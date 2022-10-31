ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed Robbery, Pursuit End in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Downtown Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police say that an armed robbery and subsequent pursuit of the suspects ended in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Silver Spring this afternoon. At approximately 2:41 p.m., officers from the 3rd District responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery. Officers located the suspects in the White Oak Shopping Center. After the suspects fled, officers pursued their vehicle, which crashed into the rear end of a Metrobus near Montgomery College in downtown Silver Spring. The suspect vehicle was subsequently struck by a Montgomery County Police cruiser.
Police Investigating Shots Fired in Takoma Park

Takoma Park Police are investigating shots fired late Saturday night in the 6400 block of 4th Ave., according to an emailed community advisory. At approximately 11:52 pm Saturday, Takoma Park Police responded to multiple calls about sounds of gunfire near 4th Ave., police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. During the foot search, officers were unsuccessful in locating suspects, potential victims, or casings.
Police: 19-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday. DiMya Budd was last seen at approximately 4:00 a.m. Sunday leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MCPD said in a news release. Budd is 5 feet, 2-inches tall, and weighs approximately 125 lbs. She has brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black North Face coat, light gray sweatpants, and black Nike slides.
Suspect Sought in Deerfield Ave. Burglary

The county’s 3rd District Investigative Section is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video in connection with a burglary that took place on Sept. 15 in the 600 block of Deerfield Ave. in Silver Spring. An investigation by detectives revealed that an unknown...
Police: 54-Year-Old Silver Spring Man Missing Since Tuesday

Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 54-year-old from Silver Spring. Marc Joseph Grier was last seen on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Fairland Rd., MCPD said in a news release. Grier is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. Grier may have a neck brace on and uses a walker.
Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since Oct. 22

A missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring is being sought by detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID). MCPD reported that Jennifer Orellana Ventura was last seen on October 22, at approximately 3:30 pm, in the 1600 block of Northcrest Drive in Silver Spring. Orellana Ventura stands approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jean shorts.
Police Investigating Robberies, Burglary in Takoma Park

Takoma Park Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery, residential burglary, and an armed robbery, according to emailed community advisories. Strong-Arm Robbery: Takoma Park Police officers responded to the police station at approximately 11:08 p.m. on October 23 to meet with a victim who had been robbed. Around 1:00 a.m. on October 23, four suspects attacked the victim in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Ave. He was physically assaulted by the suspects and his property was stolen. The suspects fled on foot towards University Boulevard. The victim did not sustain any serious injuries. The suspects are described as four black males in their 20s, thin builds, and all were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing. Case #220046553.
Cyclist Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run

The county’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred Sunday night. Police from the 4th District and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the area of George Ave. and Janet Rd. shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday for the report that a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle, according to a press release.
Metro Issuing Tickets for Fare Evasion Starting Today

Criminal tickets with fines up to $100 will be issued in Maryland and Virginia, while a civil offense has been created for fare evasion in D.C., where police will begin issuing $50 tickets. According to Metro, tickets are provided by each jurisdiction. However, until recent legislation in D.C. established a process for adjudication and appeals, Metro did not have tickets to use; as a result, Metro was not able to issue citations for fare evasion in the District.
Silver Spring Man Charged with Series of Armed Robberies in Bethesda

Montgomery County Police say they have arrested and charged 29-year-old Donnell Harris of Silver Spring with a series of armed robberies that occurred in Bethesda. A series of armed robberies have occurred in Bethesda in the areas of Rosemary Hills Drive, 16th St., and East-West Highway since August 10, according to MCPD. In each of the eight incidents, the victims described the suspect as a Black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a mask, and armed with a handgun equipped with a green laser.
Report: United Therapeutics Buys Fairview Road Property

United Therapeutics is continuing to buy properties near its downtown Silver Spring corporate headquarters at 1040 Spring St. Dewey Steadman, director of investor relations for the drug manufacturer, confirmed a report in the Washington Business Journal of the purchase of 8905 Fairview Rd. for $11.85 million, including a parking lot across the street.
