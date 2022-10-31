ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Suggests A Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant To The Mavs?

With six games into the season, the Brooklyn Nets are already struggling to win games. They currently have a record of 1-5 and hold the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. Looking at the Nets' struggles, it is starting to make sense why Kevin Durant wanted to be traded from the team in the offseason.
Yardbarker

Nets Part Ways with Coach Steve Nash: Ex Mavs All-Star Out in Brooklyn

After just two full seasons on the job, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with coach Steve Nash on Tuesday, per reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Nash released a statement on social media following the announcement. "It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday,"...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Nets To Inquire About Ime Udoka: NBA World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash. This decision was made just seven games into the regular season. Jacque Vaughn will be the acting head coach for the Nets this Tuesday evening. However, the team may consider other options for the rest of the year. According to ESPN's...
BOSTON, NY
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic seriously just matched a Wilt Chamberlain record from 61 years ago

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic scored his seventh straight 30-point game to start the season, and sure enough, he made history in the process. On Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, the Mavs star finished with 33 points on top of five rebounds and 11 assists. And according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Doncic is just the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to score 30 or more points in the first seven games of the season. Chamberlain did it twice in his career, with the last one being 61 years ago during the 1962-63 season.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Says He Was ‘Shocked’ Nets Fired Steve Nash

Durant obviously returned anyway, but Nash got fired seven games into the season. Now, it appears, Durant was surprised by the decision. “You’re always shocked when a move like this happens,” Durant said, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. “But it’s normal in the NBA. It’s about getting ready for the game tonight. It’s a quick turn always in the league, especially during the season. You’ve got practice, games coming up, so you can’t think too much about it. It was on my mind for a little bit (Tuesday).”

