bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
cryptoglobe.com

Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?

Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
PYMNTS

Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%

In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
bitcoinist.com

KENKA METAVERSE(KENKA) Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC on November 1,12:00 (UTC)

KENKA METAVERSE will be listed on MEXC Global on November 1,12:00 (UTC), users are able to trade its native token KENKA (KENKA/USDT). KENKA METAVERSE is a blockchain game derived from a hit app game called KENKADO, recorded over 3 million downloads, and reskinned with new characters and new setting. The game is designed as a “Play to Earn” ecosystem, where players train their characters and win the fights to acquire “brothers”, referring to gang members, honor, gold (tokens), and much more.
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
Fortune

A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency

Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
CoinTelegraph

Three crypto ETFs to be delisted in Australia as crypto winter continues

The companies behind the Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF, Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF, and Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF filed a request to revoke their quotations on Cboe Australia, according to letters disclosed on Nov. 2. The decision to revoke the quotes reflects the crypto winter's impact on...
ambcrypto.com

Hong Kong: Latest regulatory update might make retail crypto-trading legal soon

Hong Kong regulators have disclosed plans to investigate exposing the cryptocurrency sector to ordinary investors. According to a government announcement this morning, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will begin a public consultation on the possibility of allowing individual investors to trade virtual assets (VA), with access to cryptocurrencies through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also being considered.
decrypt.co

Apollo Global to Hold Crypto for Institutional Clients Through Anchorage Partnership

Apollo Global Management – one of the world’s largest asset managers, with more than $500 billion under management – is breaking into crypto custody through a partnership with digital asset platform Anchorage Digital. Anchorage, which is the first federally chartered digital asset bank in the U.S., will...
protocol.com

America’s oldest bank gets into crypto

Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
decrypt.co

CZ Suggests Binance Pay as ‘Solution’ for Crypto Payments on Twitter

After Musk’s Twitter takeover, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that his company is “ready to help” with crypto and Web3 on the platform. Crypto exchange Binance has plunged $500 million into Elon Musk’s takeover of social media platform Twitter, with a view to giving crypto a “seat at the table.”
cryptoslate.com

Europe targets crypto influencers with new MiCA clause

The EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) bill could significantly impact crypto influencers as some clauses hint at strict regulation. Circle’s EU strategy and policy director, Patrick Hansen, pointed this out, saying that commenting on a digital asset and profiting from it without disclosure could be termed market manipulation.
decrypt.co

Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Lost Almost $190 Million in Terra Crash: Report

A judicial report alleged that the crypto lender’s directors ‘downplayed’ the extent of its exposure to the Terra ecosystem. A judicial report has reportedly revealed that crypto lender Hodlnaut lost around $189.7m due to its exposure to the Terra crash. According to Bloomberg, the report, penned by...
coinjournal.net

Crypto is the ‘only stable thing’ amid financial turmoil, says Binance CEO

Changpeng Zhao discussed various cryptocurrency issues, including regulation and the ongoing bear market. The cryptocurrency space has been in a bear market for the last 12 months, with prices of most coins down by more than 70% from their all-time highs. However, despite the ongoing bear market, Binance CEO, Changpeng...
PYMNTS

Israel Eyes Blockchain Bonds To Streamline Debt-based Securities Issuance

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) has recently signaled its interest in exploring innovative use cases for distributed ledger technology (DLT) in financial markets. Upon announcing its new strategy for the years 2023-27, TASE said that it would work to strengthen its digital, data and analytics offering, which will include creating new digital assets and developing a range of solutions and services for institutional investors and liquidity providers through the TASE Clearing House.

