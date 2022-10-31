Takoma Park Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery, residential burglary, and an armed robbery, according to emailed community advisories. Strong-Arm Robbery: Takoma Park Police officers responded to the police station at approximately 11:08 p.m. on October 23 to meet with a victim who had been robbed. Around 1:00 a.m. on October 23, four suspects attacked the victim in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Ave. He was physically assaulted by the suspects and his property was stolen. The suspects fled on foot towards University Boulevard. The victim did not sustain any serious injuries. The suspects are described as four black males in their 20s, thin builds, and all were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing. Case #220046553.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO