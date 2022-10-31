Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%
In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
bitcoinist.com
KENKA METAVERSE(KENKA) Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC on November 1,12:00 (UTC)
KENKA METAVERSE will be listed on MEXC Global on November 1,12:00 (UTC), users are able to trade its native token KENKA (KENKA/USDT). KENKA METAVERSE is a blockchain game derived from a hit app game called KENKADO, recorded over 3 million downloads, and reskinned with new characters and new setting. The game is designed as a “Play to Earn” ecosystem, where players train their characters and win the fights to acquire “brothers”, referring to gang members, honor, gold (tokens), and much more.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency
Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
CoinTelegraph
Three crypto ETFs to be delisted in Australia as crypto winter continues
The companies behind the Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF, Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF, and Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF filed a request to revoke their quotations on Cboe Australia, according to letters disclosed on Nov. 2. The decision to revoke the quotes reflects the crypto winter's impact on...
ambcrypto.com
Hong Kong: Latest regulatory update might make retail crypto-trading legal soon
Hong Kong regulators have disclosed plans to investigate exposing the cryptocurrency sector to ordinary investors. According to a government announcement this morning, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will begin a public consultation on the possibility of allowing individual investors to trade virtual assets (VA), with access to cryptocurrencies through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also being considered.
dailyhodl.com
Nearly 100% of Institutional Investors Say One Crypto Use Case Will Revolutionize Asset Management: BNY Mellon
A survey commissioned by the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) is showing that tokenized products are highly popular among institutional investors. The survey, which polled 271 institutional investors, says that over 90% of the respondents would be interested in putting their money into tokenized products. “91% of respondents...
decrypt.co
Apollo Global to Hold Crypto for Institutional Clients Through Anchorage Partnership
Apollo Global Management – one of the world’s largest asset managers, with more than $500 billion under management – is breaking into crypto custody through a partnership with digital asset platform Anchorage Digital. Anchorage, which is the first federally chartered digital asset bank in the U.S., will...
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
CNBC
Bitcoin rises as Fed hints at policy shift, and BitDeer delays Wall Street debut: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Callie Cox of eToro discusses macro pressures weighing on crypto investors.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Industry Shouldn't Be 'Enthusiastically Pursuing Institutional Capital'
The co-founder of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency weighed in on regulations that could change the course of crypto. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin weighed in Sunday on the regulatory debate surrounding crypto, providing his thoughts on what industry rules should—and should not—include. Regulation could make crypto more...
decrypt.co
CZ Suggests Binance Pay as ‘Solution’ for Crypto Payments on Twitter
After Musk’s Twitter takeover, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that his company is “ready to help” with crypto and Web3 on the platform. Crypto exchange Binance has plunged $500 million into Elon Musk’s takeover of social media platform Twitter, with a view to giving crypto a “seat at the table.”
cryptoslate.com
Europe targets crypto influencers with new MiCA clause
The EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) bill could significantly impact crypto influencers as some clauses hint at strict regulation. Circle’s EU strategy and policy director, Patrick Hansen, pointed this out, saying that commenting on a digital asset and profiting from it without disclosure could be termed market manipulation.
bitcoinist.com
Hashflow (HFT) Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC and Binance on November 7
MEXC Global will list Hashflow on November 7, 13:00(UTC) with Binance together, and users will be able to trade their native token HFT(HFT/USDT). Meanwhile, MEXC has launched a deposit competition for HFT, and the total prize pool is 5000MX. Hashflow (HFT) is a decentralized exchange that supports cross-chain interoperability. It...
decrypt.co
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Lost Almost $190 Million in Terra Crash: Report
A judicial report alleged that the crypto lender’s directors ‘downplayed’ the extent of its exposure to the Terra ecosystem. A judicial report has reportedly revealed that crypto lender Hodlnaut lost around $189.7m due to its exposure to the Terra crash. According to Bloomberg, the report, penned by...
coinjournal.net
Crypto is the ‘only stable thing’ amid financial turmoil, says Binance CEO
Changpeng Zhao discussed various cryptocurrency issues, including regulation and the ongoing bear market. The cryptocurrency space has been in a bear market for the last 12 months, with prices of most coins down by more than 70% from their all-time highs. However, despite the ongoing bear market, Binance CEO, Changpeng...
Israel Eyes Blockchain Bonds To Streamline Debt-based Securities Issuance
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) has recently signaled its interest in exploring innovative use cases for distributed ledger technology (DLT) in financial markets. Upon announcing its new strategy for the years 2023-27, TASE said that it would work to strengthen its digital, data and analytics offering, which will include creating new digital assets and developing a range of solutions and services for institutional investors and liquidity providers through the TASE Clearing House.
Comments / 0