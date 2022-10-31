ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vincennespbs.org

Recovery house opens in Dubois County

There’s a new facility in place to help women recover from drug misuse in Dubois County. The Dove Recovery House in Jasper has officially opened its doors. The recovery house offers free, comprehensive recovery programming and treatment services. It’s able to house up to 15 women. The facility...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Rotary Club of Dubois County to host 18th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon

The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently opened registration for their 18th annual Indiana University Kelley School of Business Economic Forecast Luncheon, to be held Thursday, November 17th at KlubHaus 61 in Jasper from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Attendees will enjoy lunch while receiving an update on world, national, state, and local economic outlooks for 2023 and beyond from a panel of economic experts.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

367 pounds of medications properly disposed of in Take Back Event in Dubois County

Organizers counted 136 residents taking advantage of Saturday’s opportunity for proper disposal of medications during a beautiful fall day. Residents are doing a great job cleaning out those medicine cabinets. Tri-Cap RSVP Director Rachel Trabant stated that 367 pounds of medications were properly disposed of on Saturday, including six pounds of vaping devices.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Rotary Club of Dubois County donates nearly $10,000

The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently donated a total of $9,945 to three local area nonprofits as part of their 2022 Community Grants program. Recipients of this year’s grants were Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center (SWICACC), Pine Ridge Elementary, and Crisis Connection. “Giving back to our local nonprofits...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Purdue Extension holding annual meeting Friday, Nov. 11

The Purdue Extension Dubois County is holding its annual meeting Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the VUJ Center for Technology, Innovation and Manufacturing theatre. This year’s meeting will be an exploration of diversity between and among Latino cultures. Esmeralda Cruz, M.S. will speak about the different cultures and geographical regions of Latin American countries.
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Letter: Operation Green Light for Veterans

Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on many issues, we can all agree those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support and gratitude.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

RSV cases surging in adults

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Respiratory virus infection rates are on the rise and doctors say children aren’t the only ones that need to be aware of the health risk respiratory viruses cause. Respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is spreading at an all time high among both children...
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Ray Thomas “Tom” Hall, 74, Holland

Ray Thomas “Tom” Hall, 74, of Holland, Ind., passed away at 11:04 a.m. on October 30, 2022, at his home. Tom was born in Tell City to Don and Juanita (Krohn) Hall on March 6, 1948. He married Barbara Lange on November 20, 1969, at St. Joseph’s Catholic...
HOLLAND, IN
wevv.com

Jasper officials announce initiative to bring new visitors to the city

City officials in Jasper, Indiana, say they've launched a new tourism initiative. The City announced the new initiative on Wednesday and said it was a "multi-faceted outreach program" to bring leisure travel visitors to the city. In its announcement, the City says its priority was creating a brand - and...
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Bob Lockhart featured artist at Thyen-Clark Culture Center

Jasper Community Arts is pleased to present the work of Louisville, KY, award-winning artist, Bob Lockhart for the months of November and December at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Lockhart’s solo exhibit is a mixture of 2-D Drawings and 3-D sculptures. Bob Lockhart is an award-winning sculptor whose work is...
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Stings, Inc holding recital at Jasper Middle School, Nov. 6

Students of Strings, Inc will present a recital on Nov 6 at 3:00 p.m. in the auditorium of Jasper Middle School, Portersville Road, Jasper. Students will play from Suzuki books, “Pre -Twinklers – Book 8″; and are taught by Rafaela Schaick.
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Brad Haefling, 52, Evanston

Brad Haefling, 52, of Evanston, Ind., died on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh. Brad was born in Huntingburg to Edwin and Marilyn (Schaefer) Haefling. He graduated from Heritage Hills High School and worked at Spencer Industries. He is survived by his father, Edwin Haefling; sister,...
EVANSTON, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper announces new tourism initiative

The City of Jasper launched a new multi-faceted outreach program to bring leisure travel visitors to the city. “Citizens of Jasper know well the many amenities, attractions, businesses, and events we enjoy every day, and we want to invite people from outside our immediate area to explore Jasper, Indiana, so they can experience for themselves our beautiful community,” Mayor Dean Vonderheide stated.
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Kazhia Kolb work on display at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center

Jasper Community Arts will present the work of St. Meinrad artist, Kazhia Kolb for the months of November and December at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. The exhibit opens on November 3. Kolb’s solo exhibit, titled ‘Fugitive Moments’ is a variety of Linoleum Block Prints, Reduction Prints, and Egg Tempera Paintings....
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Brandon Kunkler, 45, Bloomington

Brandon Kunkler, 45, of Bloomington, passed away on October 18, 2022, at his home. Brandon was born on September 11, 1977, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Michael G. and Lana J. (Nahler) Kunkler. Brandon received his Master’s in Electronics from Stevens Institute of Technology. Brandon was a valued member of the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy