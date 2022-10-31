Read full article on original website
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Gilmore Girls' 22 years later
"Gilmore Girls" premiered 22 years ago and launched many of its leading cast members to fame. Stars Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, and Melissa McCarthy all went on to successful acting careers. Milo Ventimiglia and Jared Padalecki have both found success on hit TV shows.
Evan Peters wore lead weights on his arms for 10 months to stay in character as Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of Netflix role
Showrunner Ryan Murphy said that Peters also wore shoe lifts to mimic Dahmer's physicality and mannerisms, according to Variety.
The Conners Sounds Like It Might Be Following The Goldbergs By Killing A Character Off
The Conners could be the second Wednesday night ABC comedy to kill off a character in this Fall TV season.
ComicBook
Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members
God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
Popculture
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
Tony Hale Finished ‘Sopranos’ Role ‘by the Grace of God’ Amid Crippling Anxiety on Set
Tony Hale’s character development was certainly arrested while filming “The Sopranos.” During a small role as Uncle Junior’s (Dominic Chianese) nurse oncologist in the 2001 episode “Second Opinion,” Hale recalled his hands “violently shaking” on set. “I’ll never forget on ‘The Sopranos’ — because of my anxiety, my nerves will manifest itself in my hands; my hands will start shaking,” Hale said on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw” talk show. “And I was a nurse oncologist to Uncle Junior, and I’ll never forget my hands were violently shaking about to put a tube into his arm.” The “Mysterious Benedict Society” actor...
Carrie Ann Inaba Calls Out Emma Slater During 'Dancing with the Stars' Live Broadcast
For a minute, it looked as if things were getting heated at the Dancing with the Stars judges table when Carrie Ann Inaba was critiquing Vinny Guadagnino’s paso doble with pro partner Koko Iwasaki and had to stop to take Emma Slater to task, chiding her, “Emma, is that you?" And then adding, "Have you danced yet?”
Michael Douglas Debuts Wild Hair Transformation, Social Media Has Thoughts
Showing off a new fall look, Michael Douglas debuts a wild hair transformation and social media has some thoughts. On Friday (October 28th), Michael Douglas took to his Instagram account to reveal that he has ditched his trademark grey hair for long red locks. “Hey guys! Happy #TGIF! Have a good one! Lots of love!” Douglas captioned his post, which featured a video of him from a balcony in Paris.
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
"The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
Westfield Residents Want The Watcher Fans to Stop Watching The Watcher House
657 Boulevard is still being watched - but this time, by fans of Netflix series The Watcher. Since Ryan Murphy's horror series premiered on October 13, fans have been flocking to the home that inspired the series in Westfield, New Jersey, much to the annoyance of residents. According to NJ.com, fans have driven to the town with the hopes of catching a glimpse of the house, prompting police to put up yellow caution tape and remain outside 657 Boulevard.
God Forbid Exposes the Falwell Scandal, Below Deck Adventure Sets Sail on Bravo
The shocking sex scandal that brought down Evangelical leader Jerry Fallwell Jr. takes center stage today in Hulu documentary God Forbid, which features an in-depth interview with the Miami pool attendant who found himself at the center of the controversy, Giancarlo Granda. Plus, the Bravo franchise levels up with Below...
Glee Creator Ryan Murphy Reveals Mr. Schuester Was Originally a “Meth Addict”
Watch: Glee's Mr. Schuester Was Originally a "Meth Addict" Originally, Glee wasn't so, well, gleeful. In fact, in the original script creator Ryan Murphy received from writer Ian Brennan, Matthew Morrison's soulful teach Will Schuester (a.k.a Mr. Schue) was hardly the best role model. In the first episode of Jenna...
The Crown Star Jonathan Pryce is 'Hugely Disappointed' in 'Fellow Artistes' for Criticizing the Show
The Crown star Jonathan Pryce thinks his fellow actors' criticism of the series is unfounded. The Oscar nominee, who plays Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in The Crown's upcoming fifth season, told Deadline that he's "disappointed" in the actors who have slammed the series and called for disclaimers. While he...
HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Loses Showrunner, Will Now Be Redeveloped
HBO Max's Green Lantern series is getting an overhaul. The comic book adaptation, which has been in the works since 2019, has lost showrunner and writer Seth Grahame-Smith after completing scripts for a full season of eight episodes. The series was originally set to revolve around Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but the creative overhaul will shift the show's focus to John Stewart, one of DC's first Black superheroes.
Ryan Murphy Revealed That Mr. Schue From "Glee" Was WAY Different In The Original Pilot Script And Was Written With Justin Timberlake In Mind
"I went to the gym and I was in a towel, and a guy went up and handed me a script and he said, ‘I had a feeling you were in show choir; am I right?’"
AdWeek
Disney+ Reportedly Developing WandaVision Spinoff Series With Paul Bettany
A second WandaVision spinoff series starring Paul Bettany‘s Vision is being developed for Disney+. Called Vision Quest, the possible series will follow Bettany’s Vision as he attempts to reclaim his humanity and memory. Even though the focus is on Vision, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) could make an appearance.
Star Trek Takes Center Stage on Paramount+ and Storm Chasers Hit Netflix
Paramount+ continues to go where no man (or streamer) has gone before with a double dose of Star Trek content. Today, adult animated spinoff Lower Decks wraps Season 3, just as its kid-friendly counterpart Prodigy returns for the second half of its debut outing. Plus, storm chasers relive their near-death...
Primetimer
