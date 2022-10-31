ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Retired Darlington County sheriff honored as inductee in S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers from across South Carolina were honored Wednesday as inductees into the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. The ceremony recognized eight officers for their meritorious service and outstanding contribution to law enforcement in South Carolina. The list of inductees included Darlington County’s own retired Sheriff W. Glenn Campell.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 wanted in connection to Robeson county death investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a suspect after investigating the death of a St. Pauls man early Wednesday. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WHSV

Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
VIRGINIA STATE
WMBF

Health officials report first N.C. pediatric flu death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first pediatric death from flu for the 2022-2023 flu season. A child in the eastern part of the state recently died from complications associated with influenza infection. To protect the family’s privacy, the child’s hometown, county, age and sex are not being released.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
rvahub.com

Virginia Freshwater Mussel Restoration Advances Under New Grants

Freshwater mussel restoration in Virginia is taking another step forward with new projects by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) and James River Association (JRA) under two recently announced National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) grants. “Momentum is growing in Virginia to bring back these amazing freshwater mussels, but we hear...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy