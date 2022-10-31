ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Newton County's misappropriated ARPA funds could exceed $187,000

COVINGTON — The amount of questionable rental assistance distributed from Newton County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding could exceed $187,000. A consultant helping the county navigate distribution of its millions in ARPA funding told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday that the Salvation Army would be returning at least that much to the county. The Covington Salvation Army had been under contract with the county to screen and qualify tenants eligible for rent assistance.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Elections Board member blows off report of 123 missing Peachtree City voters, attacks messenger

OPINION — A poll watcher is a person designated by an independent candidate, nonpartisan candidate, a political party, or a political body to observe at a polling place on election day or during advance voting. Poll Watchers may be permitted behind the enclosed space for the purpose of observing the conduct of the election and the counting and recording of votes.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Hubert Leon Phillips, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Clarice Jean Phillips Personal Representative's Address: 3102 Woodchuck WAY Conyers GA 30094 This 17 day of October, 2022. 908-85553, 11/2,9,16,23,2022.
Stonecrest passes abortion resolution

Stonecrest City Council approved a resolution that prohibits the use of city funds to “investigate, store, or catalog reports of abortion care,” according to a news release. The news release says that “the resolution to support women’s reproductive rights,” was passed during a city council meeting on Oct....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Legal and legitimate?

Several years ago, my eldest son, Jason, and I were active members of the Iron Order Motorcycle Club, a three-piece patch, law-abiding MC (motorcycle club). We are now retired members but at an open house some time ago, held by one of the local chapters west of Atlanta, I was standing with a member of the Newnan Chapter when an IOMC member came in and announced to the other man, “Hey, guess what? I’m a minister now. So, if you know anybody who needs to be married, I’m your man.”
NEWNAN, GA
ACC suspends eviction program after nonprofit comes up $38,000 short

Athens tenants’ housing security is at stake after an eviction prevention program fails to document their finances. The ACC Housing and Community Development Department halted the program on Oct. 24 after Athenian First Development Corp., an affordable housing consulting nonprofit, failed to provide documentation for more than $100,000 in expenditures, according to a message from ACC Manager Blaine Williams to the Mayor and Commission. The discrepancy was originally reported in Flagpole.
ATHENS, GA
99% of Delta pilots authorize strike in vote

ATLANTA — Delta's roughly 15,000 pilots have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, sending a significant message about their unhappiness with their current contract. According to the Delta Master Executive Council, 96% of members cast a vote and 99% of those votes were in favor of authorizing a strike.
ATLANTA, GA
JDA to appeal ruling against Rivian, prepares for legal battle

MONTICELLO — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has bolstered its legal team as it prepares to respond to court challenges seeking to halt development of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant. At a Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting in Jasper County, the JDA approved a...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
Tempers flare in Kimball Bridge area over redistricting plans

ATLANTA — The second round of redistricting maps for North Fulton appeared to appease most parents concerned with the scope of new attendance zones for next school year. The second set of proposed maps released by Fulton Schools officials Oct. 18 restored most high school feeder patterns and minimized split feeds which had fired up parents in the first round.
ALPHARETTA, GA
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
CFP RankinCFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3

The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
ATLANTA, GA

