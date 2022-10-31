Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
Related
Man who killed himself following police standoff in south Alabama identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who killed himself at the end of an hours-long standoff on Government Street in downtown Mobile Monday. Police said Terrance Duncan, 46, died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday. Mobile Police responded to Government Plaza Monday morning in response to a man with […]
5 people shot in Zeigler Blvd attempted robbery: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said five people were shot during an attempted robbery on Zeigler Boulevard, Tuesday night. According to officers, three victims and two suspects were shot during the incident. Officers said they were called to the 8000 block of Zeigler Boulevard, near Glenn Acres and the Zeigler […]
police1.com
Ala. man fatally shoots himself after hourslong standoff
MOBILE, Ala. — Portions of Government Plaza and the area around were blocked from public access much of Monday as police maintained a standoff with an “incoherent,” armed and suicidal man parked outside the downtown Mobile government building. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the standoff, which...
Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man injured in Tuesday morning shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was injured after an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to U.S. 90 around 2 a.m. in reference to one shot. Authorities said officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim was shot as he was walking down the street and the suspect fled the scene before to officers arrived.
utv44.com
Man found guilty of Mobile woman's 2019 murder
According to the Mobile DA's office, Wednesday after deliberating for only one hour, a Mobile County Jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the intentional murder of Latoya Marsha Jones. On September 10, 2019, Martin shot Ms. Jones in the head and fled to New Orleans to escape authorities. Martin was...
krcgtv.com
Authorities in standoff with armed suspect outside mayor's office in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A shooting was reported outside the mayor's office in downtown Mobile, Alabama, just after 10 a.m. EDT Monday. Government Plaza and the surrounding area were placed on lockdown. The scene was described as "active but contained." An ambulance, fire truck and SWAT team arrived on...
24-year-old killed in crash on Rangeline Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 24-year-old woman was killed after she was in a crash involving an 18-wheeler, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Laseppia Hazwood, 24, was killed when the car she was driving hit the back of an 18-wheeler. According to officials, Hazwood was driving in the southbound lane on Rangeline […]
utv44.com
Rape victim alleges security failures at Mobile apartment complex led to attack
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped at an apartment complex that caters to local college students. Taquon Wells, 22, is accused raping the then 19-year-old student last Halloween. The Talladega County man was booked and released from Mobile Metro Jail on Monday. The prosecutor in the criminal case says a date for an arraignment has not been set, and a DNA match from the rape kit led to the arrest.
Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper by pulling into gas station: deputies
A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say.
WALA-TV FOX10
Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
Man dies after shooting on Azalea Road Sunday, Mobile police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man that was shot on Azalea Road Sunday night has died. According to officials, officers were called to the 300 block of Azalea Road, near Party City, just after 11 p.m after shots were heard in the area. When officers arrived they found […]
Pensacola woman hit, killed early Tuesday morning on Hwy. 29
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 53-year-old Pensacola woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29 early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said in a release a possible pickup or SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 29 in the center lane. “The pedestrian was in […]
utv44.com
Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
Alabama death row inmate is attempting to challenge his guilty conviction
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man on death row convicted of killing 3 people at Teasers’ Gentlemen’s Club is trying to challenge his conviction. Ryan Petersen returned to a Houston County Courtroom, after serving almost 6 years at Holman Prison in Atmore, Alabama. Two new attorneys have taken over Petersen’s case and are looking […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused of shooting two men sentenced in federal gun case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man facing charges in connection with a convenience store shooting will do two years in federal judge on a gun charge, a judge ruled Monday. Trenteon Jevon King, 23, pleaded guilty in July to illegal possession of an illegal conversion device. He admitted to have a Glock switch, or chip, which transforms a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic weapon capable of firing hundreds of rounds in seconds with one pull of the trigger.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile firefighters find man in wheelchair trapped in burning house
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 23-year-old man was found after firefighters said a house fire broke out on Rylands Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke and heard screams coming from inside. They then found the man in a wheelchair in one of the bedrooms.
WEAR
Victim in weekend Escambia County murder identified as 26-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The victim in Saturday's homicide in Escambia County has been identified by family as a 26-year-old man. Family told WEAR News on Monday the victim is 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 1100-block of Medford Ave. in the Montclair community. The Escambia...
Mobile police investigating Sunday night fatal shooting
Mobile police say a 23-year-old man died Sunday following a shooting. Cpl. Katrina Frazier said the incident happened at about 11:11 p.m. in the 300 block of Azalea Road. Police responding to a shots fired call found the victim in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, whose...
Comments / 0