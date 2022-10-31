Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
wglt.org
Clinton nuclear plant owner asking for 20-year operating extension
The owner of the Clinton nuclear power plant in Dewitt County is following through on its end of the deal that led to passage of the state's Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. Constellation Energy is asking the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to extend the reactor's license for 20 years. It had been scheduled to expire in 2027.
25newsnow.com
Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Latinos create change in rural Central Illinois community
ARCOLA – Drive a half-hour south of I-57 from Champaign and you’ll arrive in Arcola. The small town is in a part of the state known for its Old Order Amish community, centered around the nearby town of Arthur. Now, Latinos in Arcola are increasing in population and...
wmay.com
Respiratory Illnesses Impact Area Hospitals
While local COVID hospitalizations are at their highest level in weeks, Central Illinois hospitals are also dealing with a surge in cases from other respiratory illnesses. In October, Memorial Health System had 13 hospitalizations for influenza across its hospitals… compared to a total of just four during the three previous Octobers combined. Memorial says many of those hospitalizations are in the Decatur area. Meanwhile, HSHS St. John’s Hospital says it’s not seeing a spike in flu cases, but has seen a sharp increase in another respiratory virus, RSV. Positive tests for the virus are five times higher than last year, and hospitalizations with RSV are four times higher.
Country Fair Shopping Center listed for sale, first time in 30 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in decades, the Country Fair Shopping Center is listed for sale with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty. Built in 1958 to 1960, the shopping center became the first open air shopping mall in East Central Illinois. The price for the shopping center is listed as negotiable. An […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Rantoul cop tells Paxton aldermen: License-plate readers can be ‘useful technology’
PAXTON — As deputy chief of the Rantoul Police Department, Justin Bouse knows first-hand the value that automated license-plate-reading cameras can bring to solving crimes. The northern Champaign County village has 25 of them, and they have already helped police there solve a number of serious crimes, including multiple shootings.
Carle, Aetna strike deal; Retirees poised to have in-network access to doctors
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna Monday struck a deal. Retired state employees enrolled in state-sponsored health benefits will be able to continue to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year, according to both companies’ leadership. The news came late on the eve of the first day of […]
WAND TV
African-American voters in Champaign receiving false texts about voting locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - African-American voters in Champaign have been receiving text messages about a new voting location. But Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons said that these texts are not accurate. A press conference was held Wednesday to address the misinformation. According to Ammons, the messages began yesterday afternoon. “These...
chambanamoms.com
German Christmas Market Returns to Riggs Beer Company in Urbana
There is something special about the tradition of a German Christmas market and we look forward to visiting one in Urbana again this year. After years without a German Christmas market in Champaign-Urbana prior to 2019, festivities on hold in 2020, and a joyful return in 2021, we are delighted to see plans in the making at Riggs Beer Company once again this holiday season. Last year’s German Christmas Market at Riggs in Urbana was a highlight of the season and we can’t wait to visit again.
Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
Dozens gather, rallying for proposed Workers’ Rights Amendment
CHARLESTON, Ill., (WCIA) — On election day, the first thing you’ll see on the top of your ballot is a question regarding workers’ rights. In Charleston on Sunday, dozens from the Coles County democrat group and Coles Progressive group gathered to voice their opinions about the proposed Workers’ Rights Amendment. The amendment would add a […]
Local election officials see encouraging early voting and vote-by-mail turnout
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Election Day is just around the corner and local officials are seeing positive early voter turnout. The Nov. 8 election is shaping up to be a big one, with the battle for Illinois governor and a number of important local races on the ballot. “We’ve got that 91st State Representative District […]
U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigating Champaign mail theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is asking for help, and it could mean a $10,000 reward. It’s in connection to a crime the Inspection Service said happened in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Downtown Champaign Post Office on Neil Street. They’re actively investigating and looking […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Judge denies hospital’s request for injunction against one of its former doctors
PAXTON — A Ford County judge recently denied Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ request for a preliminary injunction against one of its former doctors — Dr. Darrin Ray — that sought to temporarily prohibit his continued employment as a nursing home medical director and family physician within 25 miles of Gibson City or Farmer City.
thechampaignroom.com
How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season
While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
Central Illinois Proud
Home Sweet Home Ministries’ opens community center
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit recently opened a new space for the community to gather. Home sweet home ministries, inviting people into The Junction, its new community center. Home Sweet Home CEO Matt Burgess said it’s open to anyone and gives people a chance to meet someone new.
Urbana firefighters respond to fire by apartment complex
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a fire by the Melrose Village Cir. apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. Four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially dispatched, arriving on the scene within four minutes. Fire crews found smoke coming from a maintenance building on the north part of the […]
Danville man convicted in 2019 murder trial
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man has been found guilty of two crimes in the 2019 murder of a Vermilion County man. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Denzel Aldridge, 24, was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. These crimes are punishable by up […]
‘Dream come true;’ New restaurant opening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Champaign business owners’ dreams are coming true with the looming opening of their new restaurant and music venue. Weird Meat Boyz, owned by Doug Hodge and Ian Nutting, is opening The Space in the former Merry Ann’s at 1 East Main Street. It will include a bar and […]
