Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Suggests A Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant To The Mavs?
With six games into the season, the Brooklyn Nets are already struggling to win games. They currently have a record of 1-5 and hold the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. Looking at the Nets' struggles, it is starting to make sense why Kevin Durant wanted to be traded from the team in the offseason.
Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Steve Nash fired as Brooklyn Nets head coach
DALLAS — Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Steve Nash has been fired from his head coaching position for the Brooklyn Nets. It was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski before the Athletic's Shams Charania then also reported this firing. The Nets then sent out a press release at 11:57 p.m.
Steve Nash Out as Nets’ Coach
Plus, fantasy waiver wire pickups for Week 9, HOU-PHI World Series Game 3 bets and more.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
Steve Kerr Says He And Erik Spoelstra Wouldn't Have Succeeded In Steve Nash's Position On The Nets
Not a lot of coaches would have thrived in Steve Nash's situation.
What Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Said When Steve Nash Was Named As Nets Head Coach
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had some interesting comments about Steve Nash in 2020.
Sources: Nets on the Verge of Hiring Ime Udoka to Replace Steve Nash
Brooklyn officially parted ways with Nash, and, according to sources, is finalizing an agreement with the suspended Celtics coach to take over.
Mavs Step Back: Doncic's Historic Pace, Starter Case for Josh Green & A 3-Way Kevin Durant Trade Idea
It's been an up-and-down season for the Dallas Mavericks so far, who own a 3-3 record through six games and have yet to string together multiple wins. Despite the inconsistencies, the Mavs know that they were a few bounces away from having a much better record. In the team's three...
Nets Part Ways with Coach Steve Nash: Ex Mavs All-Star Out in Brooklyn
After just two full seasons on the job, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with coach Steve Nash on Tuesday, per reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Nash released a statement on social media following the announcement. "It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday,"...
Nets To Inquire About Ime Udoka: NBA World Reacts
On Tuesday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash. This decision was made just seven games into the regular season. Jacque Vaughn will be the acting head coach for the Nets this Tuesday evening. However, the team may consider other options for the rest of the year. According to ESPN's...
Mavs star Luka Doncic seriously just matched a Wilt Chamberlain record from 61 years ago
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic scored his seventh straight 30-point game to start the season, and sure enough, he made history in the process. On Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, the Mavs star finished with 33 points on top of five rebounds and 11 assists. And according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Doncic is just the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to score 30 or more points in the first seven games of the season. Chamberlain did it twice in his career, with the last one being 61 years ago during the 1962-63 season.
Is there a silver lining in the Patriots punting on the trade deadline?
The Patriots didn’t bring in any new players despite badly needing some defensive help. But might their lack of moves be a good sign for their process going forward?
Slow Down Memphis QB Seth Henigan and UCF Wins
The UCF Knights must slow down talented Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan.
Kevin Durant Says He Was ‘Shocked’ Nets Fired Steve Nash
Durant obviously returned anyway, but Nash got fired seven games into the season. Now, it appears, Durant was surprised by the decision. “You’re always shocked when a move like this happens,” Durant said, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. “But it’s normal in the NBA. It’s about getting ready for the game tonight. It’s a quick turn always in the league, especially during the season. You’ve got practice, games coming up, so you can’t think too much about it. It was on my mind for a little bit (Tuesday).”
