Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
Wild Water and Wheels permanently closesMyrtleBeachSC NewsSurfside Beach, SC
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
WMBF
Retired Darlington County sheriff honored as inductee in S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers from across South Carolina were honored Wednesday as inductees into the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. The ceremony recognized eight officers for their meritorious service and outstanding contribution to law enforcement in South Carolina. The list of inductees included Darlington County’s own retired Sheriff W. Glenn Campell.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through November
Emergency SNAP benefits have once again been extended for another month by the commonwealth.
live5news.com
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee Drexel’s life before she went missing from Myrtle Beach in 2009. Authorities believe Drexel, who was 17 years old at the time of her disappearance, was picked up by Raymond...
WMBF
1 wanted in connection to Robeson county death investigation
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a suspect after investigating the death of a St. Pauls man early Wednesday. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
Government Contractor In Virginia To Pay $1.1M For Kickback Scheme On Wounded Warriors Program
Virginia-based Management Consulting, Inc. (Mancon) has been ordered to pay a million-dollar penalty for a kickback scheme involving the Wounded Warrior Program. Federal officials announced that the Virginia Beach business is being held strictly liable under the Anti-Kickback Act and ordered it to pay a $1,088,803 civil penalty for a years-long scheme.
WMBF
Marion County law enforcement receives $300K to help buy much-needed equipment
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Law enforcement agencies in Marion County received new funding to help buy equipment to keep their communities safer. South Carolina state Rep. Lucas Atkinson and state Sen. Kent Williams presented law enforcement officers with a check for $300,000. The money will be used to...
13newsnow.com
Virginia NAACP to pay $20,000 for records concerning AG Miyares' Election Integrity Unit
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia NAACP said it will pay nearly $20,000 for public records related to the "Election Integrity Unit" that Attorney General Jason Miyares created in September. In a letter sent to Miyares' office on Oct. 14, the organization requested all public records about the unit's formation,...
WMBF
Suspect posed as maintenance worker at Myrtle Beach motel during robbery, warrant states
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man posing as a maintenance worker at a Myrtle Beach held a person at knifepoint and robbed them, according to an arrest warrant. Officers were called on Sunday to a motel room located at 806 South Ocean Boulevard, which is the listed address for the Days Inn.
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
WMBF
‘She was scared and I was scared’: Solicitor’s office releases Raymond Moody confession tape
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - While addressing the court, Raymond Moody, the now-confessed killer of missing teen Brittanee Drexel, was emotional. But during his on the record confession to investigators about his crimes, the registered sex offender was much more nonchalant, even cracking a few jokes. Moody pled guilty to...
WMBF
Paycheck stub helps authorities capture suspect in attempted Fairmont bank robbery
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) – A paycheck stub helped authorities capture a man who they said tried to rob a bank in Fairmont. Fairmont police officers responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a hold-up alarm at the Lumbee Guaranty Bank on North Walnut Street. Officers learned a man passed a...
WHSV
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
WMBF
‘A joyous day’: Beloved Surfside Beach restaurant receives building permit after destructive fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Surfside Beach restaurant made a major step in its rebuilding process after it was heavily damaged in a fire over the summer. Neal and Pam’s announced on Tuesday it officially has a building permit. “We are crying tears of joy over...
WMBF
Animals seized during string of investigations in Horry County find new homes, HCACC still at capacity
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three separate investigations that flooded shelters with nearly 200 animals, are now officially closed. The Horry County Animal Care Center saw those three investigations all within the month of August. The first case was on Aug. 4, when nearly 71 animals were brought to the...
Virginia NAACP pays $20K for access to AG’s ‘election integrity unit’ records
The Virginia NAACP said it paid nearly $20,000 for access to public records concerning the Election Integrity Unit created by Attorney General Jason Miyares.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
WMBF
13-year-old charged with making threats to Georgetown County middle school, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 13-year-old has been charged after allegedly making threats to a Grand Strand middle school. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the student made threats to Rosemary Middle School on Wednesday following an investigation. Deputies added that the student was released to her guardian...
WMBF
Health officials report first N.C. pediatric flu death
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first pediatric death from flu for the 2022-2023 flu season. A child in the eastern part of the state recently died from complications associated with influenza infection. To protect the family’s privacy, the child’s hometown, county, age and sex are not being released.
rvahub.com
Virginia Freshwater Mussel Restoration Advances Under New Grants
Freshwater mussel restoration in Virginia is taking another step forward with new projects by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) and James River Association (JRA) under two recently announced National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) grants. “Momentum is growing in Virginia to bring back these amazing freshwater mussels, but we hear...
Comments / 3