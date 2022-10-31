ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leighton Township, MI

WOOD

A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season

The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Deer crash statistics reveal most dangerous times for driving

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Vehicle crashes involving deer are expected this time of year due to deer hunting season, and the Michigan State Police want you to know the facts. “If a deer runs out in front of your car, do not swerve. Break firmly and hold onto the steering wheel while bringing your vehicle to a controlled stop,” MSP said.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Michigan DNR: 10 things to know for deer season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The beginning of November means hunters around the U.P. have two weeks until they head to camp in hopes of bringing home their deer for the year. Ahead of the November 15 start of firearm season, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing advice to help avoid common violations and mistakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Wind wars: Wind turbines put green energy on the ballot in mid-Michigan

Wind and solar farms are expanding in Michigan to decrease reliance on carbon fuels. They are often sited on farms. Opponents fear wind turbines will lower property values or cause health problems. Michigan’s utility companies and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ambitious wind and solar energy goals. MONTCALM COUNTY —...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776

The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan farms asking for unwanted pumpkins

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Instead of throwing out your old jack o' lanterns, or other edible holiday decorations, some farms in northern Michigan are asking you to recycle them. At Polish Heritage Farm, their livestock love old pumpkins. Owner Tom Koch is asking people for their old jack o'...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mackinac Bridge celebrates 65th birthday

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Michigan’s greatest landmarks celebrated a birthday on Tuesday. The Mackinac Bridge opened 65 years ago on Nov. 1, 1957. Construction began in May of 1954 and took three seasons to complete with long breaks during winter weather. The Mighty Mac, as it’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

26 Michigan school districts want to charge Free Press $85,000 for public records

Alone in a school social worker’s office, forced to remain inside but wailing to leave, Amanda’s 7-year-old son grabbed a butter knife and picked at the room’s door handle. That day in 2017 was a turning point for Amanda, marking the moment that seclusion — the act of isolating a child in crisis alone in a room — transformed and traumatized her son. The Free Press is using only Amanda’s first name, to protect the privacy of...
MICHIGAN STATE

