With the midterms looming, young Georgia voters weigh a tense political moment
Young voters ages 18 to 29 make up 17% of Georgia’s electorate. They’ve also participated in recent elections at higher rates than young voters nationwide, so they could play an important role in determining the outcome of this year’s midterms. Some of the nation’s biggest challenges, like...
Older Georgians hitting polls for early voting at much higher rate than young people, data shows
CLARKSTON, Ga. — The number of early voters in Georgia passed 2 million Wednesday – a record early turnout for a non-presidential election. Despite that, young people are mostly skipping the party. State data shows the largest age demographic of registered and active voters is voters under age...
Newton County's misappropriated ARPA funds could exceed $187,000
COVINGTON — The amount of questionable rental assistance distributed from Newton County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding could exceed $187,000. A consultant helping the county navigate distribution of its millions in ARPA funding told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday that the Salvation Army would be returning at least that much to the county. The Covington Salvation Army had been under contract with the county to screen and qualify tenants eligible for rent assistance.
Elections Board member blows off report of 123 missing Peachtree City voters, attacks messenger
OPINION — A poll watcher is a person designated by an independent candidate, nonpartisan candidate, a political party, or a political body to observe at a polling place on election day or during advance voting. Poll Watchers may be permitted behind the enclosed space for the purpose of observing the conduct of the election and the counting and recording of votes.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Hubert Leon Phillips, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Clarice Jean Phillips Personal Representative's Address: 3102 Woodchuck WAY Conyers GA 30094 This 17 day of October, 2022. 908-85553, 11/2,9,16,23,2022.
Stonecrest passes abortion resolution
Stonecrest City Council approved a resolution that prohibits the use of city funds to “investigate, store, or catalog reports of abortion care,” according to a news release. The news release says that “the resolution to support women’s reproductive rights,” was passed during a city council meeting on Oct....
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes
ATLANTA — (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
Georgia pastor slams GOP nominee Herschel Walker in fiery sermon: 'We don't need a walker'
An Atlanta-area pastor and social justice advocate delivered a fiery sermon Sunday, calling for action from Georgians while critiquing Donald Trump-backed Herschel Walker, the GOP nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia. “Y’all ain’t ready for me today,” Jamal Bryant warned the congregation at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church,...
Legal and legitimate?
Several years ago, my eldest son, Jason, and I were active members of the Iron Order Motorcycle Club, a three-piece patch, law-abiding MC (motorcycle club). We are now retired members but at an open house some time ago, held by one of the local chapters west of Atlanta, I was standing with a member of the Newnan Chapter when an IOMC member came in and announced to the other man, “Hey, guess what? I’m a minister now. So, if you know anybody who needs to be married, I’m your man.”
ACC suspends eviction program after nonprofit comes up $38,000 short
Athens tenants’ housing security is at stake after an eviction prevention program fails to document their finances. The ACC Housing and Community Development Department halted the program on Oct. 24 after Athenian First Development Corp., an affordable housing consulting nonprofit, failed to provide documentation for more than $100,000 in expenditures, according to a message from ACC Manager Blaine Williams to the Mayor and Commission. The discrepancy was originally reported in Flagpole.
99% of Delta pilots authorize strike in vote
ATLANTA — Delta's roughly 15,000 pilots have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, sending a significant message about their unhappiness with their current contract. According to the Delta Master Executive Council, 96% of members cast a vote and 99% of those votes were in favor of authorizing a strike.
7 places for older adults to volunteer in Metro Atlanta
Opportunities for 50 and older range from one-time gigs to consistent shifts throughout the year. Look no further than these Atlanta-area nonprofits that are eager to put volunteers to work.
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys Club. So, no I don’t have 107 […]
JDA to appeal ruling against Rivian, prepares for legal battle
MONTICELLO — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has bolstered its legal team as it prepares to respond to court challenges seeking to halt development of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant. At a Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting in Jasper County, the JDA approved a...
Tempers flare in Kimball Bridge area over redistricting plans
ATLANTA — The second round of redistricting maps for North Fulton appeared to appease most parents concerned with the scope of new attendance zones for next school year. The second set of proposed maps released by Fulton Schools officials Oct. 18 restored most high school feeder patterns and minimized split feeds which had fired up parents in the first round.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
How a gun-ban debate is also challenging Rivian, property taxes and other uses of public land
Gun rights activist Phillip Evans’s legal challenges to firearm bans at Music Midtown and Zoo Atlanta have stirred emotional responses to the role of deadly weapons in public life. But behind that heat are the coolly precise arguments of what has become one of the most influential Georgia legal...
Portraits of Native American leaders at State Capitol tell story of Georgia's indigenous history
ATLANTA — Almost two centuries of American history line the walls at the Georgia State Capitol. Portraits honoring past leaders offer a glimpse into the state's history and how Georgians in the past choose to honor them. Within the almost 300 portraits, sculptures, and other memorials that make up...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in '2000 Mules'
ATLANTA — A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit. The widely debunked film includes surveillance video showing...
CFP RankinCFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3
The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
