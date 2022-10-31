ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BevNET.com

Redwood Empire Whiskey Releases Cask Strength Collection

Redwood Empire Whiskey, California’s largest whiskey producer, expands its award-winning portfolio with limited editions of Cask Strength Pipe Dream Bourbon Whiskey, Cask Strength Emerald Giant Rye Whiskey and Cask Strength Lost Monarch Blend of Rye and Bourbon Whiskey. This comes on the heels of a highly anticipated second batch of the distillery’s Bottled-in-Bond.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BevNET.com

Humboldt Distillery Releases Limited-Edition Organic Apple Brandy

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.— Humboldt Distillery, the Northern California distillery best known for its organic and hemp-infused vodkas, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest offering: Organic Apple Brandy. The new spirit is a small-batch release, with only a limited number of cases produced. Each of Humboldt Distillery’s craft spirits is inspired by the natural beauty surrounding the distillery on California’s Redwood Coast, and the new Organic Apple Brandy is no exception.
magneticmag.com

The Love Festival Returns to the Southern California Desert (11.11 - 11.13)

In just under two weeks following what is expected to be a tense election Tuesday, The Love Machine returns to the Southern California desert once again for a Fall edition that is sure to put any of that anxiety to rest. From November 11th - 13th 2022 the likes of Dixon, Pan-Pot, KiNK, Denis Sulta, Doc Martin, wAFF, DJ Heather, Innellea, Sébastien Léger and many more will play. Including L.A. studio wizard, Nick Trikakis!
KTLA

3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Foodie Cities’ in America

Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is a great place for foodies, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study evaluated 29 metrics, including restaurants per capita, food affordability, diversity and quality. Cities were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
VICTORVILLE, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California

Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BevNET.com

Pursuit Spirits Launches in Missouri with Smart Distributors

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Pursuit Spirits is partnering with Smart Distributors to launch their entire line of bourbon and rye whiskeys in Missouri. Pursuit Spirits, founded by the creators of the #1 whiskey podcast Bourbon Pursuit, will bring the entire portfolio of single barrel and small-batch blends to the market including some upcoming special releases.
MISSOURI STATE
BevNET.com

Wheyward Spirit Now Available in Nebraska

PORTLAND, Ore.— Wheyward Spirit, a first of its kind distilled specialty spirit bringing sustainably sourced, upcycled whey from domestic diaries into the alcohol industry, announced that the company is jumpstarting its expansion eastward in partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). The Nebraska market is the first for Wheyward...
NEBRASKA STATE
BevNET.com

J.T. Meleck Releases First Full Batch of Rice Whiskey

BRANCH, La.— Mike Frugé and his family of fifth-generation rice farmers have released a full batch of their new J.T. Meleck Rice Whiskey in time for the holiday season. The whiskey will now be available year-round at select retailers throughout Louisiana and Arkansas. The Founder’s Small Batch Edition of the whiskey, harvested, distilled and bottled in Louisiana from 100 percent rice, sold out last year.
LOUISIANA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

Ontario International Airport Estimated to Generate $3.8B of Economic Activity Across the Region

Economic impact report was released during State of the Airport event, celebrating ONT’s sixth anniversary under local ownership. ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 — Ontario International Airport (ONT) is an economic engine for Southern California, generating $3.8 billion a year in activity, supporting 27,800 jobs and serving as the hub of a global logistics network that produces $17.8 billion in economic output, a new study shows.
ONTARIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Winter storms bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Rain and snowfall hit Southern California

Wintry weather has officially hit Southern California with a much-needed storm drenching the southland overnight. The second wave of the storm is expected to stick around this week, bringing snowfall across the mountains. Heavy fog blanketed the San Bernardino Mountains while city streets were covered with rain and wind. The Cajon Pass along I-5 could […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Report highlights exodus of businesses from California

Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Low pressure system brings rain to Southern California

A cold weather system is bringing some much needed rain and snow to Southern California. Wet freeways brought headaches to morning commuters Wednesday, but forecasters are calling for the majority of the stronger showers to have moved out by afternoon. There is a chance some areas will see lingering light rain into Thursday, according to […]

