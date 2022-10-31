ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Woman Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Man During Argument, Charged With Murder

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0147BL_0itGFHbm00
Annette Hicks Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A woman has been charged with first-degree murder after reportedly stabbing a man during an argument in Baltimore, authorities say.

Annette Hicks, 61, is accused of stabbing a 62-year-old man during an argument in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 29, according to Baltimore police.

Police arrived to the scene to find the victim suffering from stab wounds, and attempted to perform CPR before pronouncing the victim dead.

Hicks was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 30 and transported to Central Booking Intake Facility.

