Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yes, Florida Has Snow Tubing. Sort Of.L. CaneFlorida State
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat ToursL. CaneHomosassa, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
Related
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs commission seeks stay on Anclote Harbor lawsuit
TARPON SPRINGS — The city’s Board of Commissioners is asking a judge to put a hold on the litigation by Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs that attempts to stop the Anclote River apartment development project. By a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Jacob Karr dissenting, the Board at its...
The Laker/Lutz News
New Zephyrhills park gets new master plan, budget
The City of Zephyrhills’ building of a brand-new Hercules Park on the parcel of land adjacent to Woodland Elementary is still making progress, with the City Council unanimously approving a new master plan at the city’s Community Renovation Agency (CRA) meeting on Oct. 24. The new plan presented...
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
villages-news.com
Voter Integrity Town Hall in the Villages to shine light on local elections
A Voter Integrity Town Hall set in The Villages will shine a light on local elections. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The event will feature guest speakers the Lake County Elections Integrity Voter Protection Coalition. The meeting is open to all residents.
The Laker/Lutz News
Voters are making big choices, in Pasco and Hillsborough counties
Pasco and Hillsborough County voters have begun making their choices, through early voting sites and mail-in ballots, to decide the outcome of the 2022 General Election. Voters will make decisions on a broad array of issues. In Pasco, the races for Pasco County Commission already have been decided, with Seth...
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident says property taxes for seniors is ‘wrong approach’
To tax seniors on their homes each year is wrong. Seniors have worked all their lives and paid taxes for many years. Then in their twilight years, while many are living on fixed incomes, their homes can be taken away?. The government needs to remember that when the seniors pass...
fox13news.com
Amendment 1, explained: Florida voters weigh tax breaks for flood-prone areas
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some lawmakers describe Amendment 1 as a money-saving measure to protect Florida homes from flooding. Others say Amendment 1 could mean the government makes less money through taxes, which is essential to providing services year-round. If it’s approved, Amendment 1 would let the legislature pass a...
Controversy surrounds pedestrian underpass construction on U.S. 19 in Pinellas County
There's controversy surrounding a multi-million dollar construction project along U.S. 19 in Pinellas County.
WMNF
Confused about a local referendum or candidate on your 2022 election ballot? Here’s where to get more information
You might know which candidates or parties you want to vote for. But how do you decide on races for things like judicial appointments or a local referendum?. Often, non-partisan groups produce information guides, some of which we’ve linked below. Here’s a WMNF News election resource guide with county-by-county...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco County spars with RADDSports
Pasco County and RADDSports Pasco Wiregrass LLC are in a dispute over RADDSports’ operations of the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County. The county has engaged an attorney, and has given RADDSports 30 days to correct issues identified in a formal notice of default, overnighted to RADDSports’ officials on Oct. 19.
Citrus County Chronicle
MPO wants to identify most vulnerable roads in Citrus County
The Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will discuss paying a consultant $98,752 to do a study identifying the vulnerability of roads during catastrophic weather. A prioritized list of locations and mitigation strategies would be included in the MPO’s 2050 long-range transportation plan.
Tampa police chief is lobbying city council to block a public vote on police oversight
This is the latest development in the ongoing saga of the mayor's resistance to more police transparency.
Citrus County Chronicle
U.S. 19 road projects slated to wrap up in 2023
All three sections of the U.S. 19 widening and resurfacing projects from Homosassa to Crystal River are still scheduled to finish in 2023. The Chronicle asked the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for details about what’s been done recently and what’s coming up. Here’s what it said:
suncoastnews.com
Downtown Tarpon Springs shop highlights ‘slow living,’ sustainability
TARPON SPRINGS — What exactly is a “Moonberry Mercantile?”. Or, more specifically, what would you actually find in a Moonberry Mercantile & Trading store?. For both residents and visitors of Tarpon Springs, that name now represents a newly opened environmentally friendly, non-toxic houseware goods retail store at 101 W. Court St.
'We can’t get that land back': Residents and environmentalists oppose Largo’s Referendum 2
Voters could open the door for a developer who seeks to build a water park next to Largo Central Park Nature Preserve.
Largo voters to decide if former landfill should become massive sports complex
The site of an old city landfill could be converted into an “active recreation center,” which will include pickleball courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, a public lagoon, and more.
First Lady DeSantis Announces 1.1 Million Florida Mamas Mobilized To Re-Elect Governor DeSantis
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis today announced 1.1 million Mamas for DeSantis have been mobilized to help re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis at a campaign event in Pasco County. In just four months, Mamas for DeSantis has made tangible outreach to Republican, Democrat, and Independent
wuft.org
Linda Powers hopes to get re-elected as she goes up against Joseph Faherty in Citrus County election
Linda Powers and Joseph Faherty are the two candidates who are in a runoff to be elected into Citrus County School Board District five. Powers was elected back in 2014 on the school board with 13,692 votes and looks to be re-elected in this upcoming election. Early voting is being...
'Your vote is your voice': Charlie Crist votes early in St. Pete; reminds people to cast ballot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With only eight days remaining until the 2022 general election, Democrat Charlie Crist, who's looking to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, made a trip to St. Petersburg to cast his ballot early. Kicking off his campaign's "Choose Freedom Bus Tour," Crist spoke alongside community...
ocala-news.com
Ocala manufacturing plant’s upcoming 54,000 square-foot expansion to add 70 jobs
The construction of a 54,000 square-foot expansion is currently underway at a manufacturing plant in Ocala, which could bring up to 70 new jobs to the city. Champion Manufacturing, a producer of medical devices, held a ceremonial groundbreaking and ribbon cutting event on Saturday, October 22 at the construction site where the expanded facility will be located. Approximately 150 employees and family members were in attendance, along with several city dignitaries.
Comments / 0