBERLIN, OH
13abc.com

Rossford Walleye Roundup canceled for 2023 amid cheating scandal

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The cheating scandal at a Cleveland-area walleye tournament has apparently led to some local consequences. The Rossford Walleye Roundup has been canceled for 2023 after the loss of the tournament’s primary sponsor Bass Pro Shops. Rossford mayor Neil Mackinnon III says the decision to cancel...
ROSSFORD, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio neurosurgeon facing wrongful death suit

Neurosurgeon Daniel Elskens, MD, former employee of Sandusky, Ohio-based Firelands Physician Group, is facing a wrongful death lawsuit, the Sandusky Register reported Oct. 29. The suit alleges Dr. Elskens caused the death of patient Peggy Newman during an Oct, 8, 2020, surgery. The suit, filed by the administrator of Ms. Newman's estate, claims Dr. Elskens severed Ms. Newman's abdominal aorta during a lateral anterior interbody fusion, causing her to bleed out. The plaintiff is seeking a judgment in excess of $25,000 in damages.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Man stabbed in central Toledo Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed early morning on Sunday. The incident happened on the corner of Cherry Street and Central Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in central Toledo. Toledo Police claim on Oct. 30, the victim told them he was stabbed by...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Two $1 million winning lottery tickets sold in Ohio

Two $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio during Monday night's drawing. The latest Powerball drawing took place Monday night. Ohio lottery officials said a $1 million winning ticket was sold by Par-Mar on State Route 7 in Newport, and another was sold by Norwalk Mickey Mart on Milan Avenue in Norwalk.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday. Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old. Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy