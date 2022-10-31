West Virginia man pleads guilty after killing neighbor’s dog and throwing them over a hill

( WTRF ) A man from Brooke County was in court today after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog and threw them over a hill.

Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, plead guilty to a felony offense of cruelty to animals.

Sebeck is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12 at 9:35 AM.

Officials say, Poppy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, only 1 1/2 years old, went missing on Sept. 29.

The family searched for the dog, but they were tipped off on Oct. 6 that Poppy was shot by Sebeck, according to officials.

Officials say that Sebeck admitted to shooting her with a high-powered pellet gun and that he was drinking but didn’t know where Poppy was.

On Oct. 8, officials say the family found Poppy dead.

Sebeck could face a felony offense that could land him up to five years in prison and fined $1,000 to $5,000.

According to a necropsy report, Poppy died from force trauma.

Outside the courthouse for a peaceful protest.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WVNS 59News Daily

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.