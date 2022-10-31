ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old boy shot dead near Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday in Northern California, authorities said.

The teenager was found lying on the front lawn of a home in the North Highlands community near Sacramento around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives have not determined what led up to the shooting and the sheriff's department did not immediately have information regarding a potential suspect.

A 911 caller who found the teen told authorities they had heard gunshots, the sheriff's department said. The teenager, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyrell Williams
2d ago

Condolences to the immediate family and friends of a innocent and precious child and had entire life ahead And for the family to heal.❤️❤️❤️ Family are in Prayers 🙏. Paradise

Sharon Robinson
2d ago

Omg so sad😢why is OUR CHILDREN loosing their LIVES at such a YOUNG age what is going on smh so sorry for YOUR LOSS FAMILY🙏💜

OJ T
2d ago

14 years old? My God. May he rest in peace and may his family find peace eventually. This world is mad.

