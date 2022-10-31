Read full article on original website
Pulaski County Commissioners to Meet in Special Session Today
The Pulaski County Commissioners will discuss the Road Use Agreement and Decommissioning Agreement with Mammoth Solar during their special session today. The commissioners plan to vote on the said agreement this morning. The Special Session has been called by the President of the County Executive and will take place at...
Starke County Hotel Feasibility Study Update
Starke County Economic Development Foundation Executive Director Lisa Dan gave an update on the hotel feasibility study. Starke County Economic Development Foundation officials believe that it is critically important to the local economy and tourism in Starke County for these amenities to be available. During a Knox City Council meeting...
Pulaski County Commissioners Approve New Road and Drainage Use Agreements
The Pulaski County Commissioners discussed the Road Use and Drainage Use Agreements during their special meeting Thursday. The board voted to revoke the previous combined Road Use and Drainage Use Agreements allowing them to make a motion to move forward with new agreements separately. Commissioner Maurice Loehmer recused himself as...
Pulaski County Election Board Agrees to Post-Election Audit
The Pulaski County Election Board agreed to have an audit conducted following the November 8 General Election. Clerk JoLynn Behny explained that she went to cyber security training put on by the Association of Indiana Counties and one of the breakout sessions included one with a representative from the Voting System Technical Oversight Program, or VSTOP, who explained the audit process.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Scheduled Today for Solar Energy Project in Pulaski County
Doral Renewables is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony today (Thursday, November 3) in Pulaski County for Mammoth South on the second phase of a large solar energy project. The event at Meadow Springs Manor at 8631 U.S. 421 in Francesville will feature remarks from Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, Doral Renewables representatives, and others about solar energy generation statewide.
Culver Residents Pose Questions Concerning Housing Development
The Culver Town Council members discussed the town’s READI grant project which was recently awarded $1.3 million to address a housing need in the town, with a $1.3 million match from the Culver Redevelopment Commission. Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe previously stated the funds will be used to...
Knox Community School Board Discusses Three Hour Delay Option
The Knox Community School Board discussed potentially adding a three hour delay schedule during their meeting Tuesday night. Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart brought the idea to the attention of the board members. He said if the board would be willing to consider a three hour delay they would not need to cancel the entire school day.
Winamac Park Board to Meet Tonight
The Winamac Park Board will hear public input from the Memorial Swinging Bridge Committee tonight. Other new business that may come before the board is also on the agenda as well as old business. The Winamac Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. ET tonight at the Municipal Utility Complex...
Glen Munz Gutwein
Funeral services for Glen Munz Gutwein, 94, of Francesville, will be Saturday, November 5 at 11 a.m. ET at the Apostolic Christian Church in Francesville. Visitation is Friday, November 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET at the Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to the Apostolic Christian HarvestCall or to the American Heart Association.
