Norwalk students plead guilty in hazing incident
Two Norwalk High School football players have pleaded guilty in connection with an alleged hazing incident that took place over the summer.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents ‘angry’ over new policy requiring leaves to be bagged for pickup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Cleveland. The city announced plans on Wednesday to now require residents to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up. According to city officials, the changes to the seasonal pickup program will...
sent-trib.com
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
Fans wait overnight for Tuesday morning open of Raising Cane's in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fans of Raising Cane's have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Toledo- area location for months and many of the most excited patrons began lining up at the new Perrysburg location as early as 10 p.m. Monday night. When the doors finally opened Tuesday...
13abc.com
Fairfield Elementary placed on temporary lockdown, police determine no threat
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairfield Elementary was placed on temporary lockdown on Tuesday due to a possible threat. Maumee Police say there was a report of a man carrying a rifle in the area of the school but not on school grounds. After searching, police located the victim and said...
13abc.com
Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.
Man indicted on domestic violence charge
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In late October, Jenna Lee spoke with WTOL 11 about her experience as a victim of an alleged domestic violence incident. It wasn't the first time she had been abused, she said, but it was the worst. Her accused abuser, Montrice Hughes, was indicted Wednesday...
I-Team: Mayor cancels leaf pickup for CLE residents
The FOX 8 I-Team revealed the City of Cleveland will not have crews picking up leaves piled along streets this fall. Now a firestorm is growing.
North Ridgeville, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Oberlin High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Ridge Academy on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00.
Man charged in Ohio fishing scandal facing stalking charges
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing local stalking charges.
OHSAA football Division IV regional preview: Glenville, Elyria Catholic and Buchtel look to make Sweet 16
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Only three area teams remain with shots at Canton in the OHSAA Division IV football playoffs. Two of them — Glenville and Elyria Catholic — will be at home Friday night in the Region 14 quarterfinals. Buchtel, which plays in Region 13, will travel to Canal Fulton Northwest.
13abc.com
Rossford Walleye Roundup canceled for 2023 amid cheating scandal
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The cheating scandal at a Cleveland-area walleye tournament has apparently led to some local consequences. The Rossford Walleye Roundup has been canceled for 2023 after the loss of the tournament’s primary sponsor Bass Pro Shops. Rossford mayor Neil Mackinnon III says the decision to cancel...
beckersspine.com
Ohio neurosurgeon facing wrongful death suit
Neurosurgeon Daniel Elskens, MD, former employee of Sandusky, Ohio-based Firelands Physician Group, is facing a wrongful death lawsuit, the Sandusky Register reported Oct. 29. The suit alleges Dr. Elskens caused the death of patient Peggy Newman during an Oct, 8, 2020, surgery. The suit, filed by the administrator of Ms. Newman's estate, claims Dr. Elskens severed Ms. Newman's abdominal aorta during a lateral anterior interbody fusion, causing her to bleed out. The plaintiff is seeking a judgment in excess of $25,000 in damages.
These 13 Greater Cleveland restaurants had the most critical food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. An additional 12 restaurants in five counties and two city health districts in Greater Cleveland with digitized health inspection reports had a count of 20 or more critical violations. Critical...
cleveland19.com
Firefighter burned from magnesium explosion while battling tractor-trailer fire in Elyria
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One firefighter was injured during a late-night incident in the Elyria area. According to the firefighters’ union, crews worked to extinguish the tractor-trailer fire on the Ohio Turnpike. The injured firefighter was treated for a minor burn that was a result of a magnesium explosion.
Man stabbed in central Toledo Sunday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed early morning on Sunday. The incident happened on the corner of Cherry Street and Central Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in central Toledo. Toledo Police claim on Oct. 30, the victim told them he was stabbed by...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
WLWT 5
Two $1 million winning lottery tickets sold in Ohio
Two $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio during Monday night's drawing. The latest Powerball drawing took place Monday night. Ohio lottery officials said a $1 million winning ticket was sold by Par-Mar on State Route 7 in Newport, and another was sold by Norwalk Mickey Mart on Milan Avenue in Norwalk.
Ohio manufacturer facing over $1.2M in penalties after 7th worker in 5 years gets caught in a machine
An Ohio vinyl tile manufacturer is facing over a million dollars in penalties according to the U.S. Department of Labor after a worker suffered severe injuries as a result of being caught in a machine on April 28, 2022. The U.S Department of Labor said that incident marked the eventh injury at the NOX US […]
1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday. Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old. Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center...
Comments / 0