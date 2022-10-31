Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Strong storms possible later today
RADAR CHECK: Alabama’s long dry spell is coming to an end. Showers are in progress early this morning over the northern half of the state, and we expect periods of rain statewide over the next 24 hours. A few thunderstorms will be involved as well; SPC has now defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for the northwest corner of the state around the Shoals and a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) as far south as Grove Hill, Montgomery, and Roanoke.
Rain in the forecast for tomorrow
Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Generally dry through the weekend
ANOTHER FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for the northern 2/3 of Alabama early this morning; visibility is very restricted in many places the fog will dissipate by mid-morning. The sky becomes partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with a high in the mid 70s. The average high for Birmingham on November 1 is 70.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Above average temperatures will continue this week and into the weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunshine and high pressure will take over for the last two days of the workweek. Temperatures will settle in the mid and upper 70s this week and the 80s this weekend. Rain chances increase along with temperatures this weekend. We are watching Tropical Storm Lisa and...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
Snow forecast for Great Lakes, 70M people under frost, freeze advisories
Cold weather is forecast across the U.S., with more than 70 million Americans under frost or freeze advisories. Snow is expected in Great Lakes and Northeast.
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Met Eireann forecast damaging winds as gale force conditions arrive
Met Eireann forecast a wet and windy week as gale force conditions are to arrive. The first week of November will be made up of scattered showers and damp conditions with temperatures ranging from 11 to 14 degrees. They stated that wind speeds will pick up later in the week...
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
Warmer, more humid weather on the way
Get ready for the weather to feel more like September than November. “The warm up continues this week with highs approaching 80 degrees through the next seven days. You’ll also notice humidity increasing each day,”
Sunny skies Wednesday, Thursday; clouds move in for weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds return with warmer temperatures this weekend.
natureworldnews.com
Halloween Weather Forecast: Rainy Weather Expected in U.S. But Not Monster Snowstorm
A few days before November begins, Halloween is around the corner. Americans have their way of designing the best Halloween attire. However, some portions in the United States would have rain showers as they enjoy November's Halloween. October has been marked by changing weather patterns, from winterlike days to a...
natureworldnews.com
Wet Weather and Cooler Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest to Continue Until November
Wet weather and cooler temperatures will continue to impact the Pacific Northwest of the United States until November, according to meteorologists. The weather events are fueled by a so-called "storm train," which has been hovering over the region for several days already, halting the unusually warm and dry onset of the fall season.
Severe weather may impact Plains as West sees snow, rain
There is the potential for unsettled weather over the Plains, including hail, tornadoes and flooding rain. The West will see mountain snow and rain along the coast.
Sunshine and temperatures well above normal await Michigan into November
Expect sunshine to break out Tuesday afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. Some areas will likely hit 70 degrees before we head into the first weekend of November
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
Increasing wind and humidity, above average temperatures into Friday
A bit of fog this morning, warmth and wind, severe thunderstorms, a nice weekend, and a quick warm-up early next week, those are your weather stories over the next several days.
