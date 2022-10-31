ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

suncoastnews.com

Tarpon Springs commission seeks stay on Anclote Harbor lawsuit

TARPON SPRINGS — The city’s Board of Commissioners is asking a judge to put a hold on the litigation by Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs that attempts to stop the Anclote River apartment development project. By a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Jacob Karr dissenting, the Board at its...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

New Zephyrhills park gets new master plan, budget

The City of Zephyrhills’ building of a brand-new Hercules Park on the parcel of land adjacent to Woodland Elementary is still making progress, with the City Council unanimously approving a new master plan at the city’s Community Renovation Agency (CRA) meeting on Oct. 24. The new plan presented...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
fox13news.com

Amendment 1, explained: Florida voters weigh tax breaks for flood-prone areas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some lawmakers describe Amendment 1 as a money-saving measure to protect Florida homes from flooding. Others say Amendment 1 could mean the government makes less money through taxes, which is essential to providing services year-round. If it’s approved, Amendment 1 would let the legislature pass a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco County spars with RADDSports

Pasco County and RADDSports Pasco Wiregrass LLC are in a dispute over RADDSports’ operations of the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County. The county has engaged an attorney, and has given RADDSports 30 days to correct issues identified in a formal notice of default, overnighted to RADDSports’ officials on Oct. 19.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

MPO wants to identify most vulnerable roads in Citrus County

The Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will discuss paying a consultant $98,752 to do a study identifying the vulnerability of roads during catastrophic weather. A prioritized list of locations and mitigation strategies would be included in the MPO’s 2050 long-range transportation plan.
Citrus County Chronicle

U.S. 19 road projects slated to wrap up in 2023

All three sections of the U.S. 19 widening and resurfacing projects from Homosassa to Crystal River are still scheduled to finish in 2023. The Chronicle asked the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for details about what’s been done recently and what’s coming up. Here’s what it said:
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
suncoastnews.com

Downtown Tarpon Springs shop highlights ‘slow living,’ sustainability

TARPON SPRINGS — What exactly is a “Moonberry Mercantile?”. Or, more specifically, what would you actually find in a Moonberry Mercantile & Trading store?. For both residents and visitors of Tarpon Springs, that name now represents a newly opened environmentally friendly, non-toxic houseware goods retail store at 101 W. Court St.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala manufacturing plant’s upcoming 54,000 square-foot expansion to add 70 jobs

The construction of a 54,000 square-foot expansion is currently underway at a manufacturing plant in Ocala, which could bring up to 70 new jobs to the city. Champion Manufacturing, a producer of medical devices, held a ceremonial groundbreaking and ribbon cutting event on Saturday, October 22 at the construction site where the expanded facility will be located. Approximately 150 employees and family members were in attendance, along with several city dignitaries.
OCALA, FL

