Funeral services for Glen Munz Gutwein, 94, of Francesville, will be Saturday, November 5 at 11 a.m. ET at the Apostolic Christian Church in Francesville. Visitation is Friday, November 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET at the Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to the Apostolic Christian HarvestCall or to the American Heart Association.

FRANCESVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO