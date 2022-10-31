Read full article on original website
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Sheriff: Driver runs red light, causes rollover crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says first responders had to remove a driver from their car and take them to the hospital after a rollover crash Wednesday.
Leaf raking alert: Mother Nature is going to crank up her leaf blower; You won’t want to fight her
The leaves are sitting there dry and fluffy. You are probably thinking about raking. You should know we have a wind burst coming. If you rake to the wrong spot, the leaves may blow right back into your yard. Here’s a quick rundown of how you won’t have to deal with the leaves a second time around.
WOOD
A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
WZZM 13
Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside
A Jenison mom is sharing her story after her toddler son was left alone outside at daycare. She says it could have been much worse if another mom hadn't stepped in.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 killed, 2 injured when boat strikes post on way back from fishing in Michigan river
ALGONAC, Mich. – A man was killed and two others were injured when a boat struck a post on the way back from a fishing trip in Michigan, officials said. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29) in the St. Clair River, near Algonac. Police said three...
WNEM
Deer crash statistics reveal most dangerous times for driving
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Vehicle crashes involving deer are expected this time of year due to deer hunting season, and the Michigan State Police want you to know the facts. “If a deer runs out in front of your car, do not swerve. Break firmly and hold onto the steering wheel while bringing your vehicle to a controlled stop,” MSP said.
fox2detroit.com
Winter in Southeast Michigan; how much snow to expect season
(FOX 2) - It feels like so long ago that we were dealing with winter of 2013-14 where we picked up 95 inches of snow! In fact, some would argue the last few years have been... easy. Outside a couple of large snow events, the last two winters have had...
Electricity rates, grid reliability: Michigan residents invited to raise energy concerns
Michigan residents who need financial help with their energy bills can sign up for assistance at a pair of upcoming public events, which are also meant to offer them a chance to raise concerns about energy matters with state utility regulators. The Michigan Public Service Commission will host “energy assistance...
UPMATTERS
Michigan DNR: 10 things to know for deer season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The beginning of November means hunters around the U.P. have two weeks until they head to camp in hopes of bringing home their deer for the year. Ahead of the November 15 start of firearm season, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing advice to help avoid common violations and mistakes.
bridgemi.com
Wind wars: Wind turbines put green energy on the ballot in mid-Michigan
Wind and solar farms are expanding in Michigan to decrease reliance on carbon fuels. They are often sited on farms. Opponents fear wind turbines will lower property values or cause health problems. Michigan’s utility companies and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ambitious wind and solar energy goals. MONTCALM COUNTY —...
Report of teens wearing ski masks, trying to open car doors, ends with police catching 6
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Six teens were taken into custody after a witness called police to report seeing teens, wearing ski masks, trying to get into cars in the Cutlerville area. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the teens were all from Grand Rapids and were two 16-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
Gas dips below $4 on average in Michigan – but 9 counties still at $4.20 or higher
The average gallon of regular gas in Michigan costs $3.95, as of Monday, Oct. 31, but 38 counties are still paying above $4 per gallon on average. Gas is below $4 per gallon in Michigan for the first time in almost four weeks, according to AAA, thanks to lower demand and decreasing crude oil prices.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Wolverine Worldwide cited for delay in tannery PFAS cleanup
ROCKFORD, MI — Wolverine Worldwide has earned a legal citation from Michigan environmental regulators for delaying the launch of a long-awaited system to remove contaminated groundwater entering the Rogue River where the company’s century-old shoe leather tannery once stood. On Oct. 19, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great...
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan farms asking for unwanted pumpkins
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Instead of throwing out your old jack o' lanterns, or other edible holiday decorations, some farms in northern Michigan are asking you to recycle them. At Polish Heritage Farm, their livestock love old pumpkins. Owner Tom Koch is asking people for their old jack o'...
abc12.com
Mackinac Bridge celebrates 65th birthday
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Michigan’s greatest landmarks celebrated a birthday on Tuesday. The Mackinac Bridge opened 65 years ago on Nov. 1, 1957. Construction began in May of 1954 and took three seasons to complete with long breaks during winter weather. The Mighty Mac, as it’s...
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
26 Michigan school districts want to charge Free Press $85,000 for public records
Alone in a school social worker’s office, forced to remain inside but wailing to leave, Amanda’s 7-year-old son grabbed a butter knife and picked at the room’s door handle. That day in 2017 was a turning point for Amanda, marking the moment that seclusion — the act of isolating a child in crisis alone in a room — transformed and traumatized her son. The Free Press is using only Amanda’s first name, to protect the privacy of...
