Lakewood police are searching for two juvenile males wanted in connection for the deadly fire early Monday morning in Lakewood. A mother and daughter died in Monday's destructive apartment fire and the department says a criminal investigation is now underway into the cause because it appears the fire was intentionally set. The victims have been identified as Kathleen Payton, 31, and Jazmine Payton Aguayo, 10. Jeffco Public Schools said Jazmine was a student at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood. The fire happened early in the morning at Tiffany Square Apartments, located at 935 Sheridan Boulevard. In addition to the two fatalities, 10 people suffered injuries in the fire, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation. A school district spokesperson said several of the injured victims were from families who had students in Jeffco Public Schools. The district is putting together a team to help families impacted by the fire.The warrants for the two juveniles are for first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The deaths of the mother and daughter are being investigated as homicides. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO