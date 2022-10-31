ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

5 people shot in Zeigler Blvd attempted robbery: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said five people were shot during an attempted robbery on Zeigler Boulevard, Tuesday night. According to officers, three victims and two suspects were shot during the incident. Officers said they were called to the 8000 block of Zeigler Boulevard, near Glenn Acres and the Zeigler […]
MOBILE, AL
police1.com

Ala. man fatally shoots himself after hourslong standoff

MOBILE, Ala. — Portions of Government Plaza and the area around were blocked from public access much of Monday as police maintained a standoff with an “incoherent,” armed and suicidal man parked outside the downtown Mobile government building. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the standoff, which...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man injured in Tuesday morning shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was injured after an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to U.S. 90 around 2 a.m. in reference to one shot. Authorities said officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim was shot as he was walking down the street and the suspect fled the scene before to officers arrived.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Man found guilty of Mobile woman's 2019 murder

According to the Mobile DA's office, Wednesday after deliberating for only one hour, a Mobile County Jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the intentional murder of Latoya Marsha Jones. On September 10, 2019, Martin shot Ms. Jones in the head and fled to New Orleans to escape authorities. Martin was...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

24-year-old killed in crash on Rangeline Road: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 24-year-old woman was killed after she was in a crash involving an 18-wheeler, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Laseppia Hazwood, 24, was killed when the car she was driving hit the back of an 18-wheeler. According to officials, Hazwood was driving in the southbound lane on Rangeline […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Rape victim alleges security failures at Mobile apartment complex led to attack

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped at an apartment complex that caters to local college students. Taquon Wells, 22, is accused raping the then 19-year-old student last Halloween. The Talladega County man was booked and released from Mobile Metro Jail on Monday. The prosecutor in the criminal case says a date for an arraignment has not been set, and a DNA match from the rape kit led to the arrest.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman hit, killed early Tuesday morning on Hwy. 29

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 53-year-old Pensacola woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29 early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said in a release a possible pickup or SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 29 in the center lane. “The pedestrian was in […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused of shooting two men sentenced in federal gun case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man facing charges in connection with a convenience store shooting will do two years in federal judge on a gun charge, a judge ruled Monday. Trenteon Jevon King, 23, pleaded guilty in July to illegal possession of an illegal conversion device. He admitted to have a Glock switch, or chip, which transforms a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic weapon capable of firing hundreds of rounds in seconds with one pull of the trigger.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile firefighters find man in wheelchair trapped in burning house

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 23-year-old man was found after firefighters said a house fire broke out on Rylands Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke and heard screams coming from inside. They then found the man in a wheelchair in one of the bedrooms.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile police investigating Sunday night fatal shooting

Mobile police say a 23-year-old man died Sunday following a shooting. Cpl. Katrina Frazier said the incident happened at about 11:11 p.m. in the 300 block of Azalea Road. Police responding to a shots fired call found the victim in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, whose...
MOBILE, AL

