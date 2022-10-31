Read full article on original website
Recovery house opens in Dubois County
There’s a new facility in place to help women recover from drug misuse in Dubois County. The Dove Recovery House in Jasper has officially opened its doors. The recovery house offers free, comprehensive recovery programming and treatment services. It’s able to house up to 15 women. The facility...
Rotary Club of Dubois County to host 18th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon
The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently opened registration for their 18th annual Indiana University Kelley School of Business Economic Forecast Luncheon, to be held Thursday, November 17th at KlubHaus 61 in Jasper from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Attendees will enjoy lunch while receiving an update on world, national, state, and local economic outlooks for 2023 and beyond from a panel of economic experts.
367 pounds of medications properly disposed of in Take Back Event in Dubois County
Organizers counted 136 residents taking advantage of Saturday’s opportunity for proper disposal of medications during a beautiful fall day. Residents are doing a great job cleaning out those medicine cabinets. Tri-Cap RSVP Director Rachel Trabant stated that 367 pounds of medications were properly disposed of on Saturday, including six pounds of vaping devices.
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Dr. David Schultz discusses RSV
This is InDEPTH. It is that time of year...as we approach winter more of us will be staying indoors...in tighter spaces. This year most of us will not mask...that's already clear.
Rotary Club of Dubois County donates nearly $10,000
The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently donated a total of $9,945 to three local area nonprofits as part of their 2022 Community Grants program. Recipients of this year’s grants were Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center (SWICACC), Pine Ridge Elementary, and Crisis Connection. “Giving back to our local nonprofits...
Purdue Extension holding annual meeting Friday, Nov. 11
The Purdue Extension Dubois County is holding its annual meeting Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the VUJ Center for Technology, Innovation and Manufacturing theatre. This year’s meeting will be an exploration of diversity between and among Latino cultures. Esmeralda Cruz, M.S. will speak about the different cultures and geographical regions of Latin American countries.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Letter: Operation Green Light for Veterans
Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on many issues, we can all agree those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support and gratitude.
RSV cases surging in adults
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Respiratory virus infection rates are on the rise and doctors say children aren’t the only ones that need to be aware of the health risk respiratory viruses cause. Respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is spreading at an all time high among both children...
Ray Thomas “Tom” Hall, 74, Holland
Ray Thomas “Tom” Hall, 74, of Holland, Ind., passed away at 11:04 a.m. on October 30, 2022, at his home. Tom was born in Tell City to Don and Juanita (Krohn) Hall on March 6, 1948. He married Barbara Lange on November 20, 1969, at St. Joseph’s Catholic...
Jasper officials announce initiative to bring new visitors to the city
City officials in Jasper, Indiana, say they've launched a new tourism initiative. The City announced the new initiative on Wednesday and said it was a "multi-faceted outreach program" to bring leisure travel visitors to the city. In its announcement, the City says its priority was creating a brand - and...
Bob Lockhart featured artist at Thyen-Clark Culture Center
Jasper Community Arts is pleased to present the work of Louisville, KY, award-winning artist, Bob Lockhart for the months of November and December at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Lockhart’s solo exhibit is a mixture of 2-D Drawings and 3-D sculptures. Bob Lockhart is an award-winning sculptor whose work is...
Upcoming event honors Vietnam veterans and family members with special gift
The Vietnam Veterans Gift Giveaway is returning to Dubois County on Saturday, November 19, at the Family Life Center of Shiloh Church of Jasper, 1971 W. SR 56, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Any Indiana veteran who served during the Vietnam Era (1955 to 1975) is eligible to receive a...
Stings, Inc holding recital at Jasper Middle School, Nov. 6
Students of Strings, Inc will present a recital on Nov 6 at 3:00 p.m. in the auditorium of Jasper Middle School, Portersville Road, Jasper. Students will play from Suzuki books, “Pre -Twinklers – Book 8″; and are taught by Rafaela Schaick.
CEO of AES Indiana talks about retiring coal fired units at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - Utility company AES announced in October it is converting two of its units in southern Indiana from coal to natural gas. AES provides power to the Indianapolis area, but has a power plant in Petersburg where the change is taking place.
Brad Haefling, 52, Evanston
Brad Haefling, 52, of Evanston, Ind., died on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh. Brad was born in Huntingburg to Edwin and Marilyn (Schaefer) Haefling. He graduated from Heritage Hills High School and worked at Spencer Industries. He is survived by his father, Edwin Haefling; sister,...
Huntingburg family’s life of adversity filled with triumphant faith
Faith, acceptance, and resilience are the waters the Werne family swims in daily. While many would be overwhelmed by the adversity and challenges they have faced and continue to face, they bear it with a view on the eternal found in their trust in God. A new book written by...
Jasper announces new tourism initiative
The City of Jasper launched a new multi-faceted outreach program to bring leisure travel visitors to the city. “Citizens of Jasper know well the many amenities, attractions, businesses, and events we enjoy every day, and we want to invite people from outside our immediate area to explore Jasper, Indiana, so they can experience for themselves our beautiful community,” Mayor Dean Vonderheide stated.
Kazhia Kolb work on display at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center
Jasper Community Arts will present the work of St. Meinrad artist, Kazhia Kolb for the months of November and December at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. The exhibit opens on November 3. Kolb’s solo exhibit, titled ‘Fugitive Moments’ is a variety of Linoleum Block Prints, Reduction Prints, and Egg Tempera Paintings....
Brandon Kunkler, 45, Bloomington
Brandon Kunkler, 45, of Bloomington, passed away on October 18, 2022, at his home. Brandon was born on September 11, 1977, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Michael G. and Lana J. (Nahler) Kunkler. Brandon received his Master’s in Electronics from Stevens Institute of Technology. Brandon was a valued member of the...
