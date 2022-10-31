MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped at an apartment complex that caters to local college students. Taquon Wells, 22, is accused raping the then 19-year-old student last Halloween. The Talladega County man was booked and released from Mobile Metro Jail on Monday. The prosecutor in the criminal case says a date for an arraignment has not been set, and a DNA match from the rape kit led to the arrest.

