rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31:. • Elizabeth Anne Smith, 41, East College Street, Jackson; restricted license violation, failure to drive on...
accesswdun.com
Officers seize $375,000 of meth after Flowery Branch traffic stop
Two Gwinnett County men remain jailed in Hall County without bond following arrests last week for possession of about $375,000 of methamphetamine. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and troopers from the Georgia State Patrol stopped a pickup truck for illegally tinted windows in the 5800 block of Phil Niekro Boulevard in Flowery Branch.
accesswdun.com
Hall County issues lookout for man missing since Oct. 8
Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators hope the public can help them locate a Flowery Branch man missing since Oct. 8. Shawn Robert Werner, 58, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 8. His family reported him missing 10 days later. He is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 220...
Man’s date steals truck, leads deputies on high-speed chase through Coweta County, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County man had probably one of the worst dates of his life after a woman he met on an app ended up stealing his truck and led police on a high-speed chase. Wesley Burson said he met Jennifer Lee Gray, also known as...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Two separate 3-car wrecks with DUI arrests; subject flees on foot from traffic stop; Mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 20 – 27, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Traffic Stop –...
WALB 10
Shaquille O’Neal, Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office team up for Thanksgiving giveaway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving is coming early in McDonough at the Tabernacle of Praise Church, thanks to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Shaquille O’Neal. With inflation and people still struggling after COVID layoffs, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office wanted to make sure their community...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOCKET NO.
CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOCKET NO. 2022-CV-2451 VS. IN REM ____770-957-1065 0.135 acres of land; and RISE, LLC; Big 10 Tire Stores, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; Eastside Village, LLC; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Sunbelt-Dix, Inc.; D.R. Horton, Inc.-Torrey; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County, individually The said named persons and any and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, power, interest, ownership, equity, claim or demand in and to the lands hereinafter described, and all occupants, tenants, lessees, licensees and all holders, owners and users of ways and easements in, across, over and under said land are hereby notified, under the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-4 through 32-3-19, providing for the exercise of the power of eminent domain by the State of Georgia, or any of its subdivisions, or by any county of such State, as follows: That the above stated case, being a condemnation in rem against the property hereinafter described, was filed in said Court on the 25th day of October, 2022; That, in accordance with provisions of the aforesaid Official Code, a Declaration of Taking, duly authorized and properly executed as provided by the Official Code, has been made and filed in said case, declaring the necessity for and exercising the power of taking the said described lands for State-aid public road purposes, thereby vesting the title to same in the Department of Transportation; and, in pursuance of such authority, the Department of Transportation has deposited with the Clerk of the Superior Court of said County $55,900.00 as the just compensation for the said lands described; and all persons claiming such fund or any interest therein, are hereby required to make known their claims to the Court; In accordance with the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, the Plaintiff-Condemnor has prayed the Court for Immediate possession of said property, and all persons having any interest in or claim against such property, as above set forth, are required by the Order of the Judge of said Court to surrender possession of the property to the Department of Transportation no later than 30 days from filing of the Declaration of Taking. That in accordance with the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Section 32-3-13 through 32-3-19, if the owner, or any of the owners, or any person having a claim against or interest in said property, shall be dissatisfied with the compensation, as estimated in the Declaration of Taking and deposited in Court, such person or persons, or any of them, shall have the right, at any time subsequent to the filing of the Declaration and the deposit of the fund into Court but not later than 30 days following the date of service as provided for in the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-8 through 32-3-10 to file with the Court a notice of appeal, the same to be in writing and made a part of the record in the proceedings. The said property, as thus affected, is described as follows: SEE PAGE 20-A; FOR DESCRIPTION This 27th day of October, 2022. /s/ Andrea Chenault Deputy Clerk Superior Court ROCKDALE COUNTY PROJECT NO.: STP00-0922-00(006), P.I. 0013628 COUNTY: Rockdale County PARCEL NO.: 161 REQUIRED R/W: 0.135 acres of land; PROPERTY OWNERS: RISE, LLC; Big 10 Tire Stores, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; Eastside Village, LLC; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Sunbelt-Dix, Inc.; D.R. Horton, Inc.-Torrey; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County. All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 215 of Land District 10 of Rockdale County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: REQUIRED RIGHT OF WAY (5,877.78 SF or 0.135 acres) BEGINNING at a point 48.01 feet right of and opposite Station 291+39.98 on the construction centerline of SR 162 Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence northwesterly 163.17 feet along the arc of a curve (said curve having a radius of 2907.73 feet and a chord distance of 163.15 feet on a bearing of N 3°34'05.2" W) to the point 44.69 feet right of and opposite station 293+00.37 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 88°43'31.1" E a distance of 8.33 feet to a point 53.00 feet right of and opposite station 292+99.96 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 88°43'31.1" E a distance of 31.84 feet to a point 84.80 feet right of and opposite station 292+98.45 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 1°08'38.5" E a distance of 158.62 feet to a point 81.25 feet right of and opposite station 291+44.57 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 61°43'15.2" E a distance of 8.89 feet to a point 89.02 feet right of and opposite station 291+40.39 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 88°42'44.1" W a distance of 41.01 feet back to the point of BEGINNING. Containing 0.135 acres more or less. The title, estate or interest in the above-described land, required by condemnor and now taken by condemnor for public use is as follows: Fee simple title to the above-described land as shown described within on the attached plats dated November 13, 2019; Last Revised in regard to this specific tract of land: Sheet Nos. 39 and 40 on August 11, 2021, and Sheet No. 121 on May 7, 2021 and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. 905-85883 11/2 9 2022.
accesswdun.com
Lawrenceville teenager now in custody for shooting and killing a Gwinnett County high schooler
Update, Nov. 1: The suspect accused of shooting a Gwinnett County teenager last week is now in custody. On Sunday, Brendon Young turned himself into a sheriff's office in Florida. According to Gwinnett County Police, he is awaiting extradition to Gwinnett County. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.
16-year-old Forsyth County student killed in crash outside high school
FORSYTH COUNTY — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal crash involving students outside of a high school Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened on Mullinax Road close to Denmark High School and directly across from...
Suspect in deadly double shooting in Chamblee found sleeping in car at Miss. truck stop
BILOXI, Miss. — A man who police say murdered one person and critically injured another was found sleeping in his car at a truck stop in Mississippi. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Chamblee police said they responded to reports of a shooting on Dering...
Man arrested for smuggling contraband in DeKalb County Jail with a fishing line, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office served up a Halloween “trick” in the form of an arrest after inmates tried to “treat” themselves to some illegal contraband this past weekend. On Sunday, deputies say David Askew, 59, of College Park, allegedly...
Gwinnett County high school cheerleader killed in crash; driver arrested on DUI charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County is mourning the loss of one of its students after a car accident over the weekend. Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, 16-year-old Caitlyn Pollock, died in the accident the night before.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County's misappropriated ARPA funds could exceed $187,000
COVINGTON — The amount of questionable rental assistance distributed from Newton County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding could exceed $187,000. A consultant helping the county navigate distribution of its millions in ARPA funding told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday that the Salvation Army would be returning at least that much to the county. The Covington Salvation Army had been under contract with the county to screen and qualify tenants eligible for rent assistance.
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera shows Atlanta police officers arrest murder suspect hours after deadly shooting
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers arrested a man charged with shooting someone to death in a car on at a shopping complex hours earlier. Police said 49-year-old Terrence Heard was arrested and booked in Fulton County Jail on charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Police said APEX officers arrested him less than two hours after the deadly shooting.
Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett
A 21-year-old is accused of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a single-car crash in Gwinnett County that left his 16-year-old passenger dead, authorities said.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Shots fired, entering auto; shopliftings, thefts at local school and mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 20 – 27, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Entering Auto –...
Woman calls for help saying her own brother stabbed her; police find her dead in DeKalb County
DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one woman dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they arrived to The Point at Perimeter Apartments located at 3204 Ashford Gables Dr. just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a welfare check.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gunshots erupt at teen Halloween party in Newton County
COVINGTON — Shooting broke out at a Halloween party attended by hundreds of teens Saturday night, resulting in one girl being struck by a vehicle as she tried to leave the area. No one was shot in the incident. The girl was apparently struck by a car in the...
The Citizen Online
Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville
The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
wuga.org
Arrest Made in Gaines School Road Shooting
On October 28, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice of Athens, Georgia for his involvement in the October 21 shooting on Gaines School Road that killed one and injured another. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three...
