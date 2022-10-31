ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

KDVR.com

Teens accused of killing teacher over bad grade

Prosecutors say two teens accused of killing their 66-year-old teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, did so over a bad grade. Talya Cunningham reports. Prosecutors say two teens accused of killing their 66-year-old teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, did so over a bad grade. Talya Cunningham reports. Thousands of ornaments bound for Marshall...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

12-year-old girl identified in deadly Aurora crash

Loved ones have identified a 12-year-old girl killed in a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Saturday, while another mother said she found out her stolen vehicle was in the crash from the news. Nicole Fierro reports. 12-year-old girl identified in deadly Aurora crash. Loved ones have identified a 12-year-old...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Steven Pankey convicted of kidnapping, felony murder in Jonelle Matthews' 1984 disappearance

A Weld County jury Monday found Steve Pankey guilty of felony murder and second-degree kidnapping for the 1984 disappearance and death of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews from her Greeley home a few days before Christmas. He received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 years. The jury acquitted Pankey of first-degree, premeditated murder. Felony murder is a killing that occurs while committing another felony. The jury agreed on a sentence enhancer of using a deadly weapon during a kidnapping. ...
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Police get warrants for two juveniles suspected in deadly fire

Police in Lakewood have warrants for two juveniles they believe are responsible for Monday's fatal fire at the Tiffany Square Apartments near 9th and Sheridan.The early morning fire killed a 31-year-old mother and 10-year-old daughter and left ten injured, including three sent to the hospital."At this point, it does not appear that the mother and daughter, in particular, were targeted in this fire," said John Romero, Lakewood Police spokesman. "We're still talking to two people from the adjacent apartments to figure out if someone, in particular, was targeted or not." Kathleen Payton and her daughter Jazmine Payton-Aguayo were trapped in their...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Daily Record

Denver firefighters suspended for getting woman pronounced dead even though she was alive

Two Denver firefighters will serve unpaid suspensions for asking a doctor to pronounce a living woman dead even though they hadn’t assessed her or looked at her. “The serious nature of this misconduct cannot be understated — the patient was pronounced, though she was in fact alive, and the medical care she deserved was delayed,” Mary Dulacki, chief deputy executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety, wrote in letters outlining the firefighters’ misconduct.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Juveniles wanted in deadly Lakewood apartment fire

Two male juveniles are wanted in connection to a Lakewood apartment fire that killed a mother and daughter and injured 10. Carly Moore reports. Juveniles wanted in deadly Lakewood apartment fire. Two male juveniles are wanted in connection to a Lakewood apartment fire that killed a mother and daughter and...
LAKEWOOD, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley woman charged with assault outside Evans convenience store

A Greeley woman has been charged with assault after police said hit a man with her a vehicle at a convenience store. It happened October 14 outside the 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of 37th Avenue in Evans. An arrest affidavit, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Brittney Mccoy was arguing with a man and threated to sic her pit bull on him. She then accelerated towards him, pinning the victim between her vehicle and his. She then fled the scene. The alleged assault was captured on the store’s surveillance video. Mccoy apparently told police the victim flashed a gun at her prompting her actions, but police said no weapon was seen on the surveillance video. For details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
KDVR.com

Idaho Springs settles for $7 million in Taser case

Police used a Taser on Michael Clark, who is now receiving a settlement from the City of Idaho Springs. Rob Low reports. Idaho Springs settles for $7 million in Taser case. Police used a Taser on Michael Clark, who is now receiving a settlement from the City of Idaho Springs. Rob Low reports.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Suspect ignored protection orders, 4 killed in Aurora

Aurora police are searching for Joseph Castorena, 21 after four people were killed. Rob Low reports. Suspect ignored protection orders, 4 killed in Aurora. Aurora police are searching for Joseph Castorena, 21 after four people were killed. Rob Low reports. Sunny and 70s before snow moves in Thursday. Tuesday will...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Mafia and Denver police history converge in the 1922 murder of an honest Italian cop

Richie Rose’s last words, “Mafia. Mafia. Mafia,” were a clue, but after a century, his murder is still unsolved. Still, the who-dunnit is no mystery. Rose, a young Denver cop became an enemy to 1920's gangster bootleggers because he couldn't be bribed. He was honored Monday a century after he was shot 21 times on the sidewalk where an Italian fruit market and deli once stood.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Pawn shop coffin: Strange items being pawned

Inflation is making people get creative with the items they pawn. Vicente Arenas reports. Inflation is making people get creative with the items they pawn. Vicente Arenas reports. Thousands of ornaments bound for Marshall Fire survivors. Operation Christmas Ornaments collects and distributes ornaments to disaster victims over the holidays, and...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver police update on East Colfax shooting

Denver Police Department Commander Matt Clark provided details on a shooting that killed a man and injured two men and two women. Denver Police Department Commander Matt Clark provided details on a shooting that killed a man and injured two men and two women. Police searching for suspect in deadly...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Colorado’s soaring auto theft turns violent

Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to be the No. 1 state in the entire nation for auto theft. That’s more than a dubious distinction — it’s a wakeup call. As cops will tell you, auto theft isn’t merely a property crime; it’s one of those leading indicators that says a lot about public safety in general. And Colorado’s overall crime rate has indeed surged over the past few years.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident

A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Community working to make East Colfax safer

In light of the recent shooting that killed one and injured five, this stretch of Colfax has been deemed a crime hotspot. Vicente Arenas reports. In light of the recent shooting that killed one and injured five, this stretch of Colfax has been deemed a crime hotspot. Vicente Arenas reports.
DENVER, CO

