boothbayregister.com
The annual Tree of Giving
When you enter the YMCA into the new lobby on Nov. 21, the Tree of Giving will be set up and decorated with gift tags bearing family wishes for the holiday season. The neighborhood churches, social workers, counselors, and schools deliver the wishes to the Y wrapped in colorful paper and bags for the Y staff to distribute to the families.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
There were a lot of strange and spook-tacular happenings at the Rotary Building last Thursday, with everyone dressed for our Costume Competition and first Interact Pumpkin Carving Contest. The decorators had done their usual fabulous job; we had to push through cobwebs and spider webs to get through the door, where a skeleton was serving as a (remarkably quiet) greeter.
boothbayregister.com
November Food Security resources
Area food pantries locations, contact information and hours:. Alna: 1574 Alna Road, 586-5313. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Boothbay Harbor: 125 Townsend Ave., 350-2962. Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Newcastle: 51 Main St., 563-1311. Tuesdays, 9 to 11 a.m. New Harbor: 6 S. Side Road, 529-2501....
boothbayregister.com
The Community Fridge is Open!
The Community Fridge, a collaboration between the Community Resource Council and the Town of Boothbay, has officially opened. The Community Fridge is located behind the Town Office in Boothbay and the Post Office, and provides 24/7 access to refrigerated, frozen, and shelf-stable goods. Stop by anytime to take the items you need or to leave any items you’d like to donate. Don't have time to run to the store? A donation can be made right on our Facebook page, our website, or via mail to PO Box 43, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538. Designate your donation to the 'Community Fridge' and we'll do the shopping for you!
boothbayregister.com
Outing clubs learn to ‘Leave No Trace’
Hearty Roots is all about meeting kids where they’re at developmentally, and now they mean it literally. On the campus of Edgecomb Eddy School, Hearty Roots is offering a fall “Leave No Trace Outing Club,” a series of weekly outings for kids in the fifth and sixth grades. Participants will explore the natural spaces behind Edgecomb Eddy while learning and practicing Leave No Trace skills to help promote safe, responsible, and sustainable outdoor adventures.
boothbayregister.com
Community Benefits Group meeting with select boards
The Offshore Wind Community Benefits Group (the CB Group) is comprised of Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor residents and property owners who came together to advocate for transparent communication and to understand potential impacts from being the first community to host an offshore wind development project. The CB Group meets twice a month (next meeting, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Boothbay Region YMCA) and would like to spread the word about regular community-led meetings with representatives from the New England Aqua Ventus (NEAV) energy development group and Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences. NEAV and the University of Maine are planning a demonstration project to deploy an approximately 732-foot tall floating offshore wind turbine 2.2 nautical miles south of Monhegan Island. Its undersea cable will come ashore at Bigelow Laboratory’s campus in East Boothbay.
boothbayregister.com
Re: Matilda Hatchard
In the Oct. 27, 2022 Boothbay Register, I ran a historical article on Matilda Hatchard, a late 1800s-early 1900s resident of what is now Ocean Point. The article consisted of a detailed description of her clothes, stance, and visible parts of her threshold. However, the accompanying photo of her did not get in that issue. For those who’d like to see the photo, go to the newspaper’s website to view the image or stop in at the historical society (633-0820) at 72 Oak Street. We’re open Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
boothbayregister.com
Lauren Carroll, Sir Isaac Newton bring hands-on science to students
Education has come full circle for Southport’s Lauren Carroll, who started teaching seventh and eighth grade science at Boothbay Region Middle School this year. The Boothbay Harbor native is now at the school she attended when her love of science was inspired by seventh grade teacher Jen Curtis. “She was passionate about what she did,” such as her science camp for girls, Carroll explained.
boothbayregister.com
Story Trail Walk features ‘The Honeybee’
Read a family-friendly book while walking through the woods. Follow the illustrated signs along the trail as they tell a tale that connects you to your natural surroundings. The free 1-mile story trail and can be completed at your own pace and on your own time. The trail starts at the Oak Point Farm parking lot kiosk, at 60 Samoset Road in Boothbay Harbor.
boothbayregister.com
Best Halloween Parade Reboot Ever
Wow. Just wow. The Halloween Parade Reboot was spectacular; an example of community-wide collaboration at its finest. Starting in September with a call to Officer Larry Brown and then Jen, BHML Children’s Coordinator, going door to door to the downtown businesses to see who’s “in” for the parade, the event got its bones back after a two year pandemic pause.
boothbayregister.com
Second Congregational Church will host Ray Cornils as interim minister of music
The Second Congregational Church, UCC has announced that Ray Cornils will serve as interim organist/choir director in November and December. Mr. Cornils was the municipal organist for the City of Portland from 1990 to 2017. For 30 years he served First Parish Church, UCC, in Brunswick, Maine as minister of music where he led an extensive music program of five vocal and two handbell choirs.
boothbayregister.com
Lights, tree and summer in November
We got the artificial Christmas tree up this week. Too soon? I’ve been waiting for it. Like the stores do, I held out until after Halloween. And nothing against it or Thanksgiving, but the tree and other light-up decorations with the Peanuts gang and more who reappear at Christmastime, or post-Halloween, mean the spirit of the season plus the relief and satisfaction another year is nearly through, full of memories of all the good and great moments, the kind you appreciate even when they’re happening; growth from lessons learned and new challenges; hope; and sorrow, for each year holds it, too.
boothbayregister.com
Early Bird Sale at Skidompha Book Shop
The Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop in downtown Damariscotta will open at 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, with a storewide half-price sale lasting until 10 a.m. The shop offers thousands of books in dozens of categories for children and adults, as well as puzzles, movies on DVD and VCR, and music on CDs and vinyl records. It also offers gift certificates, which are not included in the sale.
boothbayregister.com
American Legion Post 36
This Sunday will be the last Legion breakfast for 2022. It would be great to have a great turnout to celebrate a terrific 2022 breakfast season and commiserate the coming of winter/snow ... unless you are ski enthusiast in which case you have two reasons to celebrate! We will have a survey to fill out by those who come to see how we might be able to serve you better in 2023.
boothbayregister.com
Lois Glaser is the next Artist of the Month
Photographer Lois Glaser holds an MS in art education. Though it was not her major, photography always held a fascination for her. After teaching, and a complete career change, 25 years passed before she resumed pursuing her photographic interests through classes, workshops and hours in the field. Lois was initially drawn to details and closeups in nature for her images. She has since expanded her personal portfolio to include scenics, landscapes, wildlife, and abstracts from nature. Though she currently focuses on creating Maine imagery, her work from the New York Adirondacks, the Rocky Mountains, the deserts and red rocks of the Southwest; and Africa can be seen on her online Etsy store, LAGlaserPhotography.
boothbayregister.com
Maine organizations are helping fishermen start aquaculture farms
A group of organizations in Maine on Nov. 1 opened registration for a training program designed for fishermen to learn how to farm seafood. Maine’s vibrant working waterfront, including aquaculture, builds resilience for generations of Maine’s fishing families, who have long navigated the waters to feed our community. Hosted by Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI), Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA), Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center (MAIC), and Maine Sea Grant (MSG), the Aquaculture in Shared Waters (ASW) program focuses on the cultivation of commercially valuable species including oysters, mussels, scallops, and kelp. Students learn from leading industry, regulatory, and scientific experts on fundamental topics like site selection, permitting, animal husbandry, equipment, business planning, financing, marketing, community relations, and more.
boothbayregister.com
Leann Cailler of Allen Insurance and Financial Earns Safeco Insurance® Award of Distinction
Leann Cailler, a personal insurance account executive with Allen Insurance and Financial, has earned the Safeco Insurance Award of Distinction and has been named a producer of the year for 2022. This recognition is achieved only by a select group of agents across the country who sell Safeco Insurance. The...
boothbayregister.com
Seawolves take 4th at state meet
The Boothbay/Wiscasset boys cross country team finished fourth in the Class C State meet on Saturday, Oct. 29 held in Cumberland. The top five teams were George Stevens (61 points), Winthrop (88), Sumner (120), Boothbay/Wiscasset (132) and Limestone/MSSM (144). Rounding out the top 12 were Bucksport (178), Waynflete (186), Richmond (191) Old Orchard Beach (199), Maine Coast Waldorf (218), Orono (220) and Lisbon (228).
boothbayregister.com
Fiber art show at River Arts
River Arts will feature Searsport artist and art educator, Sandi Cirillo, in a one woman show. Her fiber and mixed media selections will be on display in the River Room from Nov. 3 to Nov. 22. Cirillo’s joyful show is deliciously tactile and colorful. Working with mixed media, as well...
boothbayregister.com
Earle W. Clifford
Earle Winfield Clifford, 83, passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine on Oct. 24, 2022. Earle was born on Dec. 2, 1938. He grew up in Boothbay Harbor and attended local schools. At the age of 10 he started in the marine harvesting business, clamming, some lobstering and...
