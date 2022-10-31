Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Related
Three Teens Charged Following Armed Robbery, Police Pursuit
Montgomery County Police say that three teenagers, one from Silver Spring and two from the District, have been charged following an armed robbery and subsequent pursuit that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Silver Spring on Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:41 p.m. on Monday, officers from the 3rd District...
Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Theft, Attempted Burglary in Takoma Park
Takoma Park Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft, gas station theft from auto, attempted residential burglary, and theft from auto, according to emailed community advisories. Catalytic Converter Theft: On October 31, Takoma Park Police responded to the report of a theft from an auto in the 700 block of...
Armed Robbery, Pursuit End in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police say that an armed robbery and subsequent pursuit of the suspects ended in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Silver Spring this afternoon. At approximately 2:41 p.m., officers from the 3rd District responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery. Officers located the suspects in the White Oak Shopping Center. After the suspects fled, officers pursued their vehicle, which crashed into the rear end of a Metrobus near Montgomery College in downtown Silver Spring. The suspect vehicle was subsequently struck by a Montgomery County Police cruiser.
Police Investigating Shots Fired in Takoma Park
Takoma Park Police are investigating shots fired late Saturday night in the 6400 block of 4th Ave., according to an emailed community advisory. At approximately 11:52 pm Saturday, Takoma Park Police responded to multiple calls about sounds of gunfire near 4th Ave., police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. During the foot search, officers were unsuccessful in locating suspects, potential victims, or casings.
Police: 19-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday. DiMya Budd was last seen at approximately 4:00 a.m. Sunday leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MCPD said in a news release. Budd is 5 feet, 2-inches tall, and weighs approximately 125 lbs. She has brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black North Face coat, light gray sweatpants, and black Nike slides.
Suspect Sought in Deerfield Ave. Burglary
The county’s 3rd District Investigative Section is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video in connection with a burglary that took place on Sept. 15 in the 600 block of Deerfield Ave. in Silver Spring. An investigation by detectives revealed that an unknown...
Police: 54-Year-Old Silver Spring Man Missing Since Tuesday
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 54-year-old from Silver Spring. Marc Joseph Grier was last seen on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Fairland Rd., MCPD said in a news release. Grier is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. Grier may have a neck brace on and uses a walker.
Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since Oct. 22
A missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring is being sought by detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID). MCPD reported that Jennifer Orellana Ventura was last seen on October 22, at approximately 3:30 pm, in the 1600 block of Northcrest Drive in Silver Spring. Orellana Ventura stands approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jean shorts.
Police Investigating Robberies, Burglary in Takoma Park
Takoma Park Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery, residential burglary, and an armed robbery, according to emailed community advisories. Strong-Arm Robbery: Takoma Park Police officers responded to the police station at approximately 11:08 p.m. on October 23 to meet with a victim who had been robbed. Around 1:00 a.m. on October 23, four suspects attacked the victim in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Ave. He was physically assaulted by the suspects and his property was stolen. The suspects fled on foot towards University Boulevard. The victim did not sustain any serious injuries. The suspects are described as four black males in their 20s, thin builds, and all were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing. Case #220046553.
Cyclist Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run
The county’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred Sunday night. Police from the 4th District and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the area of George Ave. and Janet Rd. shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday for the report that a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle, according to a press release.
Detectives Release Video of Suspects in Monday Morning Shooting
Detectives from the 3rd District of the county’s police department have released surveillance video of two suspects in a shooting in downtown Silver Spring yesterday morning (Oct. 24). The police are asking for help to identify the suspects in the incident, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. Officers responded at...
Metro Issuing Tickets for Fare Evasion Starting Today
Criminal tickets with fines up to $100 will be issued in Maryland and Virginia, while a civil offense has been created for fare evasion in D.C., where police will begin issuing $50 tickets. According to Metro, tickets are provided by each jurisdiction. However, until recent legislation in D.C. established a process for adjudication and appeals, Metro did not have tickets to use; as a result, Metro was not able to issue citations for fare evasion in the District.
Fire at Twin Towers Apartments Caused by Electric Scooter
An electric scooter ignited a fire at the Twin Towers apartment complex in downtown Silver Spring on Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. The scooter’s lithium-ion battery malfunctioned while charging, which ignited the blaze. Piringer said a resident was in their bathroom and...
Silver Spring Man Charged with Series of Armed Robberies in Bethesda
Montgomery County Police say they have arrested and charged 29-year-old Donnell Harris of Silver Spring with a series of armed robberies that occurred in Bethesda. A series of armed robberies have occurred in Bethesda in the areas of Rosemary Hills Drive, 16th St., and East-West Highway since August 10, according to MCPD. In each of the eight incidents, the victims described the suspect as a Black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a mask, and armed with a handgun equipped with a green laser.
Police Investigating Attempted Armed Carjacking
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect involved in an attempted carjacking that occurred on October 11 in the 8000 block of 13th Street in Silver Spring. At approximately 8:41 p.m. on October 11, officers from the 3rd District responded to a report of...
Now Open: Sashe’s Dominican Beauty Salon, ICU Beauty Bar
Sashe’s Dominican Beauty Salon and ICU Beauty Bar are now open at 946 Wayne Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. The space, adjacent to Ghar-E-Kabab, was previously occupied by United Desi Market, which closed last year.
Report: United Therapeutics Buys Fairview Road Property
United Therapeutics is continuing to buy properties near its downtown Silver Spring corporate headquarters at 1040 Spring St. Dewey Steadman, director of investor relations for the drug manufacturer, confirmed a report in the Washington Business Journal of the purchase of 8905 Fairview Rd. for $11.85 million, including a parking lot across the street.
The Breakfast Club Near Opening: “Just Two More Inspections”
The Breakfast Club is very close to opening in downtown Silver Spring, according to owner Jason Miskiri. “Just two more inspections,” Miskiri said in a message to the Source. Miskiri said he is currently planning on opening the week of November 21. Located at 8240 Fenton St. in downtown...
Takoma Park Adds Trunk or Treat to 2022 Monster Bash
The City of Takoma Park, in conjunction with the Takoma Park Police Department, will add a new event to the annual Monster Bash scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 1 p.m. Trunk or Treat, organized by the Recreation Department, will feature vehicles with decorated trunks, or tables set up,...
Police Investigating Stabbing in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday evening in downtown Silver Spring. Officers responded to Fenton Street & Ellsworth Drive at approximately 8:10 p.m. Sunday evening after being notified of a stabbing that had occurred after an altercation, according to reports. The Source will update this story...
Source of the Spring
Silver Spring, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT
Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MDhttps://www.sourceofthespring.com
Comments / 0