Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”David HeitzDenver, CO
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
Forecast calls for more mountain snow Thursday but will Denver get any?Sara B. HansenDenver, CO
Three fun events in Denver this weekendInna DDenver, CO
Dolphins Land Bradley Chubb in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroDenver, CO
Related
Memorial set up outside Lakewood apartment building
A memorial has been set up outside the charred structure in honor of the mother and daughter who were killed in the fire with teddy bears, candles, balloons and pictures.
KKTV
WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood along Escondido Dr. near Tomah Dr. shared surveillance video that shows part of the incident with 11 News. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear the van hit the fence. Watch the surveillance video at the top of this article or clicking here.
Lakewood police: 2 juveniles wanted in deadly Tiffany Square apartments fire
Lakewood police are searching for two juvenile males wanted in connection for the deadly fire early Monday morning in Lakewood. A mother and daughter died in Monday's destructive apartment fire and the department says a criminal investigation is now underway into the cause because it appears the fire was intentionally set. The victims have been identified as Kathleen Payton, 31, and Jazmine Payton Aguayo, 10. Jeffco Public Schools said Jazmine was a student at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood. The fire happened early in the morning at Tiffany Square Apartments, located at 935 Sheridan Boulevard. In addition to the two fatalities, 10 people suffered injuries in the fire, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation. A school district spokesperson said several of the injured victims were from families who had students in Jeffco Public Schools. The district is putting together a team to help families impacted by the fire.The warrants for the two juveniles are for first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The deaths of the mother and daughter are being investigated as homicides. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.
Lakewood apartment fire too quick and hot for mother and daughter to escape
The mother and child who died an the early morning inferno at a Lakewood apartment complex Monday could not get out of their second floor unit quickly enough to escape flames which engulfed the building. Kathleen “Katie” Payton, 33, and her daughter, 10-year-old Jazmine Payton Aguayo, were on the phone...
Suburban Denver apartment fire kills 2, juveniles sought
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A fire in a suburban Denver apartment building that killed a woman and her 10-year-old daughter was intentionally set and two juveniles are being sought, police in Lakewood said Tuesday. Officers have arrest warrants for two boys on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson.
KKTV
Robbers hit multiple Colorado Springs convenience stores overnight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a string of robberies across Colorado Springs overnight. Officers tell 11 News the suspects have hit at least four businesses in the span of just a few hours early Wednesday morning. Police say the crimes appear to be linked. The first robbery...
Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three businesses were robbed overnight Wednesday, police said. It's not confirmed that these robberies were connected to each other. Just after 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mount View Ln. for a reported armed robbery. When police The post Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Suspect SUV in East Colfax shooting found, 2 victims out of hospital
The Denver Police Department said a dark-colored SUV possibly involved in a shooting that killed a man and injured five other people was found unoccupied on Tuesday night.
KKTV
WATCH: Juvenile dies following crash in Pueblo
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
KKTV
WATCH: Nov. 2 Dog Walk Forecast
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021. Updated: 9 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Updated: 10 hours ago. Colorado Springs city officials said they...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs officials looking to improve safety at certain intersections
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Updated: 6 hours ago. Stephannie Fortune announced on Wednesday to...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs city council member battling cancer
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Updated: 6 hours ago. Colorado Springs city officials said they...
KKTV
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
DENVER (KKTV) - Police were investigating in Denver after at least six people were shot. At one point in the investigation, police provided an update stating they believed only five people had been shot, then provided a later update confirming it was six. The shooting happened in the 1400 block...
KKTV
WATCH: One hospitalized after car hits pedestrian
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
KKTV
Water main break floods busy Colorado Springs roadway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break was causing issues for motorists along a busy Colorado Springs roadway Tuesday. At about noon, part of Centennial Boulevard was flooded near Vondelpark Drive. The intersection is between Garden of the Gods road and Fillmore Street on the west side of the city. The actual break was in an area close to 1495 Vondelpark Dr.
KKTV
WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
KKTV
WATCH: 4 arrested in connection with El Paso County homicide
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado Springs city officials said they...
KKTV
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Colorado Springs city officials said they are looking into ways to improve safety at certain intersections. Stephannie Fortune announced on Wednesday to the public she has Leukemia. Updated: 10 hours ago. 4 people are suspects in an El Paso County homicide case.
Police search for bank robbery suspect in Brighton
Police are asking people to avoid the 1600 block of Bridge Street in Brighton while they actively investigate a bank robbery.
KKTV
WATCH: Robberies at Colorado Springs dollar stores
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver.
Comments / 0