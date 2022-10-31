TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO