Lakewood, CO

KKTV

WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood along Escondido Dr. near Tomah Dr. shared surveillance video that shows part of the incident with 11 News. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear the van hit the fence. Watch the surveillance video at the top of this article or clicking here.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Lakewood police: 2 juveniles wanted in deadly Tiffany Square apartments fire

Lakewood police are searching for two juvenile males wanted in connection for the deadly fire early Monday morning in Lakewood. A mother and daughter died in Monday's destructive apartment fire and the department says a criminal investigation is now underway into the cause because it appears the fire was intentionally set. The victims have been identified as Kathleen Payton, 31, and Jazmine Payton Aguayo, 10. Jeffco Public Schools said Jazmine was a student at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood.  The fire happened early in the morning at Tiffany Square Apartments, located at 935 Sheridan Boulevard. In addition to the two fatalities, 10 people suffered injuries in the fire, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation. A school district spokesperson said several of the injured victims were from families who had students in Jeffco Public Schools. The district is putting together a team to help families impacted by the fire.The warrants for the two juveniles are for first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The deaths of the mother and daughter are being investigated as homicides. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire. 
LAKEWOOD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three businesses were robbed overnight Wednesday, police said. It's not confirmed that these robberies were connected to each other. Just after 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mount View Ln. for a reported armed robbery. When police The post Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Nov. 2 Dog Walk Forecast

WATCH: Nov. 2 Dog Walk Forecast
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado Springs city council member battling cancer

WATCH: Colorado Springs city council member battling cancer
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon

DENVER (KKTV) - Police were investigating in Denver after at least six people were shot. At one point in the investigation, police provided an update stating they believed only five people had been shot, then provided a later update confirming it was six. The shooting happened in the 1400 block...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Water main break floods busy Colorado Springs roadway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break was causing issues for motorists along a busy Colorado Springs roadway Tuesday. At about noon, part of Centennial Boulevard was flooded near Vondelpark Drive. The intersection is between Garden of the Gods road and Fillmore Street on the west side of the city. The actual break was in an area close to 1495 Vondelpark Dr.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 4 arrested in connection with El Paso County homicide

WATCH: 4 arrested in connection with El Paso County homicide
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

